Canyon road bikes 2019: range, details, pricing and specifications

Image 1 of 5 Canyon Aeroad CF SL (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles) Image 2 of 5 Canyon Endurace CF SLX Disc (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles) Image 3 of 5 Canyon Grail CF SL (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles) Image 4 of 5 Canyon Speedmax CF (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles) Image 5 of 5 Canyon Ultimate CF SL Disc (Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

Canyon Bicycles is relatively new to the cycling scene but has quickly grown into a major player as a result of its direct-to-consumer online sales strategy.

The company was founded in 1985 by two brothers, Roman and Franc Arnold, who initially provided cyclists in and around Germany with high-end bike components. However, it wasn’t until 2001 that they took the leap and began manufacturing their own bicycles.

Based at a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Koblenz, Germany, Canyon is now a highly profitable and popular brand. The company sponsors several teams across the professional road-racing spectrum, Movistar Team, Katusha-Alpecin and Canyon-SRAM, as well as having a presence in cyclo-cross and mountain bike disciplines.

Canyon’s road-bike range and coding explained

As a German brand, Canyon is naturally very particular when it comes to the naming philosophy of its bicycle portfolio. Using an alpha-numeric coding system, Canyon’s bikes are named according to their frame material and component level. The road bike range comprises bicycles such as the Aeroad, Endurace, Ultimate and Speedmax as well as two off-road options, the Grail and Inflite.

Canyon alpha-numeric coding made easy

AL — Aluminium

CF — Carbon Fibre

CF SL — Carbon Fibre Super Light

CF SLX — Carbon Fibre Super Light Extreme

Disc/Aero — Brake type/bike function

WMN — Women-specific

7.0, 8.0, 9.0, 10.0 — Component level, with 10 being the best

In other words, the Canyon Aeroad WMN CF SL Disc 8.0, can be deciphered as a women-specific model, featuring a carbon-fibre super light-frame, disc brakes with mid-level components.

Scroll down to see Cyclingnews’ roundup of Canyon road bikes available to buy for 2019.

Canyon road bikes you can buy today

Canyon Aeroad

Verdict: In terms of aesthetics, performance and price, the Canyon Aeroad hits all the right markers

Price: Starting at US$2999 / £2499 / AU$3949

Starting at US$2999 / £2499 / AU$3949 Brake: Disc/rim

Disc/rim Frame: Carbon

Carbon Type: Aero

Aero Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 2XS, XS, S, M (Women)

2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 2XS, XS, S, M (Women) Weight: 7.6kg (Aeroad CF SL 7.0)

+ Weight, aesthetics, price.

- Aggressive geometry

With a name such as Aeroad there’s no mistaking what this weapon was designed to do— attack the finish line as quickly as possible.

There are a host of models available from rim and disc to men- and women-specific options, the Aeroad has something for everybody, regardless of budget.

To make its products more accessible to a broader spectrum of riders, Canyon offers an impressive selection of entry-level models that feature Shimano 105 components, a move which has done little to impact the overall performance and weight. In fact, the entry-level Aeroad CF SL 7.0 weighs just 7.6kg.

As expected, the Aeroad does get more expensive and exotic the further you move up the range, the pinnacle of which is the Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 SL which comes tricked out in a SRAM Red eTap groupset.

Model range

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 SL

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX Disc 9.0 Di2

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9.0 SL

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9.0 Di2

Canyon Aeroad CF SL Disc 8.0

Canyon Aeroad CF SL 8.0

Canyon Aeroad CF SL Disc 7.0

Canyon Aeroad CF SL 7.0

Canyon Aeroad CF SLX 9.0 LTD full review

Canyon Ultimate

Verdict: A genuine all-rounder that is just as happy barreling along the flats as it is in the high mountains

Price: Starting at US$1799 / £1449 / AU$2349

Starting at US$1799 / £1449 / AU$2349 Brake: Disc/rim

Disc/rim Frame: Carbon

Carbon Type: Climbing, all-rounder

Climbing, all-rounder Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 3XS, 2XS, XS, S, M (Women)

2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 3XS, 2XS, XS, S, M (Women) Weight: 7.70kg (Ultimate CF SL Disc 7.0)

+ Fast, stiff, light.

- Abrasive ride quality at times

The Canyon Ultimate is the firm’s staple offering, featuring a lightweight, stiff chassis coupled with semi-aero geometry.

It’s fast — even in a straight line – but it’s in mountainous topography where it truly comes into its own. It doesn’t matter in which direction the gradient is pointed, the Ultimate has a knack for eating up the miles, thanks to its ultra-responsive frame and option of disc-brakes.

It’s not too shabby on the flats either but for it to gain an aerodynamic edge it will need to be specced with wind-cheating, deep-section wheels (available as standard fitment on all Aero models).

The Ultimate range features a broad selection of disc and rim options as well as women-specific bikes at varying price points and spec levels.

Model range

Canyon Ultimate CF EVO 10.0 SL

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Disc 9.0 Team Movistar

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Disc 9.0 SL

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 9.0 SL

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX 9.0

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX Disc 8.0 SL

Canyon Ultimate CF SL Disc 8.0

Canyon Ultimate CF SL 8.0

Canyon Ultimate CF SL Disc 7.0

Canyon Ultimate CF SL 7.0

Canyon Ultimate CF Evo 10.0 SL full review

Canyon Endurace

Verdict: The perfect bike for those who enjoy a meld of performance, speed and comfort

Price: Starting at US$1699 / £1349 / AU$2199

Starting at US$1699 / £1349 / AU$2199 Brake: Disc/rim

Disc/rim Frame: Carbon/aluminium

Carbon/aluminium Type: Endurance

Endurance Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), XS, S, M, L (Women)

2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), XS, S, M, L (Women) Weight: 9.10kg (Endurace AL Disc 7.0)

+ Price, variety, comfort

- Design, external cabling on lower-specced models

The Canyon Endurace favours comfort over performance. To ensure the ride quality remains forgiving on a variety of surfaces, Canyon has engineered the Endurace with a VCLS seat post. An interesting looking device, this seat post features a split design that helps absorb imperfections and vibrations with aplomb.

Apart from the carbon models, the Endurace line-up also benefits from a selection of light-weight aluminium options that can be specified in disc or rim-brake configuration.

Pricing varies significantly across the board but caters for all budgets — the entry-level Canyon Endurace WMN AL 6.0 model costs just £799, weighs 8.70kg and comes tricked out with Shimano Tiagra components and big-volume 28mm tyres.

Model range

Canyon Endurace CF SLX Disc 9.0 Di2

Canyon Endurace CF SLX Disc 9.0 SL

Canyon Endurace CF SL Disc 8.0

Canyon Endurace CF SL Disc 7.0

Canyon Endurace CF 8.0

Canyon Endurace AL Disc 8.0

Canyon Endurace CF 7.0

Canyon Endurace AL Disc 7.0

Canyon Endurace AL 8.0

Canyon Endurace AL 7.0

Canyon Endurace AL Disc 7.0 full review

Canyon Speedmax Time Trial

Verdict: A PR-setting time-trial machine built to bend time

Price: Starting at US$2599 / £2099 / AU$3349

Starting at US$2599 / £2099 / AU$3349 Brake: Rim

Rim Frame: Carbon

Carbon Type: Time trial

Time trial Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL (Men), XS, S, M (Women)

XS, S, M, L, XL (Men), XS, S, M (Women) Weight: 8.60kg (Speedmax CF 8.0)

+ Speed, aesthetics, price

- Integration on CF models, no disc models

Canyon’s Speedmax is available in two specification guises, namely the CF and CF SLX.

Speedmax CF models are naturally the more affordable of the two but still feature an impressive array of standard components, if anything lacking a little in terms of integration and aero efficiency.

The CF range, however, caters more for the beginner-to-intermediate rider who prefers a less aggressive position — that said certain parameters are adjustable. Taking things up a notch is the Speedmax CF SLX which starts at £4999 and tops out at £8599 for the Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 LTD. Packed with better integration, more bling and smarter wind-cheating hacks than the regular CF, the CF SLX is frighteningly fast machine no matter the course.

Model range

Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 LTD

Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 TT

Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 9.0 SL

Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8.0 SL

Canyon Speedmax CF 8.0 LTD

Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8.0

Canyon Speedmax CF 8.0 Di2

Canyon Speedmax CF 8.0 SL

Canyon Speedmax CF 8.0

Canyon Speedmax CF 7.0

Canyon Grail

Verdict: Designed to deliver a balance between speed and comfort on a mix of surfaces, the Canyon Grail is exactly what it says on the tin, the holy grail of gravel bikes

Price: Starting at US$2599 / £2099 / AU$3349

Starting at US$2599 / £2099 / AU$3349 Brake: Disc

Disc Frame: Carbon, aluminium

Carbon, aluminium Type: Gravel

Gravel Sizes: 2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 2XS, XS, S, M (Women)

2XS, XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (Men), 2XS, XS, S, M (Women) Weight: 9.40kg (Grail AL 7.0)

+ Versatility, spec level, capability.

- Weight

The Canyon Grail was launched to mixed opinion in early 2018 thanks to its controversial double-decker hover bar.

Despite its outlandish appearance this unique handlebar arrangement was designed to improve compliance and control without the added bulk of something like a Future Shock or suspension fork.

Canyon has also specced the Grail with the same VCLS seat post as the Endurace to dial-in more comfort at the rear and balance across the chassis.

The hover bar is only available on CF and CF SLX models, while AL versions get a standard bar/stem.

Spec levels differ vastly from bike to bike, a selection of single and double chainring drivetrain layouts are available across both the CF (SLX) and AL line-ups. However, if it’s a lighter, more performance-oriented bike that you’re after, the Canyon Inflite cyclo-cross bike is also worth a look.

Model range

Canyon Grail CF SLX 8.0 Di2

Canyon Grail CF SLX 8.0 SL

Canyon Grail CF SL 8.0 SL

Canyon Grail CF SL 8.0

Canyon Grail CF SL 7.0

Canyon Grail AL 7.0 SL

Canyon Grail AL 7.0

Canyon Grail AL 6.0

Cyclingnews sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the most trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, Cyclingnews is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.