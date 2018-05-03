Tom Dumoulin leads Giro d'Italia training in Jerusalem - Gallery

After flying out to Israel Tuesday, Tom Dumoulin and his Sunweb teammates have been busy spinning out the flight hours from their legs and putting the final touches to their preparations for the 2018 Giro d'Italia.
Dumoulin won the race last year and will wear the number 1 dossard when the race rolls out Friday with a 9.7km time trial through the streets of Jerusalem.
The Dutchman was joined by his teammates on Thursday in heading out for a final ride ahead of the big day. After a short time on the road bikes, world time trial champion Dumoulin cracked out his custom rainbow-painted time trial bike.
With the course itself closed until Friday morning, Dumoulin and co weren't able to undertake a proper recon of stage 1. However, they were able to reacquaint themselves with their bikes and aero positions on quieter, wider roads.
Dumoulin will be flanked at the Giro by teammates Sam Oomen, Laurens Ten Dam, Louis Vervaeke, Chris Hamilton, Lennard Hofstede, Chad Haga and Roy Curvers.
Flick through the gallery above to see photos from their final training outing.
