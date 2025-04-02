'I was just too selfish' – Cramps and 'big mistake' bring Wout van Aert heartbreak at Dwars door Vlaanderen for second year in row

'I've been through a pretty rough year and I've had a lot of criticism as well. I feel like I needed this victory as an answer' says Belgian

Wout van Aert reacts at the end of the men&#039;s elite race Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025
Wout van Aert reacts at the end of the men's elite race Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) suffered heartbreak at Dwars door Vlaanderen for the second year running, losing out to Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) in Waregem after making a tactical error in deciding to go all in for his sprint. 

It had been the perfect day for the killer bees, with the whole team putting on an exhibition 71km from the line to get Van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson up to the remnants of the breakaway before the Berg Ten Houte climb. However, their perfection soon turned into misery. 

