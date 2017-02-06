Damien Howson's Scott Foil RC – Gallery
A look at the super domestique's aero machine
Damien Howson was a workhorse who became a winner this week, as he took victory in the Falls Creek stage at the Herald Sun Tour to set up overall victory. His first win since the under-23 individual time trial World Championships in 2013.
Howson has built a reputation as a selfless domestique for his teammate Esteban Chaves, supporting the Colombian to podium positions in both the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España in 2016.
The Orica-Scott rider was on the Foil RC in this year's Tour Down Under. The frame was designed with aerodynamic advantages in mind, and used in the high mountains of all three Grand Tours. It famously took Mat Hayman to Paris-Roubaix victory last year, the first rider to win the cobbled Classic on an aero frame.
Howson rides an XL frame that has a massive 295mm of carbon seat post with a Syncros saddle on top. The Foil's aero stem is also on the long side, with the stem measuring 145mm - although the longest stem is usually 140mm.
The Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset is paired with an SRM power meter. Howson opts for 175mm cranks and pedals that have seen better days. Orica-Scott's mechanics are waiting for the latest Shimano Dura-Ace 9150 groupset and wheels, but are confident they will have them in time for the spring Classics.
The Syncros RR1.5 handlebars measured just 390mm on the tops (centre to centre) and feature sprint shifters on the drops.
Swipe or click through the gallery above to see more of the Australian's bike.
Complete bike specifications
Frame: Scott Foil RC, size 58/XL
Fork: Scott Foil HMX with integrated carbon dropout
Headset: Syncros integrated
Stem: Syncros aero carbon, 145mm
Handlebar: Syncros RR1.5 alloy, 400mm
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Brake/Shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-28T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11 speed
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace with SRM powermeter, 175mm cranks
Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C50
Tyres: Continental Competition tubular, 25mm
Saddle: Syncros XR1.5
Seatpost: Syncros FOIL aero carbon
Bottle cages: Elite Cannibal
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 186cm
Rider's weight: 68kg
Saddle height from BB: 815mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 775mm
Head tube length: 190mm
Top tube length (horizontal): 580mm
Total bicycle weight: 7.51kg
