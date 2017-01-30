Brad Huff's custom US crit champ Diamondback Podium - Gallery

Image 1 of 11 Brad Huff's custom US criterium champion's Diamondback Podium (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 2 of 11 Subtle stars-and-stripes highlight the squared Podium top tube (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 3 of 11 The more you look, the more you find on Huff's bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 4 of 11 SRAM Red mechanical shifting keeps Huff in the right gear (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 5 of 11 Huff's signature on the top tube leaves little doubt whose ride this is. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 6 of 11 Red, white and blue confetti look dresses up the insides of the stays on Huff's bike. (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 7 of 11 SRAM Red cranks help Huff put the power to the pedals (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 8 of 11 He'd supplies the handlebars for Rally (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 9 of 11 No detail is missed on Huff's custom Diamondback (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 10 of 11 Words to live by (Image credit: Sam Wiebe / Rally Cycling) Image 11 of 11 Brad Huff wins the 2016 US criterium championship in Greenville, South Carolina (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rally Cycling and Diamondback teamed up this season to provide a custom one-off race machine for Brad Huff, the 2016 USA Cycling Criterium Champion.

Huff won his first US pro title on April 17 in Greenville, South Carolina, overcoming the UnitedHealthcare lead-out train to win ahead of UHC's John Murphy and Luke Keough. Huff came though the final corner in third position then swept past the UHC duo for the win.

The 37-year-old from Fair Grove, Missouri, signed with his current team in 2014 after six year with the Jelly Belly program. The move paid off with his first-stars-and-stripes jersey, and now the rider known to sport a flashy pair of US flag tights has a bike to match as well.

"The custom paint is amazing, and the Diamondback Podium is worthy of the red, white and blue," Huff said.

The 56cm Diamondback Podium is decked out in SRAM Red components, with wheels and more bits from HED and others.

Designer Jake Alterman said he pulled his inspiration for the bike's paint from the state flag of Missouri, Huff's home state.

"I began my design process by researching a bit of the state's history, and quickly found strong graphic elements on said flag featuring a pair of large brown bears, and roman numerals dictating the state's founding year," Alterman said. "I featured both of these elements on the chain-stay, and top-tube, respectively. For the head-tube, I used a bear's claw as a centerpiece, sitting on top of a simple illustration of Missouri's own Ozark mountains, below a field of stars, all of which are also featured on the state's flag. Above this, flies a small biker to add a bit of fun to the design.

"Knowing Brad, I thought he would enjoy a loud, patriotic color scheme, so I picked reds and blues that popped a bit more than the traditional deep red and blue of the United States Flag. To double down on this more-intense color scheme, the Diamondback logos and inner chain-stays utilize a paint splatter pattern I recalled from old-school Nike shoes, back when the company was really trying to make bold fashion statements in the '80s and '90s.

"Overall, the design is light, fun and patriotic, to match Brad's award winning personality."

Frame: Diamondback Podium (56 cm)

Fork: Diamondback

Headset: FSA

Stem: Length 110 Hed Grand Tour

Handlebar: 46cm Hed Grand Tour

Tape: SRAM

Front brake: SRAM RED 22

Rear brake: SRAM RED 22

Brake levers: SRAM Red

Front derailleur: SRAM Red 22

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red 22

Shift levers: SRAM Red 22

Cassette: SRAM X-Glide 1190, 11-28

Chain: SRAM RED 22

Crankset: SRAM RED 22

Bottom Bracket: SRAM

Pedals: Speedplay Zero

Wheelset: HED Stinger 5

Front tyre: Kenda SC tubular

Rear tyre: Kenda SC tubular

Saddle: Specialized Power

Seatpost: HED Grand Tour

Bottle cages: Arundel Carbon

Computer: Lezyne Super GPS

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.70m

Rider's weight: Husky

Saddle height from BB: 710mm

Centre of saddle to centre of bar: 56.5

Total bicycle weight: 7.15kg