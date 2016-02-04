Danny Pate's Diamondback Podium

Image 1 of 8 Danny Pate's SRAM and Hed equipped Diamondback Podium. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 2 of 8 The SRAM Red 22 rear derailleur on Pate's bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 3 of 8 Pate uses the Length 120 Hed Grand Tour stem. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 4 of 8 The SRAM Red 22 front derailleur on Pate's bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 5 of 8 SRAM provides the crank, Speedplay the pedals and Quarq the power meter. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 6 of 8 Rally Cycling director Jonas Carney gets one of the team's Diamondback's ready before a team camp ride last month. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 7 of 8 Pierrick Naud and Danny Pate train in Bisbee, Arizona. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe) Image 8 of 8 Danny Pate leads rally Cycling along the coast of Southern California during the team's recent training camp (Image credit: Pat Malach)

Danny Pate recently told Cyclingnews that his return from the WorldTour with Team Sky to the US Continental level with Rally Cycling changes everything, and that includes the machine he'll be piloting in 2016. Pate will move from the Shimano-equipped Sky Pinarellos he's ridden during the past four years to the SRAM-powered Diamondback Podiums favoured by Rally.

The new machine is just one of the changes Pate will make as he enters his 16th professional season. He'll need to become reacquainted with the US domestic season as well as transitioning from a WorldTour domestique dedicated to helping others achieve success to a team leader who will be seeking his own results. There's a lot on Pate's plate for 2016, but Rally performance director Jonas Carney, who rode with Pate on Prime Alliance back in 2001, 2002 and 2003, is confident his longtime friend will handle it well.

But before Pate gets reintroduced to the US peloton, he and the rest of Rally Cycling will get a warm up with several European races starting this month. Pate's Diamondback Podium training bike was dialed in and ready to roll during the team's recent camp along the Southern California coast, and Cyclingnews has got the details here. His race bike will be decked out in SRAM Red components.

Frame: Diamondback Podium

Fork: Diamondback

Headset: FSA

Stem: Length 120 Hed Grand Tour

Handlebar: 42cm Hed Grand Tour

Tape: SRAM

Front brake: SRAM RED 22

Rear brake: SRAM RED 22

Brake levers: SRAM Red

Front derailleur: SRAM Red 22

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 22

Shift levers: SRAM Red 22

Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-28

Chain: SRAM RED 22

Crankset: SRAM RED 22

Bottom Bracket: SRAM

Pedals: Speedplay Zero

Wheelset: HED Stinger 6

Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular

Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular

Saddle: fizik arione Tri 2

Seatpost: HED Grand Tour

Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon

Computer: Lezyne

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 6’

Rider's weight: “Heavy”

Saddle height from BB, c-t: 81cm

Saddle setback: 8.5cm

Tip of saddle to centre of bar: 59.4cm

Saddle-to-bar drop: 15.5cm

Head tube length: 18cm

Top tube length (effective): 58cm

Total bicycle weight: 6.9kg