Honda Hybrid Women's Tour start list

Final starters as of October 7, 2011

VIS Womens Road Team
#
1Kendelle Hodges
2Lisa Jacobs
3Jo Hogan
4Chloe Mcconville
5Katherine O'Shea

Suzuki/Trek
#
11Rebecca Wiasak
12Allison Rice
13Ailie Mcdonald
14Megan Bagworth
15Laura Meadley

Team SASI
#
21Jess Mundy
22Sinead Noonan
23Liz Georgouras
24Rebecca Werner

Bundaberg Sugar
#
31Loren Rowney
32Zoe Watters
33Katherine Baker
34Amy Bradley
35Patricia Palmer

Xosize
#
41Bridie O'Donnell
42Bridget Officer
43Stephanie Ives
44Miranda Griffiths
45Lucy Coldwell

TDT Bikeforce RACE Team
#
51Kate Finegan
52Stacey Hocking
53Sarah Riley
54Delphine Astier
55Nicole McNamara

Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
#
61Grace Sulzberger
62Georgia Baker
63Emma Lawson
64Sarah Cox
65Taylah Jennings

Team SiS - NSW
#
71Sue Forsyth
72India Faehndrich
73Kayla Salopek
74Narelle Hards
75Trudy Van Der Straaten

Russian National Team
#
81Evgenya Romanyuta
82Natalia Boyarskaya
83Venera Absaliyamova
84Svetlana Boubnenkova
85Victoria Kondel

Nexgen
#
91Cassandra Dodd
92Rebecca Stevenson
93Claire Trembath

St Kilda Cycling Club
#
101Marlena Klaic
102Heidi Buntrock
103Justyna Lubkowski
104Philippa Read
105Alison Raaymakers

Team Blue
#
111Gracie Elvin
112Chloe Mcintosh
113Ingrid Trotter
114Alice Wallett
115Lauretta Hanson

Team Red
#
121Nicole Whitburn
122Carly Williams
123Melina Bernecker
124Hayley Giddens