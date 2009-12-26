Christmas at Euro 'Cross Camp

Image 1 of 18
Chatting with Jeremy Powers and each other about everything from bike racing to girls.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 2 of 18
Jeremy Powers came over to talk and hang out. A lot of the juniors got to ask him questions about being a pro 'cross racer.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 3 of 18
A special visit from Santa, who wished us a Merry Christmas and gave the U23s and elites champagne to celebrate.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 4 of 18
Christmas eve
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 5 of 18
Everyone shared a holiday meal.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 6 of 18
A couple of cards to open on Christmas morning under the little tree that Brooke insists I have over here since we don't actually have one at the house.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 7 of 18
Time to call home and wish loved ones a Merry Christmas.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 8 of 18
It's the letter of the day from Brooke. There is one letter per day with the number of days left until I come home sometimes include little games and funny facts to pass the time.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 9 of 18
Danny Summerhill's stash of letters from home.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 10 of 18
Skyping home to fans and friends a "Merry Christmas"
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 11 of 18
Watching my daily fill of Grey's Anatomy to pass the time. Other people are watching the Hills and other heart-warming chick shows to pass the time.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 12 of 18
Second place at junior nationals, Jeff Bahnson, is building up his bikes for tomorrow's World Cup after finally receiving them from the airline three days later than planned.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 13 of 18
The board shows the day's kitchen duties.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 14 of 18
It's a gray Christmas day in Belgium.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 15 of 18
A group of riders sit around on the couch watching the only English thing on TV - the music video Chanel JIM. Summerhill says it's not only very addicting, but also a good way of bonding with fellow teammates while discussing how hot the singers are.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 16 of 18
Christmas dinner - at least for the non-vegetarians - before it's cooked.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 17 of 18
Mmmmm, dessert!
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Image 18 of 18
Santa and others play a heated game of Scrabble.
(Image credit: Danny Summerhill)
Being a bike racer means time on the road away from family and that includes the holidays. Euro 'Cross Camper Danny Summerhill shared with
Cyclingnews this photo gallery showing how he and his fellow campers celebrated Christmas eve and Christmas day while in Izegem, Belgium.