Danny Pate's Diamondback Podium
Former Team Sky rider moves to Continental level with Rally Cycling
Danny Pate recently told Cyclingnews that his return from the WorldTour with Team Sky to the US Continental level with Rally Cycling changes everything, and that includes the machine he'll be piloting in 2016. Pate will move from the Shimano-equipped Sky Pinarellos he's ridden during the past four years to the SRAM-powered Diamondback Podiums favoured by Rally.
Related Articles
The new machine is just one of the changes Pate will make as he enters his 16th professional season. He'll need to become reacquainted with the US domestic season as well as transitioning from a WorldTour domestique dedicated to helping others achieve success to a team leader who will be seeking his own results. There's a lot on Pate's plate for 2016, but Rally performance director Jonas Carney, who rode with Pate on Prime Alliance back in 2001, 2002 and 2003, is confident his longtime friend will handle it well.
But before Pate gets reintroduced to the US peloton, he and the rest of Rally Cycling will get a warm up with several European races starting this month. Pate's Diamondback Podium training bike was dialed in and ready to roll during the team's recent camp along the Southern California coast, and Cyclingnews has got the details here. His race bike will be decked out in SRAM Red components.
Frame: Diamondback Podium
Fork: Diamondback
Headset: FSA
Stem: Length 120 Hed Grand Tour
Handlebar: 42cm Hed Grand Tour
Tape: SRAM
Front brake: SRAM RED 22
Rear brake: SRAM RED 22
Brake levers: SRAM Red
Front derailleur: SRAM Red 22
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 22
Shift levers: SRAM Red 22
Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-28
Chain: SRAM RED 22
Crankset: SRAM RED 22
Bottom Bracket: SRAM
Pedals: Speedplay Zero
Wheelset: HED Stinger 6
Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Saddle: fizik arione Tri 2
Seatpost: HED Grand Tour
Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon
Computer: Lezyne
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 6’
Rider's weight: “Heavy”
Saddle height from BB, c-t: 81cm
Saddle setback: 8.5cm
Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 59.4cm
Saddle-to-bar drop: 15.5cm
Head tube length: 18cm
Top tube length (effective): 58cm
Total bicycle weight: 6.9kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy