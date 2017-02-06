Damien Howson's Scott Foil RC – Gallery

Image 1 of 22 Damien Howson's Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 22 Orica-Scott are equipped with SRM powermeters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 3 of 22 Neat finish on the seat stays (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 4 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 22 The rear brake is located underneath the bottom bracket (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 6 of 22 SRM cadence sensor (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 7 of 22 Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 front derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 8 of 22 A closer look at the forks (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 9 of 22 Shrink wrap and a guide keep the cables tidy (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 10 of 22 A small sticker protects the frame from any cable rub (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 11 of 22 A look at the rear end (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 12 of 22 Elite Cannibal bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 13 of 22 Direct mount Dura-Ace front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 14 of 22 The Di2 cables comes neatly out of the rear dropout (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 15 of 22 The team's sponsors adorn the rear triangle (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 16 of 22 Plenty of seat post for Howson (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 17 of 22 Syncros XR1.5 saddle in team colours (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 18 of 22 Continental Competition 25mm tubular tyres seem to be the number one choice in the peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 19 of 22 The aero stem measured 145mm from centre of steerer to centre of handlebars (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 20 of 22 SRM PC-8 headunit for Howson (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 21 of 22 Sprint shifters on the drops are useful in the leadout train for Caleb Ewan (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media) Image 22 of 22 Howson's pedals have seen better days (Image credit: Colin Levitch / Immediate Media)

Damien Howson was a workhorse who became a winner this week, as he took victory in the Falls Creek stage at the Herald Sun Tour to set up overall victory. His first win since the under-23 individual time trial World Championships in 2013.

Howson has built a reputation as a selfless domestique for his teammate Esteban Chaves, supporting the Colombian to podium positions in both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in 2016.

The Orica-Scott rider was on the Foil RC in this year's Tour Down Under. The frame was designed with aerodynamic advantages in mind, and used in the high mountains of all three Grand Tours. It famously took Mat Hayman to Paris-Roubaix victory last year, the first rider to win the cobbled Classic on an aero frame.

Howson rides an XL frame that has a massive 295mm of carbon seat post with a Syncros saddle on top. The Foil's aero stem is also on the long side, with the stem measuring 145mm - although the longest stem is usually 140mm.

The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset is paired with an SRM power meter. Howson opts for 175mm cranks and pedals that have seen better days. Orica-Scott's mechanics are waiting for the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and wheels, but are confident they will have them in time for the spring Classics.

The Syncros RR1.5 handlebars measured just 390mm on the tops (centre to centre) and feature sprint shifters on the drops.

Complete bike specifications

Frame: Scott Foil RC, size 58/XL

Fork: Scott Foil HMX with integrated carbon dropout

Headset: Syncros integrated

Stem: Syncros aero carbon, 145mm

Handlebar: Syncros RR1.5 alloy, 400mm

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace with SRM powermeter, 175mm cranks

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50

Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm

Saddle: Syncros XR1.5

Seatpost: Syncros FOIL aero carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 186cm

Rider's weight: 68kg

Saddle height from BB: 815mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 775mm

Head tube length: 190mm

Top tube length (horizontal): 580mm

Total bicycle weight: 7.51kg