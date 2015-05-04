Video: Top 10 contenders to watch at the Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia countdown -5
The first Grand Tour of the year, the Giro d'Italia, begins this weekend with a team time trial to San Remo. This year's race is not as mountainous as its predecessor but a tough final week with three summit finishes will be the deciding factor in the title hunt.
Related Articles
Aru training hard for the Giro d’Italia after stomach virus
Q&A: Matthews focused on Giro d'Italia stage wins
Boonen prepares for Giro d'Italia debut at the Tour of Turkey
Giro d'Italia countdown - 7: Indurain on doing the Giro-Tour double double
Orica-GreenEdge focused on Giro d'Italia stage wins
Tinkoff-Saxo names experienced squad to back Contador at the Giro d’Italia
Giro news shorts: Romandie winner Zakarin to race Italian Grand Tour for experience
Defending champion Nairo Quintana won't be on the start line but there'll be plenty of competition for the maglia rosa.
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) has made his intentions clear as he goes for the Giro-Tour double this season. Contador has been consistent so far this season but appears to be biding his time ahead of this big feat.
Richie Porte (Team Sky) looks like his toughest challenger for the overall title after a superb start to the season. Porte finished seventh at the 2010 Giro d'Italia and was due to lead Team Sky at least year's race until illness forced him to make changes to his schedule.
Watch the below video to see who else we've picked as our riders to watch for the 2015 Giro d'Italia. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy