Cycling Australia Road National Championships women's start list
Official starters as of January 7, 2013
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Amanda Spratt (NSW)
|202
|Shara Gillow (Qld)
|203
|Tiffany Cromwell (SA)
|205
|Gracie Elvin (ACT)
|208
|Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
|209
|Taryn Heather (Vic)
|211
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vic)
|212
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
|216
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic)
|218
|Loren Rowney (Qld)
|221
|Jessie Maclean (ACT)
|222
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld)
|230
|Stephanie Frawley (Vic)
|231
|Ruth Corset (Qld)
|232
|Alexis Barnes (NSW)
|238
|Lizzi Clements (Qld)
|239
|Lucy Barker (SA)
|240
|Clare Dallat (Vic)
|241
|Samantha De Riter (Vic)
|246
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
|253
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic)
|256
|Carley Mckay (Vic)
|257
|Nicole McNamara (Vic)
|260
|Sarah Riley (Vic)
|261
|Sarah Roy (NSW)
|262
|Pippa Savage (Vic)
|264
|Imogen Vize (NSW)
|265
|Rachel Ward (Vic)
|266
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)
|269
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic)
|451
|Jessica Allen* (Vic)
|452
|Cassandra Dodd* (Qld)
|453
|Lauretta Hanson* (Vic)
|454
|Ailie McDonald* (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Amanda Spratt (NSW)
|202
|Shara Gillow (Qld)
|205
|Gracie Elvin (ACT)
|206
|Carla Ryan (Qld)
|207
|Joanne Hogan (Vic)
|208
|Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
|209
|Taryn Heather (Vic)
|214
|Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
|217
|Peta Mullens (Vic)
|218
|Loren Rowney (Qld)
|219
|Rebecca Werner (SA)
|220
|Chloe McConville (Vic)
|221
|Jessie Maclean (ACT)
|224
|Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
|227
|Kate Finegan (Vic)
|229
|Melina Bernecker (Vic)
|234
|Judith Louise Betts (Qld)
|236
|Amy Bradley (Vic)
|237
|Leonie Burford (WA)
|241
|Samantha De Riter (Vic)
|243
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT)
|245
|Kristy Glover (Vic)
|247
|Lisa Hanley (Vic)
|251
|Brittany Lindores (Qld)
|254
|Emma Mackie (NSW)
|255
|Chloe McIntosh (Vic)
|256
|Carley McKay (Vic)
|258
|Nikolina Orlic (Qld)
|259
|Katherine O'Shea (Vic)
|261
|Sarah Roy (NSW)
|267
|Kimberley Wells (ACT)
|269
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic)
|270
|Naomi Williams (Vic)
|451
|Jessica Allen* (Vic)
|455
|Jenelle Crooks* (Qld)
|456
|Hannah Geelan* (SA)
|458
|Kendelle Hodges* (Vic)
|459
|Jessica Mundy* (SA)
|460
|Emily Roper* (Qld)
|461
|Kayla Salopek* (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Amanda Spratt (NSW)
|202
|Shara Gillow (Qld)
|203
|Tiffany Cromwell (SA)
|204
|Rachel Neylan (SA)
|205
|Gracie Elvin (ACT)
|206
|Carla Ryan (Qld)
|207
|Joanne Hogan (Vic)
|208
|Grace Sulzberger (Tas)
|209
|Taryn Heather (Vic)
|210
|Stephanie Ives (Vic)
|211
|Bridie O'Donnell (Vic)
|213
|Chloe Hosking (ACT)
|214
|Rochelle Gilmore (NSW)
|215
|Carlee Taylor (SA)
|216
|Lucy Coldwell (Vic)
|217
|Peta Mullens (Vic)
|218
|Loren Rowney (Qld)
|219
|Rebecca Werner (SA)
|220
|Chloe McConville (Vic)
|221
|Jessie Maclean (ACT)
|222
|Katrin Garfoot (Qld)
|223
|Lisa Barry (NSW)
|224
|Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
|225
|Lisa Jacobs (Vic)
|226
|Laura Meadley (ACT)
|227
|Kate Finegan (Vic)
|228
|Jenni King (Vic)
|229
|Melina Bernecker (Vic)
|231
|Ruth Corset (Qld)
|232
|Alexis Barnes (NSW)
|233
|Eliza Bergin (Vic)
|234
|Judith Louise Betts (Qld)
|235
|Geraldine Blomfield-Brown (NSW)
|236
|Amy Bradley (Vic)
|237
|Leonie Burford (WA)
|239
|Lucy Barker (SA)
|240
|Clare Dallat (Vic)
|241
|Samantha De Riter (Vic)
|242
|Beth Duryea (Vic)
|243
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT)
|244
|Tanya Freschi (SA)
|245
|Kristy Glover (Vic)
|246
|Miranda Griffiths (Vic)
|247
|Lisa Hanley (Vic)
|248
|Claire Homsey (Vic)
|249
|Kirsten Howard (NSW)
|250
|Lisa Keeling (ACT)
|251
|Brittany Lindores (Qld)
|252
|Justyna Lubkowski (Vic)
|253
|Victoria Luxton-Bain (Vic)
|254
|Emma Mackie (NSW)
|255
|Chloe Mcintosh (Vic)
|256
|Carley Mckay (Vic)
|257
|Nicole McNamara (Vic)
|258
|Nikolina Orlic (Qld)
|260
|Sarah Riley (Vic)
|261
|Sarah Roy (NSW)
|262
|Pippa Savage (Vic)
|263
|Alison Skinner (Vic)
|264
|Imogen Vize (NSW)
|266
|Felicity Wardlaw (Vic)
|267
|Kimberley Wells (ACT)
|268
|Crystal Wemyss (Vic)
|269
|Nicole Whitburn (Vic)
|270
|Naomi Williams (Vic)
|451
|Jessica Allen* (Vic)
|455
|Jenelle Crooks* (Qld)
|452
|Cassandra Dodd* (Qld)
|456
|Hannah Geelan* (SA)
|457
|Rebecca Henderson* (ACT)
|458
|Kendelle Hodges* (Vic)
|459
|Jessica Mundy* (SA)
|460
|Emily Roper* (Qld)
|461
|Kayla Salopek* (NSW)
|462
|Ellen Skerritt* (Qld)
|463
|Mary Trumble* (Vic)
*Denotes under 23 rider.
