‘If Remco leaves Soudal-Quick Step, Red Bull would be the perfect destination’ - Leading rider agent Alex Carera analyses the big 2025 men’s transfers

By
published

Italian agent expects several big-name rider moves to bigger salaries after investments from Red Bull, Lidl, Tudor and Decathlon

Soudal Quick-Step team's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel wearing the best young rider's white jersey (R) and Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe team's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic cycle in the final kilometers of the 11th stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 211 km between Ã‰vaux-les-Bains and Le Lioran, in the Massif Central mountains of central France, on July 10, 2024. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 season’s rider transfers and new contracts can be revealed from today, August 1, and teams and agents are busy finalising deals and preparing announcements.  

The ongoing Olympic Games could see some teams opt to delay making major announcements but several deals are expected to be announced from Thursday.  

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.