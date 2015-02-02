Gallery: Vincenzo Nibali's Specialized Tarmac

Vincenzo Nibali starts his 2015 season at the Dubai Tour with his Astana team using a new Specialized Tarmac. Gone is the custom 'The Shark' bike that he rode to his Tour de France victory last year and in its place is a more subdued Tarmac.
Understated yellow and blue highlights underneath the top tube and on the forks hint towards the Astana team colours and Nibali's victory at the 2014 Tour. Adorning the seat tube is a silver swirling pattern atop a white base colour, while the bottom tube is a basic black colour with the Specialized logo.
Nibali is on mechanical Super Record 11-speed shifters for 2015 with the Italian putting the power down via a Specialized S-Works chainset with 53/39 rings. FSA supply Nibali with seatpost, stem and handlebars although not the limited edition shark components he launched in October.
Click here to the see the gallery of Nibali's bike.
