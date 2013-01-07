Trending

Cycling Australia Road National Championships women's start list

Official starters as of January 7, 2013

 

Women - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Amanda Spratt (NSW)
202Shara Gillow (Qld)
203Tiffany Cromwell (SA)
205Gracie Elvin (ACT)
208Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
209Taryn Heather (Vic)
211Bridie O'Donnell (Vic)
212Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
216Lucy Coldwell (Vic)
218Loren Rowney (Qld)
221Jessie Maclean (ACT)
222Katrin Garfoot (Qld)
230Stephanie Frawley (Vic)
231Ruth Corset (Qld)
232Alexis Barnes (NSW)
238Lizzi Clements (Qld)
239Lucy Barker (SA)
240Clare Dallat (Vic)
241Samantha De Riter (Vic)
246Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
253Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic)
256Carley Mckay (Vic)
257Nicole McNamara (Vic)
260Sarah Riley (Vic)
261Sarah Roy (NSW)
262Pippa Savage (Vic)
264Imogen Vize (NSW)
265Rachel Ward (Vic)
266Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)
269Nicole Whitburn (Vic)
451Jessica Allen* (Vic)
452Cassandra Dodd* (Qld)
453Lauretta Hanson* (Vic)
454Ailie McDonald* (ACT)

Women - Criterium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Amanda Spratt (NSW)
202Shara Gillow (Qld)
205Gracie Elvin (ACT)
206Carla Ryan (Qld)
207Joanne Hogan (Vic)
208Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
209Taryn Heather (Vic)
214Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
217Peta Mullens (Vic)
218Loren Rowney (Qld)
219Rebecca Werner (SA)
220Chloe McConville (Vic)
221Jessie Maclean (ACT)
224Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
227Kate Finegan (Vic)
229Melina Bernecker (Vic)
234Judith Louise Betts (Qld)
236Amy Bradley (Vic)
237Leonie Burford (WA)
241Samantha De Riter (Vic)
243Tegan Elferkh (ACT)
245Kristy Glover (Vic)
247Lisa Hanley (Vic)
251Brittany Lindores (Qld)
254Emma Mackie (NSW)
255Chloe McIntosh (Vic)
256Carley McKay (Vic)
258Nikolina Orlic (Qld)
259Katherine O'Shea (Vic)
261Sarah Roy (NSW)
267Kimberley Wells (ACT)
269Nicole Whitburn (Vic)
270Naomi Williams (Vic)
451Jessica Allen* (Vic)
455Jenelle Crooks* (Qld)
456Hannah Geelan* (SA)
458Kendelle Hodges* (Vic)
459Jessica Mundy* (SA)
460Emily Roper* (Qld)
461Kayla Salopek* (NSW)

Women - Road Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Amanda Spratt (NSW)
202Shara Gillow (Qld)
203Tiffany Cromwell (SA)
204Rachel Neylan (SA)
205Gracie Elvin (ACT)
206Carla Ryan (Qld)
207Joanne Hogan (Vic)
208Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
209Taryn Heather (Vic)
210Stephanie Ives (Vic)
211Bridie O'Donnell (Vic)
213Chloe Hosking (ACT)
214Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
215Carlee Taylor (SA)
216Lucy Coldwell (Vic)
217Peta Mullens (Vic)
218Loren Rowney (Qld)
219Rebecca Werner (SA)
220Chloe McConville (Vic)
221Jessie Maclean (ACT)
222Katrin Garfoot (Qld)
223Lisa Barry (NSW)
224Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
225Lisa Jacobs (Vic)
226Laura Meadley (ACT)
227Kate Finegan (Vic)
228Jenni King (Vic)
229Melina Bernecker (Vic)
231Ruth Corset (Qld)
232Alexis Barnes (NSW)
233Eliza Bergin (Vic)
234Judith Louise Betts (Qld)
235Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (NSW)
236Amy Bradley (Vic)
237Leonie Burford (WA)
239Lucy Barker (SA)
240Clare Dallat (Vic)
241Samantha De Riter (Vic)
242Beth Duryea (Vic)
243Tegan Elferkh (ACT)
244Tanya Freschi (SA)
245Kristy Glover (Vic)
246Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
247Lisa Hanley (Vic)
248Claire Homsey (Vic)
249Kirsten Howard (NSW)
250Lisa Keeling (ACT)
251Brittany Lindores (Qld)
252Justyna Lubkowski (Vic)
253Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic)
254Emma Mackie (NSW)
255Chloe Mcintosh (Vic)
256Carley Mckay (Vic)
257Nicole McNamara (Vic)
258Nikolina Orlic (Qld)
260Sarah Riley (Vic)
261Sarah Roy (NSW)
262Pippa Savage (Vic)
263Alison Skinner (Vic)
264Imogen Vize (NSW)
266Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)
267Kimberley Wells (ACT)
268Crystal Wemyss (Vic)
269Nicole Whitburn (Vic)
270Naomi Williams (Vic)
451Jessica Allen* (Vic)
455Jenelle Crooks* (Qld)
452Cassandra Dodd* (Qld)
456Hannah Geelan* (SA)
457Rebecca Henderson* (ACT)
458Kendelle Hodges* (Vic)
459Jessica Mundy* (SA)
460Emily Roper* (Qld)
461Kayla Salopek* (NSW)
462Ellen Skerritt* (Qld)
463Mary Trumble* (Vic)

*Denotes under 23 rider.