BMC Racing Team fly the flag on home soil

Photographic account of life at the Amgen Tour of California
US Pro Continental team BMC Racing Team assembled a strong squad for the 2010 Amgen Tour of California. Swiss Steve Morabito has held his own in the sunshine state and after five stages finds himself as one of ten men poised 31 seconds from Michael Rogers' (HTC-Columbia) overall lead.
Stage five of the race proved to be a day of high drama both on-and-off the bike. On Thursday morning, BMC star George Hincapie woke to news that his former-US Postal Service teammate Floyd Landis had levelled doping allegations against him. Later, Morabito's compariot Simon Zahner was one of a number of riders involved in a pile-up five kilometres into the 195.5km stage from Visalia to Bakersfield.
Cyclingnews photographer Wil Matthews was inside the BMC camp throughout the day, as the outfit put aside the distraction of the Landis allegations to focus on the task at hand.
