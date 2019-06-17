Dylan van Baarle's custom-painted Pinarello Bolide TT – Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Dylan van Baarle's custom-painted Pinarello Bolide time trial bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 14 A super-low bottle cage position helps to keep the bidon out of the wind (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 14 Like Team Ineos' road bikes, the frame is paired with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 14 Van Baarle had a 58-tooth outer chainring fitted for the Stage 4 time trial at the Dauphine (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 14 The Bolide adds fairings to the front and rear brakes to improve aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 14 The truncated seat post helps to reduce air turbulence (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 14 The majority of pro riders will adopt additional grip to their saddles to hold their position on TT bikes (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 14 While some of van Baarle's teammates have rider-specific, 3D-printed titanium cockpits from Most, van Baarle sticks with carbon components (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 14 The head tube cluster allows for internal routing to keep as many cables out of the wind as possible (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 14 The front of the bike is equipped with a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-series C60 wheel (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 14 Aero flaps to the rear of the fork dropouts were first seen on Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 14 Continental Competition ALX 25mm tubular tyres are the same used on van Baarle's road bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 14 A look at the front profile of the bike (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 14 Van Baarle's bike had an 11-30 cassette fitted (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Dylan van Baarle (Tean Ineos) won the Dutch national time trial championships last June and the stage 4 time trial at the Critérium du Dauphiné marked the Dutchman's last time trial before his national title defense at the end of June.

Van Baarle's Pinarello Bolide TT frameset received a eye-catching Dutch orange makeover, with the iconic colour making up much of the paint design at the front and rear of the bike.

Like Team Ineos' road bikes, the Bolide framesets are paired with Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 drivetrains. The rear wheel is a Pro Textreme Disc, while van Baarle opts for a Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 wheel at the front of the bike.

Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Bolide full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Bolide TT in custom colours for Dutch national time trial champion

Front brake: Pinarello Bolide

Rear brake: Pinarello Bolide

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9160

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, Stages power meter, 58-tooth outer chainring

Wheelset: Pro Extreme Disc (rear), Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C60 (front)

Tyres: Continental Competition ALX, 25mm tubular

Handlebars: Pinarello Bolide base bar

Handlebar tape: N/A

Stem: Pinarello Bolide integrated

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100

Saddle: Fizik Ares with additional grip section

Seat post: Pinarello Bolide

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon