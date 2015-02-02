Gallery: Vincenzo Nibali's Specialized Tarmac

Image 1 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali's Tarmac chilling by the pool (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 2 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali with his new bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Vincenzo Nibali's 2015 Specialized Tarmac (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 No mistaking who this bike belongs to (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 21 Nibali's cockpit without his power meter (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Specialized branded saddle (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 7 of 21 Just the one water bottle (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 21 Mechanical Super Record shifters for Nibali (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 9 of 21 A shiny and glossy Tarmac (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 10 of 21 Nibali is sure to be spending a lot of hours this year staring down at his stem (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 11 of 21 K-Force seat for Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 21 K-Force seat for Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 21 Nibali is running 53/39 chainrings (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Nibali is running Campagnolo Super Record again for 2015 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Nibali's power meter of choice is SRM (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Yellow highlights are a feature on the Tarmac (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 FSA stem for Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 A sight that not too many cyclist will be seeing in 2015, the front end of Nibali's bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 As you can see, Nibali's left shifter is slightly scruffed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Tacx water bottle cages for Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 No doubting what model Nibali rides (Image credit: Brakethrough Media)

Vincenzo Nibali starts his 2015 season at the Dubai Tour with his Astana team using a new Specialized Tarmac. Gone is the custom 'The Shark' bike that he rode to his Tour de France victory last year and in its place is a more subdued Tarmac.

Understated yellow and blue highlights underneath the top tube and on the forks hint towards the Astana team colours and Nibali's victory at the 2014 Tour. Adorning the seat tube is a silver swirling pattern atop a white base colour, while the bottom tube is a basic black colour with the Specialized logo.

Nibali is on mechanical Super Record 11-speed shifters for 2015 with the Italian putting the power down via a Specialized S-Works chainset with 53/39 rings. FSA supply Nibali with seatpost, stem and handlebars although not the limited edition shark components he launched in October.

