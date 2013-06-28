Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France Specialized Venge

Image 1 of 18 Mark Cavendish unveiled his special edition Specialized Venge after taking the 100th win of his career at the Giro d’Italia stage 12 in Treviso in May (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 18 A bird’s eye view of Cavendish’s cockpit (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 18 Two days out from the start of the Tour de France and the number is still absent (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 18 Powe transfer won’t get much smoother – or neater - than the Ceramic Speed BB (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 18 Plush S-Wrap Roubaix bar tape provides vibe damping – which might come in handy on some of the sketchy Corsican roads (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 18 Cavendish uses the QuarQ for SRAM power meter system (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 18 A chunky Zipp 145SL clamps to shallow Zipp Service Course SL bars (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 18 Specialized have been hard at work on new tyres and these new TT models have a 24mm width to compliment the aerodynamic properties of the Zipp 404 wheels (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 18 CVNDSH on the Venge fork – the brand Cavendish unveiled earlier this week (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 18 29 March, 2008: the date Cavendish became Madison world champion with Bradley Wiggins. It’s one of the key milestones so far in Cavendish’s career that’s commemorated in the frame (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 18 The 2011 world champion’s name is embossed on the Specialized S-Works Toupe saddle (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 18 The Omega Pharma-QuickStep sticker marks seatpost height (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 18 Bottle cages on Cavendish’s Venge are the Tacx Uma Carbon (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 18 170mm Specialized S-Works cranks have been fitted (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 18 A 10sp 53T SRAM chainring is used on the front (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 16 of 18 Cavendish is running SRAM’s RED groupset with ceramic bearings (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 17 of 18 Zipp 404 Firecrest’s continue the custom Tour de France green jersey coloured decals (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 18 of 18 Look Keo 2 pedals finish off the bike (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Mark Cavendish is a hot favourite to win the first opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France on Saturday. If all goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will swap his new British National Champion’s jersey for the maillot jaune in Bastia, on the north of Corsica island.

While jersey colours may change yellow, the green-accented Specialized Venge beneath the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider likely will not.

The metallic frame is a nod to his green jersey victory in the 2011 Tour and which has since become a defining colour in his new brand, CVNDSH – was unveiled in the aftermath of a milestone victory on stage 12 Giro d’Italia in May: the 100th of his career.

Cavendish has a long association with Specialized – and the Venge in particular – Going back to his days at HTC since he first debuted the aero frameset at Milan-Sanremo in 2011. According to Chris Reikert of Specialized’s global marketing, Cavendish says it’s the fast bike in the world.

Complete bike specs

• Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge

• Fork: Specialized S-Works SL4

• Headset: Specialized S-Works

• Stem: Zipp 145 SL (120mm, c-t-c )

• Handlebar: Zipp Service Course SL (44cm outside to outside)

• Tape: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix

• Front brake: SRAM Red

• Rear brake: SRAM Red

• Front derailleur: SRAM Red Yaw front derailluer

• Rear derailleur: SRAM Red

• Levers: SRAM Red Doubletap

• Cassette: SRAM Red XG1090 (11-26tooth)

• Chain: SRAM Red PC1091

• Cranks: Specialized S-Works (170mm)

• Power Meter: Quarq power for SRAM

• Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed

• Pedals: Look Keo 2

• Wheels: Zipp 808 Firecrest

• Front tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo All Around tubular

• Rear tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo All Around tubular

• Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe (143mm)

• Seatpost: Specialized Venge carbon seatpost

• Rider height: 1.75m (5ft 8in)

• Rider weight: 69kg (165lb)

• Saddle height from BB, center to top: 691mm

• Seat tube length, center to center: 487mm

• Tip of saddle to center of bar: 533mm

• Top tube length (virtual): 537mm

• Complete bicycle weight: 6.89kg