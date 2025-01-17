'Bring it on' – Climbers excited for double ascent of Willunga Hill at Women’s Tour Down Under

By
Contributions from
published

Overall likely to be hewn into shape on Saturday but challenging finale on Sunday could still carve in alterations

WILLUNGA HILL AUSTRALIA JANUARY 14 LR Amanda Spratt of Australia and Team LidlTrek and Neve Bradbury of Australia and Team CanyonSRAM Racing compete in the chase group climbing to Willunga Hill 370m during the 8th Santos Womens Tour Down Under 2024 Stage 3 a 934km stage from Adelaide to Willunga Hill 370m UCIWWT on January 14 2024 in Willunga Hill Australia Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) with Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) on her wheel on Willunga in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was plenty of anticipation when the climb of Willunga Hill was first introduced to the Santos Women’s Tour Down Under in 2024 and the excitement is high as prepare to climb it twice on Saturday's second stage.  

Some may dread the extra haul, while other will relish the opportunity provided by the double climb. New contenders like Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek), Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) to returning rivals like Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek), Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) and Ella Wyllie (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) all happy for a double whammy of Willunga Hill.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

With contributions from