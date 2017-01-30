Brad Huff's custom US crit champ Diamondback Podium - Gallery
Rally Cycling's veteran fastman gets a one-off paint job for his 2017 team ride
Rally Cycling and Diamondback teamed up this season to provide a custom one-off race machine for Brad Huff, the 2016 USA Cycling Criterium Champion.
Related Articles
Huff won his first US pro title on April 17 in Greenville, South Carolina, overcoming the UnitedHealthcare lead-out train to win ahead of UHC's John Murphy and Luke Keough. Huff came though the final corner in third position then swept past the UHC duo for the win.
The 37-year-old from Fair Grove, Missouri, signed with his current team in 2014 after six year with the Jelly Belly program. The move paid off with his first-stars-and-stripes jersey, and now the rider known to sport a flashy pair of US flag tights has a bike to match as well.
"The custom paint is amazing, and the Diamondback Podium is worthy of the red, white and blue," Huff said.
The 56cm Diamondback Podium is decked out in SRAM Red components, with wheels and more bits from HED and others.
Designer Jake Alterman said he pulled his inspiration for the bike's paint from the state flag of Missouri, Huff's home state.
"I began my design process by researching a bit of the state's history, and quickly found strong graphic elements on said flag featuring a pair of large brown bears, and roman numerals dictating the state's founding year," Alterman said. "I featured both of these elements on the chain-stay, and top-tube, respectively. For the head-tube, I used a bear's claw as a centerpiece, sitting on top of a simple illustration of Missouri's own Ozark mountains, below a field of stars, all of which are also featured on the state's flag. Above this, flies a small biker to add a bit of fun to the design.
"Knowing Brad, I thought he would enjoy a loud, patriotic color scheme, so I picked reds and blues that popped a bit more than the traditional deep red and blue of the United States Flag. To double down on this more-intense color scheme, the Diamondback logos and inner chain-stays utilize a paint splatter pattern I recalled from old-school Nike shoes, back when the company was really trying to make bold fashion statements in the '80s and '90s.
"Overall, the design is light, fun and patriotic, to match Brad's award winning personality."
Frame: Diamondback Podium (56 cm)
Fork: Diamondback
Headset: FSA
Stem: Length 110 Hed Grand Tour
Handlebar: 46cm Hed Grand Tour
Tape: SRAM
Front brake: SRAM RED 22
Rear brake: SRAM RED 22
Brake levers: SRAM Red
Front derailleur: SRAM Red 22
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 22
Shift levers: SRAM Red 22
Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-28
Chain: SRAM RED 22
Crankset: SRAM RED 22
Bottom Bracket: SRAM
Pedals: Speedplay Zero
Wheelset: HED Stinger 5
Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular
Saddle: Specialized Power
Seatpost: HED Grand Tour
Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon
Computer: Lezyne Super GPS
Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.70m
Rider's weight: Husky
Saddle height from BB: 710mm
Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 56.5
Total bicycle weight: 7.15kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy