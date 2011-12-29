Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships men's start list
Official starters as of December 29, 2011
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (QLD)
|6
|Robbie McEwen (QLD)
|13
|Baden Cooke (Vic)
|18
|Mark Renshaw (NSW)
|22
|William Clarke (Tas)
|26
|Joel Pearson (Vic)
|28
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|29
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
|30
|Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
|33
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|35
|Dean Windsor (NSW)
|36
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|41
|Zakkari Dempster (Vic)
|45
|Damien Turner (Vic)
|46
|Nicholas Sanderson (Vic)
|50
|Richard Lang (NSW)
|51
|Phillip Grenfell (NSW)
|53
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|54
|Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
|67
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|69
|Tom Donald (Vic)
|77
|David Pell (Vic)
|89
|Fabio Calabria (ACT)
|91
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Vic)
|93
|Dane Crawford (NSW)
|94
|Andrew Crawley (NSW)
|95
|Michael Curran (NSW)
|98
|Anthony Dimotrovski (NSW)
|101
|Sean Finning (Vic)
|107
|James Hepburn (QLD)
|110
|David Jamesion (QLD)
|112
|Shannon Johnson (Vic)
|113
|Kris Johnston (ACT)
|114
|Caleb Jones (NSW)
|116
|Nash Kent (NSW)
|118
|Ben Kersten (NSW)
|121
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
|125
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|126
|Peter Malcolm (Vic)
|127
|James Mcdulling (NSW)
|128
|Johnathan Millington (NSW)
|129
|Nicholas Mitchell (Vic)
|132
|Lachlan Norris (Vic)
|135
|Chris Pescott (Vic)
|138
|Rhys Pollock (NSW)
|141
|Rico Rogers (Vic)
|143
|Malcolm Rudolph (QLD)
|144
|Sam Rutherford (NSW)
|147
|Dale Scarfe (NSW)
|148
|Adam Semple (WA)
|149
|Stuart Shaw (ACT)
|152
|Alexander Smyth (Vic)
|157
|Peter Thompson (QLD)
|159
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|160
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|161
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|164
|Edward White (NSW)
|1
|Jack Bobridge (SA)
|2
|Cameron Meyer (WA)
|3
|Jonathan Cantwell (QLD)
|4
|Matthew Goss (Tas)
|5
|Simon Gerrans (Vic)
|6
|Robbie McEwen (QLD)
|7
|Stuart O'Grady O/S
|8
|Matt Wilson (Vic)
|9
|Matthew Lloyd (Vic)
|10
|Travis Meyer (WA)
|11
|Michael Rogers (ACT)
|12
|Allan Davis (QLD)
|13
|Baden Cooke (Vic)
|14
|Mathew Hayman (NSW)
|15
|Richie Porte (Tas)
|16
|Heinrich Haussler (NSW)
|17
|Michael Matthews (ACT)
|18
|Mark Renshaw (NSW)
|19
|Christopher Sutton (NSW)
|20
|Nathan Haas (ACT)
|21
|Simon Clarke (Vic)
|22
|William Clarke (Tas)
|23
|Luke Durbridge (WA)
|24
|Leigh Howard (Vic)
|25
|Chris Jongewaard (SA)
|26
|Joel Pearson (Vic)
|27
|Luke Roberts (SA)
|28
|Patrick Shaw (Vic)
|29
|Bernard Sulzberger (Tas)
|30
|Steele Von Hoff (Vic)
|31
|Wesley Sulzberger O/S
|32
|Johnnie Walker (Vic)
|33
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|34
|Josh Collingwood (Vic)
|35
|Dean Windsor (NSW)
|36
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|38
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|39
|Michael Hepburn (QLD)
|40
|Mitchell Docker (Vic)
|41
|Zakkari Dempster (Vic)
|42
|Jai Crawford (Tas)
|43
|Jack Anderson (QLD)
|44
|Darren Rolfe (QLD)
|45
|Damien Turner (Vic)
|46
|Nicholas Sanderson (Vic)
|47
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|48
|Daniel Mcconnell (Vic)
|49
|Ben Mather (Tas)
|50
|Richard Lang (NSW)
|51
|Phillip Grenfell (NSW)
|53
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|54
|Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
|55
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|57
|Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
|59
|Samuel Rix (Vic)
|60
|Correy Edmed (QLD)
|65
|Nick Bensley (Vic)
|67
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|72
|Adnane Benhammouche (SA)
|73
|Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Vic)
|74
|Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW)
|77
|David Pell (Vic)
|80
|Adam Hansen (QLD)
|81
|Luke Aggett (Vic)
|82
|Andrew Arundel (ACT)
|83
|Andrew Blair (NSW)
|84
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (ACT)
|85
|Jay Bourke (Vic)
|86
|Nicholas Brain (NSW)
|87
|Cal Britten (Vic)
|88
|Hayden Brooks (QLD)
|89
|Fabio Calabria (ACT)
|90
|Joshua Carlson (NSW)
|91
|Kel Chaffey-Jones (Vic)
|92
|Jason Chalker (ACT)
|93
|Dane Crawford (NSW)
|94
|Andrew Crawley (NSW)
|96
|Conan Daley (Vic)
|97
|Rowan Dever (Vic)
|98
|Anthony Dimotrovski (NSW)
|99
|Benjamin Douglas (Vic)
|100
|Peter English (Vic)
|101
|Sean Finning (Vic)
|102
|Joel Finucane (NSW)
|103
|Mitchell Flynn (ACT)
|104
|Travis Frisby (SA)
|105
|John Groves (Vic)
|106
|James Henry (Vic)
|107
|James Hepburn (QLD)
|109
|Adrian Jackson (Vic)
|111
|Mark Jamesion (QLD)
|113
|Kris Johnston (ACT)
|114
|Caleb Jones (NSW)
|115
|Brenton Kaitler (Vic)
|117
|John Kent (Vic)
|119
|Jason Kruger (Vic)
|120
|Peter Ladd (Vic)
|122
|Darren Lapthorne (Vic)
|123
|Shaun Lewis (ACT)
|124
|William Lind (NSW)
|125
|Jake Magee (NSW)
|126
|Peter Malcolm (Vic)
|127
|James Mcdulling (NSW)
|128
|Johnathan Millington (NSW)
|129
|Nicholas Mitchell (Vic)
|130
|Justin Morris (NSW)
|131
|Jamie Nightingale (Vic)
|132
|Lachlan Norris (Vic)
|133
|Travers Nuttall (Vic)
|134
|Ryan Obst (SA)
|135
|Chris Pescott (Vic)
|136
|Cameron Peterson (NSW)
|137
|Oliver Phillips (Vic)
|138
|Rhys Pollock (NSW)
|139
|James Quinton A.C.T
|140
|Brock Roberts (NSW)
|142
|Jeremy Ross (ACT)
|143
|Malcolm Rudolph (QLD)
|144
|Sam Rutherford (NSW)
|145
|Graham Rutter (NSW)
|146
|Dean Sanfilippo (Vic)
|147
|Dale Scarfe (NSW)
|148
|Adam Semple (WA)
|149
|Stuart Shaw (ACT)
|150
|Peter Smith (Vic)
|151
|Michael Smith (Tas)
|152
|Alexander Smyth (Vic)
|153
|Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
|154
|Reece Stephens (Vic)
|155
|Sam Stow (Vic)
|156
|Tomas Szollosi (QLD)
|157
|Peter Thompson (QLD)
|158
|Adam Trewin (Vic)
|159
|Michael Troy (NSW)
|160
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|161
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Vic)
|162
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|163
|Will Wettenhall (Vic)
|164
|Edward White (NSW)
|165
|Graeme Brown (WA)
|1
|Jack Bobridge (SA)
|2
|Cameron Meyer (WA)
|10
|Travis Meyer (WA)
|11
|Michael Rogers (ACT)
|15
|Richie Porte (Tas)
|22
|William Clarke (Tas)
|23
|Luke Durbridge (WA)
|27
|Luke Roberts (SA)
|36
|Kane Walker (Vic)
|38
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|39
|Michael Hepburn (QLD)
|43
|Jack Anderson (QLD)
|45
|Damien Turner (Vic)
|47
|Andrew Roe (SA)
|49
|Ben Mather (Tas)
|52
|Cameron Wurf (Tas)
|53
|Anthony Giacoppo (WA)
|54
|Jonathan Lovelock (Vic)
|55
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|57
|Benjamin Johnson (Vic)
|58
|James Ibrahim (Vic)
|59
|Samuel Rix (Vic)
|60
|Correy Edmed (QLD)
|61
|Nicholas Wood (SA)
|62
|Michael Gallagher (Vic)
|63
|Mark Fenner (NSW)
|64
|Michael Verheyen (WA)
|65
|Nick Bensley (Vic)
|66
|Wayne Gebert (Vic)
|67
|Jacob Kauffmann (NSW)
|68
|Tom Donald (Vic)
|69
|David Fairburn (Vic)
|70
|Adam Thompson (SA)
|71
|Mark Facey (Vic)
|72
|Adnane Benhammouche (SA)
|73
|Reece-Emerson Van Beek (Vic)
|74
|Matthew Warner-Smith (NSW)
|75
|Trevor Smith (NSW)
|76
|Brett Cottee (NSW)
|77
|David Pell (Vic)
|78
|Chris Pryor (QLD)
|79
|David Kelly (Vic)
|80
|Adam Hansen (QLD)
|140
|Brock Roberts (NSW)
|286
|Jay McCarthy (QLD)
|287
|Damien Howson (SA)
|288
|Nick Aitken (Vic)
|290
|Lachlan Morton (NSW)
|291
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|292
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|293
|Jordan Kerby (QLD)
|295
|David Edwards (QLD)
|296
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
|297
|Samuel Davis (WA)
|298
|Calvin Watson (Vic)
|299
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|300
|Scott Mcphee (SA)
|301
|Samuel Spokes (NSW)
|302
|Alex Clements (Tas)
|303
|Benjamin Hill (NSW)
|304
|Mitchell Codner (NSW)
|306
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|308
|Jared Triggs (NSW)
|311
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
|312
|James Boal (Vic)
|317
|Phillip Mundy (SA)
|318
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|321
|Liam Dove (Vic)
|324
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|325
|Darcy Woolley (Vic)
|327
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|328
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
|330
|Stefan Imberger (Vic)
|331
|Merlin Spranz (SA)
|332
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|333
|Blake Hose (Vic)
|336
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|342
|James Butler (Vic)
|345
|Alex Carver (NSW)
|349
|Luke Collyer (NSW)
|351
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|352
|Michael Crosbie (Vic)
|354
|Trenton Day (NSW)
|357
|Pat Drapac (Vic)
|360
|Callum Fagg (Tas)
|361
|Luke Fetch (Vic)
|364
|Ben Grenda (Tas)
|366
|Stephen Hall (WA)
|367
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|371
|Cameron Ivory (NSW)
|373
|Jarryd Jones (Vic)
|376
|Matthew Lane (Vic)
|377
|Jackson Law (NSW)
|378
|Scott Law (NSW)
|379
|Alastair Loutit (NSW)
|380
|Jack Matthews (Tas)
|381
|Sam McCallum (Vic)
|384
|James Mowatt (Vic)
|385
|Stuart Mulhern (QLD)
|386
|Macauley Mulhull (NSW)
|387
|Conor Murtagh (Vic)
|388
|Thomas Palmer (ACT)
|390
|Joshua Prete (QLD)
|391
|Danny Pulbrook (Tas)
|392
|James Rendall (NSW)
|394
|Rick Sanders (Vic)
|400
|Joel Stearnes (Tas)
|403
|George Tansley (SA)
|404
|Josh Taylor (NSW)
|405
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|406
|Bradley Wills (Vic)
|407
|Alex Wong (NSW)
|286
|Jay McCarthy (QLD)
|287
|Damien Howson (SA)
|288
|Nick Aitken (Vic)
|289
|Rohan Dennis (SA)
|290
|Lachlan Morton (NSW)
|291
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|292
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|293
|Jordan Kerby (QLD)
|294
|Patrick Lane (Vic)
|295
|David Edwards (QLD)
|296
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
|297
|Samuel Davis (WA)
|298
|Calvin Watson (Vic)
|299
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|300
|Scott Mcphee (SA)
|301
|Samuel Spokes (NSW)
|302
|Alex Clements (Tas)
|303
|Benjamin Hill (NSW)
|304
|Mitchell Codner (NSW)
|305
|Kevin Hawes (NSW)
|306
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|307
|Eric Sheppard (Vic)
|308
|Jared Triggs (NSW)
|309
|Justin Vanstone (QLD)
|310
|Stephen Bomball (ACT)
|311
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
|312
|James Boal (Vic)
|313
|Nicholas Woods (NSW)
|314
|Alex Wohler (QLD)
|315
|Shaun O'callaghan (Vic)
|316
|Craig Hutton (NSW)
|317
|Phillip Mundy (SA)
|318
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|319
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|320
|Andrew Martin (WA)
|321
|Liam Dove (Vic)
|322
|Damien Wright (QLD)
|323
|Matthew Clark (Vic)
|324
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|325
|Darcy Woolley (Vic)
|326
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
|327
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|328
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
|329
|Douglas Freeburn (QLD)
|330
|Stefan Imberger (Vic)
|331
|Merlin Spranz (SA)
|332
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|333
|Blake Hose (Vic)
|334
|Nicholas Dougall (QLD)
|335
|Joshua Apolony (NSW)
|336
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|336
|Cameron Bayly (SA)
|337
|Samuel Beveridge (Vic)
|338
|Joshua Blake (SA)
|339
|Aaron Blomeley (Vic)
|340
|Blaise Bourke (Vic)
|341
|Peter Braunsteins (Vic)
|342
|James Butler (Vic)
|343
|Timothy Cameron (ACT)
|344
|Trent Carman (QLD)
|345
|Alex Carver (NSW)
|346
|Timothy Chadwick (Vic)
|347
|Taylor Charlton (QLD)
|348
|Andrew Christie (Vic)
|349
|Luke Collyer (NSW)
|350
|Alistair Crameri (Vic)
|351
|Sam Crome (Vic)
|352
|Michael Crosbie (Vic)
|353
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|354
|Trenton Day (NSW)
|355
|Steven Del Gallo (Vic)
|356
|Lachlan Doak (Vic)
|357
|Pat Drapac (Vic)
|358
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|359
|Aaron Eynaud (Vic)
|360
|Callum Fagg (Tas)
|361
|Luke Fetch (Vic)
|362
|Luca Giacomin (Vic)
|363
|Simon Gillett (Vic)
|364
|Ben Grenda (Tas)
|365
|Jack Haig (Vic)
|366
|Stephen Hall (WA)
|367
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|368
|Ben Hilleard (Vic)
|369
|Robbie Hucker (Vic)
|370
|Billy Hutton (NSW)
|371
|Cameron Ivory (NSW)
|372
|Brendan Johnston (NSW)
|373
|Jarryd Jones (Vic)
|374
|Robert Kell (NSW)
|375
|Jamie Lacey (QLD)
|376
|Matthew Lane (Vic)
|377
|Jackson Law (NSW)
|378
|Scott Law (NSW)
|379
|Alastair Loutit (NSW)
|380
|Jack Matthews (Tas)
|381
|Sam McCallum (Vic)
|382
|Daniel McDonald (NSW)
|383
|Trent Morey (Vic)
|384
|James Mowatt (Vic)
|385
|Stuart Mulhern (QLD)
|386
|Macauley Mulhull (NSW)
|387
|Conor Murtagh (Vic)
|388
|Thomas Palmer (ACT)
|389
|David Parsons (SA)
|390
|Joshua Prete (QLD)
|391
|Danny Pulbrook (Tas)
|392
|James Rendall (NSW)
|393
|Ian Richards (QLD)
|395
|David Schilg (NSW)
|396
|Todd Schintler (Vic)
|397
|Clive Silcock (Vic)
|398
|Stuart Smith (Vic)
|399
|Nicholas Smith (Vic)
|400
|Joel Stearnes (Tas)
|401
|Fergus Sully (Vic)
|402
|James Szollosi (QLD)
|403
|George Tansley (SA)
|404
|Josh Taylor (NSW)
|405
|Angus Tobin (NSW)
|407
|Alex Wong (NSW)
|408
|Peter Wood (Vic)
|409
|Chris Zucchet (Vic)
|410
|Adam Allen (QLD)
|411
|Jarrod Coveney (NSW)
|286
|Jay McCarthy (QLD)
|287
|Damien Howson (SA)
|288
|Nick Aitken (Vic)
|289
|Rohan Dennis (SA)
|290
|Lachlan Morton (NSW)
|291
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|292
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW)
|293
|Jordan Kerby (QLD)
|294
|Patrick Lane (Vic)
|295
|David Edwards (QLD)
|296
|Campbell Flakemore (Tas)
|297
|Samuel Davis (WA)
|298
|Calvin Watson (Vic)
|299
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|300
|Scott Mcphee (SA)
|301
|Samuel Spokes (NSW)
|302
|Alex Clements (Tas)
|303
|Benjamin Hill (NSW)
|304
|Mitchell Codner (NSW)
|305
|Kevin Hawes (NSW)
|306
|Brenton Jones (Vic)
|307
|Eric Sheppard (Vic)
|308
|Jared Triggs (NSW)
|309
|Justin Vanstone (QLD)
|310
|Stephen Bomball (ACT)
|311
|Lachlan Ambrose (SA)
|312
|James Boal (Vic)
|313
|Nicholas Woods (NSW)
|314
|Alex Wohler (QLD)
|315
|Shaun O'callaghan (Vic)
|316
|Craig Hutton (NSW)
|317
|Phillip Mundy (SA)
|318
|Daniel O'Keefe (NSW)
|319
|Ivan Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|320
|Andrew Martin (WA)
|321
|Liam Dove (Vic)
|322
|Damien Wright (QLD)
|323
|Matthew Clark (Vic)
|324
|Fraser Northey (SA)
|325
|Darcy Woolley (Vic)
|326
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Vic)
|327
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|328
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
|329
|Douglas Freeburn (QLD)
|330
|Stefan Imberger (Vic)
|331
|Merlin Spranz (SA)
|332
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|333
|Blake Hose (Vic)
|334
|Nicholas Dougall (QLD)
