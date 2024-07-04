Dylan Groenewegen’s stage winning ‘aero beak’ is €350 of craziness, but it’s not the most outlandish eyewear we’ve seen at the Tour de France

The nosepiece is a €350 add-on to his Scicon shades, but from over-the-top Oakleys to motocross goggles, the Tour has seen it all

Unusual cycling glasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever the Tour de France is serving us up a veritable smorgasbord of new tech. Grabbing the headlines before the race even begun were a slew of new bikes spotted at the Critérium du Dauphiné, and as the Grande Boucle has rumbled on we’ve had a drip feed of new helmets, custom paint, and as ever some bonkers sunglasses. Dylan Groenewegen was spotted in a set of Scicon Aeroscope cycling glasses replete with an additional ‘aero beak’, which is a €350 aftermarket add-on.

Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.