Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France Specialized Venge
Video: Will the Venge carry Cavendish to yellow on Saturday?
Mark Cavendish is a hot favourite to win the first opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France on Saturday. If all goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will swap his new British National Champion’s jersey for the maillot jaune in Bastia, on the north of Corsica island.
While jersey colours may change yellow, the green-accented Specialized Venge beneath the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider likely will not.
The metallic frame is a nod to his green jersey victory in the 2011 Tour and which has since become a defining colour in his new brand, CVNDSH – was unveiled in the aftermath of a milestone victory on stage 12 Giro d’Italia in May: the 100th of his career.
Cavendish has a long association with Specialized – and the Venge in particular – Going back to his days at HTC since he first debuted the aero frameset at Milan-Sanremo in 2011. According to Chris Reikert of Specialized’s global marketing, Cavendish says it’s the fast bike in the world.
Complete bike specs
• Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge
• Fork: Specialized S-Works SL4
• Headset: Specialized S-Works
• Stem: Zipp 145 SL (120mm, c-t-c )
• Handlebar: Zipp Service Course SL (44cm outside to outside)
• Tape: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix
• Front brake: SRAM Red
• Rear brake: SRAM Red
• Front derailleur: SRAM Red Yaw front derailluer
• Rear derailleur: SRAM Red
• Levers: SRAM Red Doubletap
• Cassette: SRAM Red XG1090 (11-26tooth)
• Chain: SRAM Red PC1091
• Cranks: Specialized S-Works (170mm)
• Power Meter: Quarq power for SRAM
• Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed
• Pedals: Look Keo 2
• Wheels: Zipp 808 Firecrest
• Front tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo All Around tubular
• Rear tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo All Around tubular
• Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe (143mm)
• Seatpost: Specialized Venge carbon seatpost
• Rider height: 1.75m (5ft 8in)
• Rider weight: 69kg (165lb)
• Saddle height from BB, center to top: 691mm
• Seat tube length, center to center: 487mm
• Tip of saddle to center of bar: 533mm
• Top tube length (virtual): 537mm
• Complete bicycle weight: 6.89kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy