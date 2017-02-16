Trending

Kenny Elissonde's Pinarello Dogma F10 – Gallery

A detailed look at the Team Sky riders' bike for the upcoming season

After Owain Doull fell ill ahead of the Tour Down Under, Team Sky flew in Kenny Elissonde at the eleventh hour to replace the Welshman for the WorldTour opener. Elissonde, who was training in Australia with Chris Froome during January, made it to Adelaide for the race start and worked as a domestique for team leader Sergio Henao.

Pinarello unveiled the Dogma F10 last month and the bike is equipped with new aerodynamic features. The tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts are inspired by Bradley Wiggins' hour record bike and the concave downtube, inspired from the Bolide time trial frame, claims to reduce drag by 12.6 per cent versus the previous incarnation of the bike.

Also on the downtube, Pinarello has introduced an E-Link system, which can charge and update the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 groupset. The bike features the latest electronic groupset components from Shimano, whilst the crankset and wheels remained Dura-Ace 9000 series due to a shortage of new cranks and a high enough quantity of wheelsets respectively.

Ellisonde rides a size 44 frameset, 170mm cranks and a 112mm stem combined with narrow 380mm handlebars. The handlebar tape, handlebars and stem are all supplied by ONE components and the bike is complimented with an all black Fizik Arione saddle. 

Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10, size 44
Fork: Pinarello Onda F10 with ForkFlap
Handlebar: PRO Vibe alloy, 380mm
Stem: PRO Vibe alloy, 112mm
Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Cranks: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 53-39T
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10
Saddle: Fizik Arione
Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.69m
Rider's weight: 59kg
Saddle height from bottom bracket: 645mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 630mm
Head tube length: 110mm
Top tube length (effective): 503mm 