Battling for gravel glory in Veneto – Gravel World Championships gallery

By Chris Auld, Daniel Ostanek, Les Morales
published

The most striking moments from the Gravel Worlds, as selected by photographers Chris Auld and Les Morales

Connor Swift, Matej Mohoric, and Florian Vermeersch lead the way over a gravel sector at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships
Connor Swift, Matej Mohoric, and Florian Vermeersch lead the way over a gravel sector at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: SWPix.com)

The second edition of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships took place over the weekend, running from Le Bandie to Pieve di Soligo in Veneto, Italy.

Gravel privateers and road pros mixed it in the peloton on Saturday and Sunday with the latter coming out on top as Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) prevailed with long-range solo efforts.

The racing action brought to the fore a number of storylines and talking points, from the aforementioned pro domination to the lack of women's TV coverage, the Worlds' place in the calendar, and how road pros coped with a new experience.

Cyclingnews was on the ground at the races to document all the action via our comprehensive gravel news and report coverage. Photographers Les Morales and Chris Auld were also in Veneto to capture all the action as it unfolded. 

Here, we present a selection of their best shots from both races at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. Enjoy!

Signing on for the women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Sign on time

Start of the women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Start line of the 140km women's elite race

The women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

The competition for the rainbow jersey begins, with the field split early

Sarah Sturm (USA) in the women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Sarah Sturm (USA) fighting on one of the climbs

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) was a watched rider after her Gravel European Championships win but the steep climbs delivered an extra challenge for the sprinter in Italy, but still she came fifth

Women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Kasia Niewiadoma attacked from the lead group, finally going solo at about 20km to go

Silvia Persico (Italy) at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Silvia Persico (Italy) delivered a determined pursuit

Demi Vollering (Netherlands) at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

As did Demi Vollering (Netherlands), with the pair coming to the finish together but the Italian just got her wheel over the line first

Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) celebrates taking victory at the women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

It was, however, a solo victory with time to celebrate for an elated Kasia Niewiadoma who swept up her first UCI victory since 2019 and a rainbow jersey in her very first gravel race

Kasia Niewiadoma after the women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Kasia Niewiadoma all smiles after winning the Gravel World Championships

Kasia Niewiadoma after winning the women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Kasia Niewiadoma seated at the finish line answering questions from the press

Demi Vollering after coming third at the women's elite race at the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Demi Vollering after coming third

An elated Kasia Niewiadoma after winning the 2023 Gravel World Championships in Italy on Saturday October 7

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Demi Vollering congratulates an elated Kasia Niewiadoma

UCI Gravel World Championships podium (l-r): second place Silvia Persico (Italy), winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and third place Demi Vollering (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Then it was podium celebrations for Niewiadoma (first), Persico (second) and Vollering (third)

UCI Gravel World Championships podium (l-r): second place Silvia Persico (Italy), winner Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and third place Demi Vollering (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Silver medallist Silvia Persico, world champion Kasia Niewiadoma, and bronze medallist Demi Vollering

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The men's peloton get their race underway on Sunday

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Team USA prepare ahead of the race

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

A chase group traverses a gravel sector during the race

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The dirt and the effort of the day showed on the rider's faces

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Eventual winner Matej Mohorič leads the way at the head of the race

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Battling across the gravel in Veneto required a huge amount of effort

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The dust kicked up from the gravel roads coloured every rider's jersey and face

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Fans lined the route to support the racers over the rough gravel sectors

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The leaders out in front on the road to the finish

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Veteran racer Alejandro Valverde was in action back among the pros

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Great Britain's Connor Swift leads the way en route to his podium place

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Belgian Wout van Aert endured a tough day out, suffering from mechanical troubles

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Riders battled on the course in ones and twos

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Mohoric prevailed in the end with a solo ride

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Florian Vermeersch took second place for Belgium

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Swift rounded out the podium in third place

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The podium trio celebrate their accomplishments after the race

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

There was time after the finish for fans to get a photo with their idols, too

men's UCI Gravel Worlds 2023 Chris Auld gallery

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Mohoric, the new world champion, sprays the champagne

Chris Auld