Chris Froome's custom Vuelta a Espana Pinarello Dogma F10
Red bike for Tour-Vuelta champion
In celebration of his first Vuelta a Espana victory, Chris Froome rode the final stage of the Spanish Grand Tour onboard a custom Pinarello Dogma F10. Like the Tour de France, which the Sky rider won for the fourth time in his career, Froome's bike was painted to match the red of the leader's jersey.
Related Articles
Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma F10 – Pro Bike Gallery
Devilish details of Chris Froome's different Tour de France Pinarellos
Froome's six-year battle for Vuelta hits crunch time in Angliru
Chris Froome completes Tour de France - Vuelta a Espana double
Froome moved into the race lead after stage 3, wearing the leader's jersey all the way through to Madrid. After three previous second place finishes, including 2011 when he lost by 13 seconds, Froome finally conquered the Grand Tour and completed his first Tour-Vuelta double.
For the final stage, Froome's bike was largely similar to his set up for the previous 18 road stages except for the red flourishes. Froome's red F10 was also fitted out with a custom red Fizik Antares saddle, and red handlebar tape and cable housing. Having signed Froome's top tube on the final stage of the Tour in July, Fausto Pinarello also added his signature to the top tube on Froome's Vuelta bike.
Froome continued his preference for a Shimano Dura Ace R9150 groupset with custom elliptical chainrings and a crank length of 175mm, attached to Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals. For stage 21, Froome went with 52/38T elliptical chainrings which would have changed depending on the stages throughout the race. He also opted for Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels, 60mm rim depth, with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes and Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres 25mm.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy