How to follow the 2018 Giro d'Italia on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 5 The Giro d'Italia trophy at the 2018 event presentation (Image credit: Bettini) Image 2 of 5 Tom Dumoulin in the maglia rosa with the Trofeo Senza Fine (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) before the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) faces the media at the 2018 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2018 Giro d'Italia looks set to be a vintage edition of the race.

The first Grand Tour of 2018 gets underway this Friday with a 9.7-kilometre individual time trial in Jerusalem, followed by two further stages in Israel before heading to Sicily on Tuesday for three stages and eventually reaching mainland Italy on Friday, May 11

All aspects of Italy's biggest race will be covered by Cyclingnews, including results, race reports, news, analysis, photo galleries, video highlights, podcasts and more.

Cyclingnews will again offer unparalleled live text coverage of every stage of the race, including exclusive information from inside the race via our reporters on the ground. Tweet us via @cyclingnewsfeed during our live coverage and you could see your Tweet featured our live text updates.

Here we give an overview of all aspects of our coverage for the 101st edition of the Giro d'Italia.

Giro d'Italia previews

As always, we have been running features in the build-up to the race, including exclusive interviews with Chris Froome (Team Sky), George Bennett (LottoNL-Jumbo), Michael Woods (EF Education First-Drapac) Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) and Ernesto Colnago, who talks us through some of his favourite bikes from bygone eras.

We also examine the main GC contenders along with some key riders who may also light up the race, Barry Ryan has written an extensive preview for the race while our man in Italy, Stephen Farrand, looks back at the 1998 Giro d'Italia and Marco Pantani's legacy.

Our full list of Giro d'Italia countdown features can be seen here:

Live coverage

Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of each Giro d'Italia stage, from sign-on to the post-race press conferences, with live race updates, timings, results, news and more. Keep your eyes peeled for our live tab on the homepage during race days or head to live.cyclingnews.com when the stages are underway.

For information on live television broadcasts or stage highlights of the Giro d'Italia, consult your relevant geographical guide.

Race reports and news

Alongside our daily live coverage, Cyclingnews will have extensive reports from each stage of the race, including full results, photo galleries, winners' quotes, and video highlights.

Our team on the ground will be at every stage of the race, giving an insight from the ground and covering the latest news, as well as speaking to all of the contenders, winners, protagonists, team managers and those lighting up each stage of the Giro d'Italia. We will also be covering the latest and greatest tech on display at the race.

Podcasts

As well as our regular coverage of the race, we will have several Cyclingnews Podcasts each week of the race, giving expert insight into the race as it develops alongside exclusive audio interviews for a taste of the race on the ground.

Stage timings/details (all timings CET)

May 4th, 2018: Stage 1, Jerusalem - Jerusalem (9.7km)

Start: 13:50

May 5th, 2018: Stage 2, Haifa - Tel Aviv (167km)

Start: 13:50, estimated finish: 17:58

May 6th, 2018: Stage 3, Be'er Sheva - Eilat (229km)

Start: 12:30, estimated finish: 18:00

May 7th, 2018: Rest day 1

May 8th, 2018: Stage 4, Catania - Caltagirone (191km)

Start: 12:15, estimated finish: 17:15

May 9th, 2018: Stage 5, Agrigento - Santa Ninfa (152km)

Start: 13:20, estimated finish: 17:14

May 10th, 2018: Stage 6, Caltanissetta - Etna (183km)

Start: 12:50, estimated finish: 17:14

May 11th, 2018: Stage 7, Pizzo - Praia a Mare (159km)

Start: 13:25, estimated finish: 17:12

May 12th, 2018: Stage 8, Praia a Mare - Montevergine di Mercogliano (208km)

Start: 11:55, estimated finish: 17:14

May 13th, 2018: Stage 9, Pesco Sannita - Gran Sasso d'Italia (Campo Imperatore) (224km)

Start: 11:00, estimated finish: 17:15

May 14th, 2018: Rest day 2

May 15th, 2018: Stage 10, Penne - Gualdo Tadino (239km)

Start: 10:55, estimated finish: 17:13

May 16th, 2018: Stage 11, Assisi - Osimo (156km)

Start: 13:05, estimated finish: 17:14

May 17th, 2018: Stage 12, Osimo - Imola (213km)

Start: 12:05, estimated finish: 17:14

May 18th, 2018: Stage 13, Ferrara - Nervase della Battaglia (180km)

Start: 12:55, estimated finish: 17:12

May 19th, 2018: Stage 14, San Vito al Tagliamento - Monet Zoncolan (181km)

Start: 11:50, estimated finish: 17:14

May 20th, 2018: Stage 15, Tolmezzo - Sappada (176km)

Start: 12:15, estimated finish: 17:14

May 21st, 2018: Rest day 3

May 22nd, 2018: Stage 16, Trento - Rovereto (34.5km)

Start: 13:20

May 23rd, 2018: Stage 17, Riva del Garda - Iseo (Franciacorta Stage) (155km)

Start: 13:20, estimated finish: 17:12

May 24th, 2018: Stage 18, Abbiategrasso - Prato Nevoso (196km)

Start: 12:00, estimated finish: 17:12

May 25th, 2018: Stage 19, Venaria Reale - Bardonecchia (181km)

Start: 11:40, estimated finish: 17:15

May 26th, 2018: Stage 20, Susa - Cervinia (214km)

Start: 10:10, estimated finish: 16:27

May 27th, 2018: Stage 21, Roma - Roma (118km)

Start: 15:55, estimated finish: 18:45

Social Media

You can keep up to date with all of the Cyclingnews Giro d'Italia coverage via our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Here are the official Giro d'Italia accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

You can get involved in the conversation via the official hashtag of the 2018 Giro d'Italia, #Giro101, commemorating the 101st edition of the race.

Cyclingnews Films

Cyclingnews' debut film, The Holy Week, debuted on Vimeo in April, which you can buy or rent here. As the Giro d'Italia hits its crescendo in the final week of the race, our film crew will be creating the latest Cyclingnews Films production to capture the excitement of the first Grand Tour of the year.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast.