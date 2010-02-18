Cyclingnews Fitness Q&A - February 18, 2010

Image 1 of 3 He was previously sitting crooked on the bike, had a very rounded lower back and complained of groin pain. (Image credit: Shane Stokes) Image 2 of 3 Fabian Wegmann (Gerolsteiner) has a critical look. Hopefully the above value isn't his resting heart rate... (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 BMC Racing Team are clearly enthusiastic about their prospects for the 2010 season. (Image credit: www.epicimages.us)

Returning to fitness after viralcardiomyopathy

I've written to the Fitness Q&A before and love the column. I am looking for advice pertaining to a return to race fitness after being successfully treated for a viral cardiomyopathy.

In October I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, the cause of which was a dilated cardiomyopathy caused, most likely, by a viral infection I may have had upwards of a year and a half ago. At that time I fell ill while living and racing in Spain with what was, most likely, mono. I was never treated and as soon as I was able got back on the bike.

In the past year and a half I have never produced results, either in training or racing, equal to those I had before the illness. The onset of the atrial fib coincided with my very foolish use of ephedrine before a time trial last spring (first and last - just say no!) and was when I first realised that something was seriously amiss. While my results on the bike hadn't been good for some time, this was the first time I felt so weak that simply walking around was difficult. As it turns out the cause was, very likely, the dilation of my heart.

Over the past 5 1/2 months I've been limited to very little physical activity (mostly plyometric gym work), a stringent round of ace inhibitors and beta blockers as well as anti-arrhythmic drugs. In early January I was successfully returned to Sinus Rhythm via cardioversion and this past week was cleared to ride without time restrictions for the first time since my diagnosis.

The difference I feel is incredible. Whereas my heart rate had been in the 130's at a slow, easy pace in June, it's now back to normal - about 108. Most of all I don't feel sick or easily winded or like my body is screaming at me "something is wrong" but rather simply really out of shape. As can be expected, my riding legs seem to have wandered off and I now need to begin the slow and steady search for them.

My initial thought was to spend the first two months riding easily without my beloved power meter (a sentiment most of my teammates and friends support) but I've also been wondering if I shouldn't start getting some baseline data on which to build over the next few months. I've written off racing this year and simply want to get back to a level of fitness from where I'll feel comfortable taking a short rest in September and then beginning a base/build for spring 2011.

I am wondering what the take of some of the coaches on this forum might be. While I understand that using the powermeter might simply feed my neurosis, I also feel like if the point of my riding is to eventually get back to racing form the more data the better.

Chris

Carrie Cheadle says

Hi Chris,

I can answer from the psychological perspective. The biggest issue I've seen with using a power meter after getting back on the bike after injury, illness, or overtraining is getting so wrapped up in the numbers that it impacts your confidence and motivation moving forward.

Cyclists will look at their data and compare the numbers to where they were before and start getting down on themselves. They see the long road ahead instead of looking at - where am I now, where do I want to be in the next few weeks, and how do I get there. So the biggest question is: are you able to look at the numbers without having an emotional reaction to them?

If you can truly use the data as information and not let it feed your neurosis - then go for it. If you feel like it would be more detrimental to your confidence than beneficial - take the two months to just get out on your bike and ride. Since you're planning on coming back in 2011, you have a great opportunity to build your confidence along with your form. You've got plenty of time to get back into racing form, you don't have to do it all today.

Are you going to get any information from your power meter that would be more valuable to have now versus two months from now? After two months, you'll still get some valuable baseline numbers to work with. If you do decide to try it out, you'll know after you use it on the first ride whether or not it's something you should do. So you can choose now to transition your way back into training, or take the chance that you'll be saying “Man, I should have listened to my friends and teammates”.

Good luck getting back into training!

Expectations of heart rate

This winter season, I made a focused effort to balance my riding between outdoor and indoor (trainer). I monitored my heart rate and blood pressure using a separate Polar heart rate monitor and blood pressure cuff. As background, I'm 50 years old, 147lb - good health (per internal med doc); cycling self rating - strong club rider; can easily average 18mph over 60mi; ride 3-4day/wk year around. I've taken a treadmill cardiac stress test (last time 24mos ago) and no reported issues.

What I've observed is my blood pressure, measured since Sep '09, is 117/73 at a heart rate of 65. The readings include resting, return from work/office, pre-bike ride, post-ride, everything. Now, when I measure my heart rate only while riding the trainer I find my average heart rate is 166bpm with a maximum heart rate of 191bpm.

I observe a similar rise in heart rate whether I ride the trainer for 45min or 2hrs. I can corroborate my heart rate when measured riding my "standard" 35mile loop,18mph - consisting of flat, short rolling terrain and one climb (1.6mi, grade avg 6 percent, max 9.5 percent): average heart rate of 167bpm and a max of 196.

When I compare my physiologic stats to rider stats as seen on various racing focused websites - I am not anywhere close. Can you provide some insight? Is there a bandwidth the competitive, but work obligated, cyclist should strive?

Kind regards,

Marc

Scott Saifer says

Marc,

I'm not sure what physiological stats you are comparing to the pros. Maximum and resting heart rate? Average heart rate riding? Something else?

Marc then responded:

Thanks for responding. The stat I'm most interested (or concerned) is average heart rate while riding. I realise 'riding' will be influenced by many factors: terrain, wind, speed, pack/solo riding, and more.

I know it is unrealistic to compare my physiological make up to the pros, but I do think benchmarking to solid Cat 1 or 2s isn't unreasonable. Is my riding average heart rate skewed high? If it is high, how (or should) a rider lower his heart rate? Should I consider a virtual coaching program?

Scott Saifer says

Marc,

Thanks for the clarification. When it comes to average heart rate while riding, lower is better when you are comparing to yourself on previous rides of similar speed and terrain or course, but if you want to compare yourself with others, the relevant variable is not average heart rate but time spent near or above LT heart rate.

That's not a variable the cycling mags are generally going to report. The next best thing is average heart rate as a percentage of lactate threshold heart rate (LT). When riders go above LT, they fatigue much more rapidly than when they stay below this level, so the time a rider has to spend above LT on a given ride is a sort of indicator of how hard the ride was for that rider.

If a rider is mostly cruising with occasional burst up to LT, the rider is in control and never in distress. Such a rider has plenty left for the finish, feels the ride wasn't too hard, and ends up with an average heart rate well below LT.

If the rider is near LT for most of a several-hour ride, he or she ends up thrashed, with little left for a finishing sprint, feels the ride was hard, and finishes with an average heart rate near LT.

You haven't reported your LT, so I don't know if your 166 average heart rate is above or below, bad or good. I can tell you that if you want to compare yourself to strong 1s and 2s, averaging 18 mph on 60 mile training rides is not going to cut it, at least if those are flat rides and not too windy.

Physiologically the secret to average speed in training rides and also lowering heart rate for rides with the same speed on the same terrain is aerobic fitness, which comes from doing extensive training at aerobic intensity, well below LT, since routinely riding at and above LT long enough to get tired decreases aerobic fitness rather than boosting it.

Yes, if you want to improve your fitness, getting a competent coach to guide you can save a lot trial and error. A coach can't tell you anything you can't find in books or magazine or on line, but a coach should give you the bits of information and guidance you need as you need them, rather than when you happen to stumble across them, often after the relevance has passed. If you can think of the question, you can probably find the answer, but a coach will know what question you should be asking before you figure it out.

Body symmetry and fit issues

Since maybe the end of August I have been experiencing discomfort in my lower back while riding, but only on my left side.

I thought it might be due to stem length, so I got a shorter stem. That seemed to fix the problem for a while. Then the discomfort returned. I have raised my handlebars slightly, but that doesn't seem to have much of an effect either.

I can't figure out why I am only experiencing discomfort on one side of my body. Could it be a muscle discrepancy? Or is it more likely due to my position on the bike?

Alex

Steve Hogg says

Alex,

The reason for your pain is that you are not functionally symmetrically. There are quite a number of possibilities. The easiest way to advise you further is to ask you to mount your bike on an indoor trainer, remove your shirt and warm up until you are pedaling in a hardish gear at reasonable load.

That is a load that gives you a noticeable workout but not one so high that you are forced to sacrifice technique. You will need an observer standing above and behind you on a chair. What I want to know is -

1. Which hip sits further forward than the other?

2. Which hip drops more than the other on the pedal down stroke on the same side?

Alex then responded:

I had a friend observe me, and it seems that my left hip drops more than my right, and although it was hard to tell, my left hip seems to sit farther forward as well.

Steve Hogg says

Alex,

The most likely reasons for what your observer noted are a functionally or measurably shorter left leg. Measurably shorter is where there is known bone length difference.

Functionally shorter means that you are tighter on that side and don't have the same range of well controlled motion at hip, knee or ankle and/or a difference in foot morphology that effectively shortens that side. Examples of this last could be a shorter foot or collapsed arch etc.

The quick remedy is to drop your seat to whatever degree stops the back pain. Once you find a seat height that causes no left side back pain, ask yourself how the right leg feels. Do you feel cramped at the top of the pedal stroke or do you feel like you are under extending the right leg?

If the answer to either is yes, then fit a shim of the same height as the amount that you had to drop the seat height to stop the pain. For every 5mm of shim height, it is a good idea to move the shimmed cleat back another mm or so relative to foot in shoe compared to the non shimmed cleat. This will help negate rocking torque and give you a similar feel on the shimmed side as the non shimmed side.

Let me know if any problems arise when following this advice.

Regaining fitness after chemotherapy

I'm a 61-year-old masters athlete. I've been a competitive cyclist and runner for over 25 years, with my focus over the past 8-10 years being cyclocross and duathlons.

At the end of December 2009, I completed a six-month series of chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer. This followed a surgery in June 2009 to remove a tumour. I started back into moderate exercise as tolerated immediately following the surgery, and continued to bike and run/walk through all of the chemo treatments. In fact, I competed in a state cyclocross championship race two weeks after chemo ended.

My expectation after completing the chemo treatments was that I would gradually start to feel a bit stronger and could ease back into 'normal' cycling and running. However, I'm finding that my muscular endurance has gone downhill since completing the treatments, even though I'm starting to regain some of the muscle mass that I lost (my weight before cancer was about 185lbs, I dropped as low as 158lbs following surgery, and now I'm back up to 175lbs).

What I'm really struggling with is being able to do 2-3 moderate workouts per week and the recovery from those sessions. Since I'm no longer on the anti-inflammatory steroids that were being administered during the treatments, I find that even moderate workouts such as a two hour endurance ride or an easy 30 minute run tend to leave me weak and sore for several days.

I'm using a structured training plan (two weeks build then one week of reduced volume) with one to two planned rest days per week. My weekly plan includes three days on the bike, two run/walk sessions, and twice weekly strength workouts using moderate weights.

My question is this: Based on your experience, does this pattern sound normal, or should I be looking for some underlying issue? I'm certainly no Lance Armstrong, but I really expected to be come back a bit quicker. Any suggestions that you might offer would be greatly appreciated.

Scott Saifer says

Bill,

I don't know whether chemo or extensive anti-inflammatory treatment would have the effects you are describing. Maybe Kelby can answer that. I have one thing to check though before you go seeking medical explanations of your situation though.

Someone coming back to riding and running after time off should not be sore for days after each session, but they could be if the sessions are too hard. One of the benefits of regular training is improved recovery, so when you've not been training much for several months, you may not be able to recover well from a volume or intensity of exercise that was easy for you before.

Two hour rides are not that long after a month of training, so I'd be more concerned about the intensity. If when you say "endurance ride" you mean riding easily enough that your breathing is completely calm and you have no sense of pushing hard on the pedals and you are still getting sore, you should seek a medical explanation.

If you are trying to make the same power or speed you made before your chemo but feeling that is much harder than it used to be, but still trying to make it, backing off the intensity until your body has a chance to get used to training again may bring you back. If you have been pushing hard during your training sessions, try keeping all training easy for a month or so and see what happens. If this is the problem, you'll feel a big improvement after about three weeks.

Bill then responded:

Scott,

Thanks for the reply and the feedback. Your comment related to intensity is a good point, but I'm not sure that's the issue. I kept some intensity in my weekly schedule all through chemotherapy treatments as I (attempted to) prepare for the Texas CX championship event in early January shortly after chemo ended. I've actually decreased the intensity since then as I moved back into more of base building phase.

I've been consistent about keeping my workouts since then in HR zones 1-3 (currently, 113-150 bpm). For example, I completed a 2.5 hour ride this past Saturday and my average HR was 131. However, every hill or acceleration seems a lot harder than it should be for a given heart rate, so I may well be pushing too hard for short periods of time. Being at a much lower level of fitness is hard on the mind after being at a fairly high level.

Thanks again for the suggestions. I'll get back to you if I determine any underlying cause or if things change significantly.

Scott Saifer says

Bill,

Zone 3 is high enough to cause overtraining if visited on most every ride. Try zone 1-2 only for a couple of weeks and if that doesn't turn you around, talk to your doctor.

