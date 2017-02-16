Kenny Elissonde's Pinarello Dogma F10 – Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Kenny Elissonde's Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 23 Continental Competiton 25mm tubular tyres are the most popular tyre in the WorldTour peloton (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 23 UCI approved frame code (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 23 The aerodynamic tabs on the fork dropout are inspired from Bradley Wiggins Hour Record bike (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 23 The concaved downtube (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 23 112mm alloy PRO stem (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 23 A closer look at Shimano's Dura-Ace 9150 shifters (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 23 Team Sky use Elite Custom Race Plus bottle cages (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 23 Ellisonde's saddle is marked for ease of setup (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 23 A look at the cockpit (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 23 Dura-Ace 9100 front brake (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 23 The F10 bottom bracket area (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 23 A look at the carbon construction of the saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 23 The bike is equipped with a Dura-Ace 9000 crankset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 23 Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 rear derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 23 A closer look at the new derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 23 Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 front derailleur (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 23 Elissonde runs 53-39T chainrings (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 23 The 9100 series crankset should arrive in time for the spring (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 23 The Frenchman's race number was cut to fit the frameset (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 23 A look at the Dura-Ace 9100 rear brake (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 23 Black on black Fizik Arione for Elissonde (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 23 of 23 Pinarello decals feature on the rear of the seattube (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media)

After Owain Doull fell ill ahead of the Tour Down Under, Team Sky flew in Kenny Elissonde at the eleventh hour to replace the Welshman for the WorldTour opener. Elissonde, who was training in Australia with Chris Froome during January, made it to Adelaide for the race start and worked as a domestique for team leader Sergio Henao.

Pinarello unveiled the Dogma F10 last month and the bike is equipped with new aerodynamic features. The tabs on the rear of the fork dropouts are inspired by Bradley Wiggins' hour record bike and the concave downtube, inspired from the Bolide time trial frame, claims to reduce drag by 12.6 per cent versus the previous incarnation of the bike.

Also on the downtube, Pinarello has introduced an E-Link system, which can charge and update the new Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 Di2 groupset. The bike features the latest electronic groupset components from Shimano, whilst the crankset and wheels remained Dura-Ace 9000 series due to a shortage of new cranks and a high enough quantity of wheelsets respectively.

Ellisonde rides a size 44 frameset, 170mm cranks and a 112mm stem combined with narrow 380mm handlebars. The handlebar tape, handlebars and stem are all supplied by ONE components and the bike is complimented with an all black Fizik Arione saddle.

Frame: Pinarello Dogma F10, size 44

Fork: Pinarello Onda F10 with ForkFlap

Handlebar: PRO Vibe alloy, 380mm

Stem: PRO Vibe alloy, 112mm

Brakes: Shimano Dura-Ace 9100

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace 9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Cranks: Shimano Dura-Ace 9070, 53-39T

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Seatpost: Pinarello Dogma F10

Saddle: Fizik Arione

Bottle cages: Elite Custom Race Plus

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.69m

Rider's weight: 59kg

Saddle height from bottom bracket: 645mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 630mm

Head tube length: 110mm

Top tube length (effective): 503mm