'You never know what next year brings' – Primoz Roglič not letting Pogačar's dominance douse Tour de France dream

Programme yet to be mapped out for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider but yellow jersey goal not wavering

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) waves to audience during the JCom Sports TV Show in Saitama, Japan prior to the Tour de France Saitama Criterium (Image credit: Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) didn’t have his eyes firmly trained on the Tour de France route announcement this week, but not because he had let either the overwhelming dominance of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) or three years of DNF-inducing crashes get to him. It was simply that he had something far more important to do – celebrate his 35th birthday.

That may have been where his focus lay when Tour de France organisers announced that the 112th edition would include two time trials and six mountain finishes next year. However, he made clear that the yellow jersey of the Tour de France was not far off the radar, with the four-time Vuelta a España winner continuing to chase a reason to celebrate in July.

