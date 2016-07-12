Tour de France: Descending into the clouds, Matthews' victory - Video
On-board highlights from Stage 10
The Velon group's on-board GoPro cameras captured some particularly beautiful images from stage 10 of the Tour de France. After climbing up the category 1 Port d’Envalira in Andorra, the peloton dropped down from 2400m in elevation to just 400m, descending into the clouds and some rainy weather in the valley below.
Once in France, the breakaway solidified, and Orica-BikeExchange used a superb team effort to deliver Michael Matthews to the stage victory over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).
Matthews' elation at winning the first Tour de France stage of his career is a special moment.
- Tour de France: Matthews wins stage 10 to Revel
- Tour de France stage 10 - Finish line quotes
- Tour de France: Matthews finds reward in persistence
Video Highlights
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy