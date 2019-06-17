Dylan van Baarle's custom-painted Pinarello Bolide TT – Gallery
Eye-catching orange design for Dutch time trial national champion
Dylan van Baarle (Tean Ineos) won the Dutch national time trial championships last June and the stage 4 time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné marked the Dutchman's last time trial before his national title defense at the end of June.
Related Articles
Van Baarle's Pinarello Bolide TT frameset received a eye-catching Dutch orange makeover, with the iconic colour making up much of the paint design at the front and rear of the bike.
Like Team Ineos' road bikes, the Bolide framesets are paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrains. The rear wheel is a Pro Textreme Disc, while van Baarle opts for a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 wheel at the front of the bike.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Bolide.
Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Bolide full bike specifications
Frameset: Pinarello Bolide TT in custom colours for Dutch national time trial champion
Front brake: Pinarello Bolide
Rear brake: Pinarello Bolide
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9160
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, Stages power meter, 58-tooth outer chainring
Wheelset: Pro Extreme Disc (rear), Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 (front)
Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular
Handlebars: Pinarello Bolide base bar
Handlebar tape: N/A
Stem: Pinarello Bolide integrated
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Fizik Ares with additional grip section
Seat post: Pinarello Bolide
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy