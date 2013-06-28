Trending

Mark Cavendish's Tour de France Specialized Venge

Mark Cavendish unveiled his special edition Specialized Venge after taking the 100th win of his career at the Giro d’Italia stage 12 in Treviso in May

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
A bird’s eye view of Cavendish’s cockpit

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Two days out from the start of the Tour de France and the number is still absent

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Powe transfer won’t get much smoother – or neater - than the Ceramic Speed BB

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Plush S-Wrap Roubaix bar tape provides vibe damping – which might come in handy on some of the sketchy Corsican roads

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Cavendish uses the QuarQ for SRAM power meter system

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
A chunky Zipp 145SL clamps to shallow Zipp Service Course SL bars

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Specialized have been hard at work on new tyres and these new TT models have a 24mm width to compliment the aerodynamic properties of the Zipp 404 wheels

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
CVNDSH on the Venge fork – the brand Cavendish unveiled earlier this week

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
29 March, 2008: the date Cavendish became Madison world champion with Bradley Wiggins. It’s one of the key milestones so far in Cavendish’s career that’s commemorated in the frame

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The 2011 world champion’s name is embossed on the Specialized S-Works Toupe saddle

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
The Omega Pharma-QuickStep sticker marks seatpost height

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Bottle cages on Cavendish’s Venge are the Tacx Uma Carbon

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
170mm Specialized S-Works cranks have been fitted

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
A 10sp 53T SRAM chainring is used on the front

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Cavendish is running SRAM’s RED groupset with ceramic bearings

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Zipp 404 Firecrest’s continue the custom Tour de France green jersey coloured decals

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)
Look Keo 2 pedals finish off the bike

(Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Mark Cavendish is a hot favourite to win the first opening stage of the 2013 Tour de France on Saturday. If all goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will swap his new British National Champion’s jersey for the maillot jaune in Bastia, on the north of Corsica island.

While jersey colours may change yellow, the green-accented Specialized Venge beneath the Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider likely will not.

The metallic frame is a nod to his green jersey victory in the 2011 Tour and which has since become a defining colour in his new brand, CVNDSH – was unveiled in the aftermath of a milestone victory on stage 12 Giro d’Italia in May: the 100th of his career.

Cavendish has a long association with Specialized – and the Venge in particular – Going back to his days at HTC since he first debuted the aero frameset at Milan-Sanremo in 2011. According to Chris Reikert of Specialized’s global marketing, Cavendish says it’s the fast bike in the world.

Complete bike specs
• Frame: Specialized S-Works Venge
• Fork: Specialized S-Works SL4
• Headset: Specialized S-Works
• Stem: Zipp 145 SL (120mm, c-t-c )
• Handlebar: Zipp Service Course SL (44cm outside to outside)
• Tape: Specialized S-Wrap Roubaix
• Front brake: SRAM Red
• Rear brake: SRAM Red
• Front derailleur: SRAM Red Yaw front derailluer
• Rear derailleur: SRAM Red
• Levers: SRAM Red Doubletap
• Cassette: SRAM Red XG1090 (11-26tooth)
• Chain: SRAM Red PC1091
• Cranks: Specialized S-Works (170mm)
• Power Meter: Quarq power for SRAM
• Bottom bracket: Ceramic Speed
• Pedals: Look Keo 2
• Wheels: Zipp 808 Firecrest
• Front tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo All Around tubular
• Rear tire: Specialized ProTour Turbo All Around tubular
• Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe (143mm)
• Seatpost: Specialized Venge carbon seatpost

• Rider height: 1.75m (5ft 8in)
• Rider weight: 69kg (165lb)
• Saddle height from BB, center to top: 691mm
• Seat tube length, center to center: 487mm
• Tip of saddle to center of bar: 533mm
• Top tube length (virtual): 537mm
• Complete bicycle weight: 6.89kg