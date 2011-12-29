Trending

Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships men's start list

Official starters as of December 29, 2011

Elite Men's Criterium
3Jonathan Cantwell (QLD)
6Robbie McEwen (QLD)
13Baden Cooke (Vic)
18Mark Renshaw (NSW)
22William Clarke (Tas)
26Joel Pearson (Vic)
28Patrick Shaw (Vic)
29Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
30Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
33Chris Jory (NSW)
35Dean Windsor (NSW)
36Kane Walker (Vic)
41Zakkari Dempster (Vic)
45Damien Turner (Vic)
46Nicholas Sanderson (Vic)
50Richard Lang (NSW)
51Phillip Grenfell (NSW)
53Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
54Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
67Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
69Tom Donald (Vic)
77David Pell (Vic)
89Fabio Calabria (ACT)
91Kel Chaffey-Jones (Vic)
93Dane Crawford (NSW)
94Andrew Crawley (NSW)
95Michael Curran (NSW)
98Anthony Dimotrovski (NSW)
101Sean Finning (Vic)
107James Hepburn (QLD)
110David Jamesion (QLD)
112Shannon Johnson (Vic)
113Kris Johnston (ACT)
114Caleb Jones (NSW)
116Nash Kent (NSW)
118Ben Kersten (NSW)
121Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
125Jake Magee (NSW)
126Peter Malcolm (Vic)
127James Mcdulling (NSW)
128Johnathan Millington (NSW)
129Nicholas Mitchell (Vic)
132Lachlan Norris (Vic)
135Chris Pescott (Vic)
138Rhys Pollock (NSW)
141Rico Rogers (Vic)
143Malcolm Rudolph (QLD)
144Sam Rutherford (NSW)
147Dale Scarfe (NSW)
148Adam Semple (WA)
149Stuart Shaw (ACT)
152Alexander Smyth (Vic)
157Peter Thompson (QLD)
159Michael Troy (NSW)
160Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
161Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
164Edward White (NSW)

Elite Men's Road Race
1Jack Bobridge (SA)
2Cameron Meyer (WA)
3Jonathan Cantwell (QLD)
4Matthew Goss (Tas)
5Simon Gerrans (Vic)
6Robbie McEwen (QLD)
7Stuart O'Grady O/S
8Matt Wilson (Vic)
9Matthew Lloyd (Vic)
10Travis Meyer (WA)
11Michael Rogers (ACT)
12Allan Davis (QLD)
13Baden Cooke (Vic)
14Mathew Hayman (NSW)
15Richie Porte (Tas)
16Heinrich Haussler (NSW)
17Michael Matthews (ACT)
18Mark Renshaw (NSW)
19Christopher Sutton (NSW)
20Nathan Haas (ACT)
21Simon Clarke (Vic)
22William Clarke (Tas)
23Luke Durbridge (WA)
24Leigh Howard (Vic)
25Chris Jongewaard (SA)
26Joel Pearson (Vic)
27Luke Roberts (SA)
28Patrick Shaw (Vic)
29Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
30Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
31Wesley Sulzberger O/S
32Johnnie Walker (Vic)
33Chris Jory (NSW)
34Josh Collingwood (Vic)
35Dean Windsor (NSW)
36Kane Walker (Vic)
38Ben Dyball (NSW)
39Michael Hepburn (QLD)
40Mitchell Docker (Vic)
41Zakkari Dempster (Vic)
42Jai Crawford (Tas)
43Jack Anderson (QLD)
44Darren Rolfe (QLD)
45Damien Turner (Vic)
46Nicholas Sanderson (Vic)
47Andrew Roe (SA)
48Daniel Mcconnell (Vic)
49Ben Mather (Tas)
50Richard Lang (NSW)
51Phillip Grenfell (NSW)
53Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
54Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
55Brodie Talbot (NSW)
57Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
59Samuel Rix (Vic)
60Correy Edmed (QLD)
65Nick Bensley (Vic)
67Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
72Adnane Benhammouche (SA)
73Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Vic)
74Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW)
77David Pell (Vic)
80Adam Hansen (QLD)
81Luke Aggett (Vic)
82Andrew Arundel (ACT)
83Andrew Blair (NSW)
84Etienne Blumstein-Jones (ACT)
85Jay Bourke (Vic)
86Nicholas Brain (NSW)
87Cal Britten (Vic)
88Hayden Brooks (QLD)
89Fabio Calabria (ACT)
90Joshua Carlson (NSW)
91Kel Chaffey-Jones (Vic)
92Jason Chalker (ACT)
93Dane Crawford (NSW)
94Andrew Crawley (NSW)
96Conan Daley (Vic)
97Rowan Dever (Vic)
98Anthony Dimotrovski (NSW)
99Benjamin Douglas (Vic)
100Peter English (Vic)
101Sean Finning (Vic)
102Joel Finucane (NSW)
103Mitchell Flynn (ACT)
104Travis Frisby (SA)
105John Groves (Vic)
106James Henry (Vic)
107James Hepburn (QLD)
109Adrian Jackson (Vic)
111Mark Jamesion (QLD)
113Kris Johnston (ACT)
114Caleb Jones (NSW)
115Brenton Kaitler (Vic)
117John Kent (Vic)
119Jason Kruger (Vic)
120Peter Ladd (Vic)
122Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
123Shaun Lewis (ACT)
124William Lind (NSW)
125Jake Magee (NSW)
126Peter Malcolm (Vic)
127James Mcdulling (NSW)
128Johnathan Millington (NSW)
129Nicholas Mitchell (Vic)
130Justin Morris (NSW)
131Jamie Nightingale (Vic)
132Lachlan Norris (Vic)
133Travers Nuttall (Vic)
134Ryan Obst (SA)
135Chris Pescott (Vic)
136Cameron Peterson (NSW)
137Oliver Phillips (Vic)
138Rhys Pollock (NSW)
139James Quinton A.C.T
140Brock Roberts (NSW)
142Jeremy Ross (ACT)
143Malcolm Rudolph (QLD)
144Sam Rutherford (NSW)
145Graham Rutter (NSW)
146Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
147Dale Scarfe (NSW)
148Adam Semple (WA)
149Stuart Shaw (ACT)
150Peter Smith (Vic)
151Michael Smith (Tas)
152Alexander Smyth (Vic)
153Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
154Reece Stephens (Vic)
155Sam Stow (Vic)
156Tomas Szollosi (QLD)
157Peter Thompson (QLD)
158Adam Trewin (Vic)
159Michael Troy (NSW)
160Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
161Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
162Steven Waite (Vic)
163Will Wettenhall (Vic)
164Edward White (NSW)
165Graeme Brown (WA)

Elite Men's Time Trial
1Jack Bobridge (SA)
2Cameron Meyer (WA)
10Travis Meyer (WA)
11Michael Rogers (ACT)
15Richie Porte (Tas)
22William Clarke (Tas)
23Luke Durbridge (WA)
27Luke Roberts (SA)
36Kane Walker (Vic)
38Ben Dyball (NSW)
39Michael Hepburn (QLD)
43Jack Anderson (QLD)
45Damien Turner (Vic)
47Andrew Roe (SA)
49Ben Mather (Tas)
52Cameron Wurf (Tas)
53Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
54Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
55Brodie Talbot (NSW)
57Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
58James Ibrahim (Vic)
59Samuel Rix (Vic)
60Correy Edmed (QLD)
61Nicholas Wood (SA)
62Michael Gallagher (Vic)
63Mark Fenner (NSW)
64Michael Verheyen (WA)
65Nick Bensley (Vic)
66Wayne Gebert (Vic)
67Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
68Tom Donald (Vic)
69David Fairburn (Vic)
70Adam Thompson (SA)
71Mark Facey (Vic)
72Adnane Benhammouche (SA)
73Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Vic)
74Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW)
75Trevor Smith (NSW)
76Brett Cottee (NSW)
77David Pell (Vic)
78Chris Pryor (QLD)
79David Kelly (Vic)
80Adam Hansen (QLD)
140Brock Roberts (NSW)

Under 23 Men's Criterium
286Jay McCarthy (QLD)
287Damien Howson (SA)
288Nick Aitken (Vic)
290Lachlan Morton (NSW)
291Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
292Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
293Jordan Kerby (QLD)
295David Edwards (QLD)
296Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
297Samuel Davis (WA)
298Calvin Watson (Vic)
299Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
300Scott Mcphee (SA)
301Samuel Spokes (NSW)
302Alex Clements (Tas)
303Benjamin Hill (NSW)
304Mitchell Codner (NSW)
306Brenton Jones (Vic)
308Jared Triggs (NSW)
311Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
312James Boal (Vic)
317Phillip Mundy (SA)
318Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
321Liam Dove (Vic)
324Fraser Northey (SA)
325Darcy Woolley (Vic)
327Nathan Elliott (Vic)
328Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
330Stefan Imberger (Vic)
331Merlin Spranz (SA)
332Harry Carpenter (SA)
333Blake Hose (Vic)
336Cameron Bayly (SA)
342James Butler (Vic)
345Alex Carver (NSW)
349Luke Collyer (NSW)
351Sam Crome (Vic)
352Michael Crosbie (Vic)
354Trenton Day (NSW)
357Pat Drapac (Vic)
360Callum Fagg (Tas)
361Luke Fetch (Vic)
364Ben Grenda (Tas)
366Stephen Hall (WA)
367Julian Hamill (NSW)
371Cameron Ivory (NSW)
373Jarryd Jones (Vic)
376Matthew Lane (Vic)
377Jackson Law (NSW)
378Scott Law (NSW)
379Alastair Loutit (NSW)
380Jack Matthews (Tas)
381Sam McCallum (Vic)
384James Mowatt (Vic)
385Stuart Mulhern (QLD)
386Macauley Mulhull (NSW)
387Conor Murtagh (Vic)
388Thomas Palmer (ACT)
390Joshua Prete (QLD)
391Danny Pulbrook (Tas)
392James Rendall (NSW)
394Rick Sanders (Vic)
400Joel Stearnes (Tas)
403George Tansley (SA)
404Josh Taylor (NSW)
405Angus Tobin (NSW)
406Bradley Wills (Vic)
407Alex Wong (NSW)

Under 23 Men's Road Race
286Jay McCarthy (QLD)
287Damien Howson (SA)
288Nick Aitken (Vic)
289Rohan Dennis (SA)
290Lachlan Morton (NSW)
291Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
292Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
293Jordan Kerby (QLD)
294Patrick Lane (Vic)
295David Edwards (QLD)
296Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
297Samuel Davis (WA)
298Calvin Watson (Vic)
299Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
300Scott Mcphee (SA)
301Samuel Spokes (NSW)
302Alex Clements (Tas)
303Benjamin Hill (NSW)
304Mitchell Codner (NSW)
305Kevin Hawes (NSW)
306Brenton Jones (Vic)
307Eric Sheppard (Vic)
308Jared Triggs (NSW)
309Justin Vanstone (QLD)
310Stephen Bomball (ACT)
311Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
312James Boal (Vic)
313Nicholas Woods (NSW)
314Alex Wohler (QLD)
315Shaun O'callaghan (Vic)
316Craig Hutton (NSW)
317Phillip Mundy (SA)
318Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
319Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
320Andrew Martin (WA)
321Liam Dove (Vic)
322Damien Wright (QLD)
323Matthew Clark (Vic)
324Fraser Northey (SA)
325Darcy Woolley (Vic)
326Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
327Nathan Elliott (Vic)
328Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
329Douglas Freeburn (QLD)
330Stefan Imberger (Vic)
331Merlin Spranz (SA)
332Harry Carpenter (SA)
333Blake Hose (Vic)
334Nicholas Dougall (QLD)
335Joshua Apolony (NSW)
336Cameron Bayly (SA)
337Samuel Beveridge (Vic)
338Joshua Blake (SA)
339Aaron Blomeley (Vic)
340Blaise Bourke (Vic)
341Peter Braunsteins (Vic)
342James Butler (Vic)
343Timothy Cameron (ACT)
344Trent Carman (QLD)
345Alex Carver (NSW)
346Timothy Chadwick (Vic)
347Taylor Charlton (QLD)
348Andrew Christie (Vic)
349Luke Collyer (NSW)
350Alistair Crameri (Vic)
351Sam Crome (Vic)
352Michael Crosbie (Vic)
353Jordan Davies (NSW)
354Trenton Day (NSW)
355Steven Del Gallo (Vic)
356Lachlan Doak (Vic)
357Pat Drapac (Vic)
358Jay Dutton (NSW)
359Aaron Eynaud (Vic)
360Callum Fagg (Tas)
361Luke Fetch (Vic)
362Luca Giacomin (Vic)
363Simon Gillett (Vic)
364Ben Grenda (Tas)
365Jack Haig (Vic)
366Stephen Hall (WA)
367Julian Hamill (NSW)
368Ben Hilleard (Vic)
369Robbie Hucker (Vic)
370Billy Hutton (NSW)
371Cameron Ivory (NSW)
372Brendan Johnston (NSW)
373Jarryd Jones (Vic)
374Robert Kell (NSW)
375Jamie Lacey (QLD)
376Matthew Lane (Vic)
377Jackson Law (NSW)
378Scott Law (NSW)
379Alastair Loutit (NSW)
380Jack Matthews (Tas)
381Sam McCallum (Vic)
382Daniel McDonald (NSW)
383Trent Morey (Vic)
384James Mowatt (Vic)
385Stuart Mulhern (QLD)
386Macauley Mulhull (NSW)
387Conor Murtagh (Vic)
388Thomas Palmer (ACT)
389David Parsons (SA)
390Joshua Prete (QLD)
391Danny Pulbrook (Tas)
392James Rendall (NSW)
393Ian Richards (QLD)
395David Schilg (NSW)
396Todd Schintler (Vic)
397Clive Silcock (Vic)
398Stuart Smith (Vic)
399Nicholas Smith (Vic)
400Joel Stearnes (Tas)
401Fergus Sully (Vic)
402James Szollosi (QLD)
403George Tansley (SA)
404Josh Taylor (NSW)
405Angus Tobin (NSW)
407Alex Wong (NSW)
408Peter Wood (Vic)
409Chris Zucchet (Vic)
410Adam Allen (QLD)
411Jarrod Coveney (NSW)

Under 23 Men's Time Trial
286Jay McCarthy (QLD)
287Damien Howson (SA)
288Nick Aitken (Vic)
289Rohan Dennis (SA)
290Lachlan Morton (NSW)
291Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
292Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
293Jordan Kerby (QLD)
294Patrick Lane (Vic)
295David Edwards (QLD)
296Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
297Samuel Davis (WA)
298Calvin Watson (Vic)
299Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
300Scott Mcphee (SA)
301Samuel Spokes (NSW)
302Alex Clements (Tas)
303Benjamin Hill (NSW)
304Mitchell Codner (NSW)
305Kevin Hawes (NSW)
306Brenton Jones (Vic)
307Eric Sheppard (Vic)
308Jared Triggs (NSW)
309Justin Vanstone (QLD)
310Stephen Bomball (ACT)
311Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
312James Boal (Vic)
313Nicholas Woods (NSW)
314Alex Wohler (QLD)
315Shaun O'callaghan (Vic)
316Craig Hutton (NSW)
317Phillip Mundy (SA)
318Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
319Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
320Andrew Martin (WA)
321Liam Dove (Vic)
322Damien Wright (QLD)
323Matthew Clark (Vic)
324Fraser Northey (SA)
325Darcy Woolley (Vic)
326Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
327Nathan Elliott (Vic)
328Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
329Douglas Freeburn (QLD)
330Stefan Imberger (Vic)
331Merlin Spranz (SA)
332Harry Carpenter (SA)
333Blake Hose (Vic)
334Nicholas Dougall (QLD)