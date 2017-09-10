Chris Froome's custom Vuelta a Espana Pinarello Dogma F10

Image 1 of 16 Along with the custom Pinarello, Froome also went with a red Kask Helmet, red Sidi's and a band of red on his bibs to complete the look (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 16 Chris Froome also had a spare custom Pinarello Dogma F10 on the team car (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 16 Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels, 60mm rim depth, are matched with 25mm Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 4 of 16 A sign of thee hard racing during the final stage of the Vuelta around Madrid (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 16 Froome opted for a full Shimano Dura Ace R9150 groupset (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 16 All red for Froome's F10 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 7 of 16 Another look at Fausto Pinarello's signature on the top tube (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 8 of 16 Chris Froome's Vuelta a Espana winning Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 9 of 16 Froome also had red cable housing and handlebar tape to celebrate victory (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 10 of 16 A Fizik Antares in custom red for Froome following his Vuelta a Espana victory (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 11 of 16 A Fizik Antares in custom red for Froome following his Vuelta a Espana victory (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 12 of 16 Fausto Pinarello signed the top tube for Froome ahead of the final stage (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 13 of 16 The rhino motif has featured on Froome's bike for some years now so it's no surprise to see it on his custom Vuelta bike (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 14 of 16 Chris Froome's Vuelta a Espana winning Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 15 of 16 A reminder that Froome is riding a Dogma F10 (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 16 of 16 Froomes bike was fitted with a Shimano Dura Ace R9150 groupset, including hiss custom elliptical chainrings (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

In celebration of his first Vuelta a Espana victory, Chris Froome rode the final stage of the Spanish Grand Tour onboard a custom Pinarello Dogma F10. Like the Tour de France, which the Sky rider won for the fourth time in his career, Froome's bike was painted to match the red of the leader's jersey.

Froome moved into the race lead after stage 3, wearing the leader's jersey all the way through to Madrid. After three previous second place finishes, including 2011 when he lost by 13 seconds, Froome finally conquered the Grand Tour and completed his first Tour-Vuelta double.

For the final stage, Froome's bike was largely similar to his set up for the previous 18 road stages except for the red flourishes. Froome's red F10 was also fitted out with a custom red Fizik Antares saddle, and red handlebar tape and cable housing. Having signed Froome's top tube on the final stage of the Tour in July, Fausto Pinarello also added his signature to the top tube on Froome's Vuelta bike.

Froome continued his preference for a Shimano Dura Ace R9150 groupset with custom elliptical chainrings and a crank length of 175mm, attached to Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 pedals. For stage 21, Froome went with 52/38T elliptical chainrings which would have changed depending on the stages throughout the race. He also opted for Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 wheels, 60mm rim depth, with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 brakes and Continental Competition ALX tubular tyres 25mm.