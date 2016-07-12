Tour de France: Descending into the clouds, Matthews' victory - Video

Tour de France stage 10 from Escaldes-Engordany to Revel

The Velon group's on-board GoPro cameras captured some particularly beautiful images from stage 10 of the Tour de France. After climbing up the category 1 Port d’Envalira in Andorra, the peloton dropped down from 2400m in elevation to just 400m, descending into the clouds and some rainy weather in the valley below.

Once in France, the breakaway solidified, and Orica-BikeExchange used a superb team effort to deliver Michael Matthews to the stage victory over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data).

Matthews' elation at winning the first Tour de France stage of his career is a special moment.

More on this story:

Video Highlights