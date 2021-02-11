Lucy Kennedy's Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc - Gallery
From Scott to Celeste for the Aussie pro
Now in her fourth year with GreenEdge cycling, Lucy Kennedy is flying the Team BikeExchange colours for 2021. Over the past few seasons, the Queenslander has had a successful Australian summer of racing, taking the top spot at the last two editions of the Heral Sun Tour and second at the 2019 Cadel Evans Great Ocean road race and Tour Down Under.
- Sarah Gigante's Cannondale SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod Disc
- Richie Porte's new Pinarello Dogma F12
- Luke Durbridge's new Bianchi Oltre XR4
- Best road bikes
Hot on the heels of Sarah Gigante up Willunga Hill, Kennedy rode into second place at this year’s COVID-19-affected Santos Festival of Cycling. The Aussie lost nearly two minutes on stage two but managed to claw her way back the next day up Willunga Hill to move into second place on the general classification going into the criterium on the final day.
With the team swapping from Scott to Bianchi this year, Kennedy chose to ride the Italian outfit's best aero road bike offering, the Oltre XR4. Painted in Bianchi’s trademark celeste colourway, the Aussie’s bike is decked out with a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain. However, with the news that Shimano has just received FCC approval for something, we can’t help but wonder if those wires that emerge from the frame near the derailleurs will soon disappear once Kennedy returns to Europe and the team’s full-service course.
At the front, Kennedy is pushing Dura-Ace cranks with matching pedals and the brand’s integrated power meter. Her 53-39t chainrings are mated with an 11/30t cassette, and a direct mount derailleur hanger ensures the rear mech has a solid foundation to push against and is said to speed up roadside wheel changes too.
Kennedy’s controls are mounted to a set of FSA K-Force bars, newly updated to include what the brand calls Aerodynamic integrated Cable Routing (ACR). This is important because it allows the brake hose and shift wires to run inside the bar through the FSA ACR Stem straight into the frame without ever being exposed to the wind to create drag. The 32-year-old has a long and low position on what is already an aggressive frame, using no headset spacers.
Rolling on Shimano’s Dura-Ace C24 tubulars, which are finished in Pirelli P-Zero Velo rubber, Kennedy is running Dura-Ace rotors — 160mm front and 140mm rear — in contrast to fellow Team Bike Exchange riders Luke Durbridge and Cameron Meyer, who were both taking advantage of XTR stoppers.
Another notable swap with sponsor changes for Team BikeExchange are saddles, from Syncros over to Fizik, and it seems Kennedy has settled on the carbon-railed Vento Argo R1.
Tech Specs: Lucy Kennedy’s Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc
- Frameset: Bianchi Oltre XR4 Disc
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Hydraulic disc, 160mm XTR Rotor
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Hydraulic disc, 140mm XTR Rotor
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Dual Control Lever
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-20T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace Dual Sided Powermeter Hollowtech II, 53/39T
- Bottom bracket: Shimano SM-BB72-41B
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40
- Tyres: Pirelli PZero Velo, 25
- Handlebars: FSA K-Force ACR
- Handlebar tape: Bianchi
- Stem: FSA ACR
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Saddle: Fizik Vento Argo R1
- Seat post: Oltre XR Carbon
- Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
- Rider height: 1.83m
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.