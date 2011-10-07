Honda Hybrid Women's Tour start list
Final starters as of October 7, 2011
|#
|1
|Kendelle Hodges
|2
|Lisa Jacobs
|3
|Jo Hogan
|4
|Chloe Mcconville
|5
|Katherine O'Shea
|#
|11
|Rebecca Wiasak
|12
|Allison Rice
|13
|Ailie Mcdonald
|14
|Megan Bagworth
|15
|Laura Meadley
|#
|21
|Jess Mundy
|22
|Sinead Noonan
|23
|Liz Georgouras
|24
|Rebecca Werner
|#
|31
|Loren Rowney
|32
|Zoe Watters
|33
|Katherine Baker
|34
|Amy Bradley
|35
|Patricia Palmer
|#
|41
|Bridie O'Donnell
|42
|Bridget Officer
|43
|Stephanie Ives
|44
|Miranda Griffiths
|45
|Lucy Coldwell
|#
|51
|Kate Finegan
|52
|Stacey Hocking
|53
|Sarah Riley
|54
|Delphine Astier
|55
|Nicole McNamara
|#
|61
|Grace Sulzberger
|62
|Georgia Baker
|63
|Emma Lawson
|64
|Sarah Cox
|65
|Taylah Jennings
|#
|71
|Sue Forsyth
|72
|India Faehndrich
|73
|Kayla Salopek
|74
|Narelle Hards
|75
|Trudy Van Der Straaten
|#
|81
|Evgenya Romanyuta
|82
|Natalia Boyarskaya
|83
|Venera Absaliyamova
|84
|Svetlana Boubnenkova
|85
|Victoria Kondel
|#
|91
|Cassandra Dodd
|92
|Rebecca Stevenson
|93
|Claire Trembath
|#
|101
|Marlena Klaic
|102
|Heidi Buntrock
|103
|Justyna Lubkowski
|104
|Philippa Read
|105
|Alison Raaymakers
|#
|111
|Gracie Elvin
|112
|Chloe Mcintosh
|113
|Ingrid Trotter
|114
|Alice Wallett
|115
|Lauretta Hanson
|#
|121
|Nicole Whitburn
|122
|Carly Williams
|123
|Melina Bernecker
|124
|Hayley Giddens
