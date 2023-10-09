Connor Swift, Matej Mohoric, and Florian Vermeersch lead the way over a gravel sector at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships

The second edition of the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships took place over the weekend, running from Le Bandie to Pieve di Soligo in Veneto, Italy.

Gravel privateers and road pros mixed it in the peloton on Saturday and Sunday with the latter coming out on top as Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) and Matej Mohorič (Slovenia) prevailed with long-range solo efforts.

The racing action brought to the fore a number of storylines and talking points, from the aforementioned pro domination to the lack of women's TV coverage, the Worlds' place in the calendar, and how road pros coped with a new experience.

Cyclingnews was on the ground at the races to document all the action via our comprehensive gravel news and report coverage. Photographers Les Morales and Chris Auld were also in Veneto to capture all the action as it unfolded.

Here, we present a selection of their best shots from both races at the 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships. Enjoy!

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Sign on time

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Start line of the 140km women's elite race

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

The competition for the rainbow jersey begins, with the field split early

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Sarah Sturm (USA) fighting on one of the climbs

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) was a watched rider after her Gravel European Championships win but the steep climbs delivered an extra challenge for the sprinter in Italy, but still she came fifth

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Kasia Niewiadoma attacked from the lead group, finally going solo at about 20km to go

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Silvia Persico (Italy) delivered a determined pursuit

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

As did Demi Vollering (Netherlands), with the pair coming to the finish together but the Italian just got her wheel over the line first

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

It was, however, a solo victory with time to celebrate for an elated Kasia Niewiadoma who swept up her first UCI victory since 2019 and a rainbow jersey in her very first gravel race

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Kasia Niewiadoma all smiles after winning the Gravel World Championships

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Kasia Niewiadoma seated at the finish line answering questions from the press

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Demi Vollering after coming third

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Demi Vollering congratulates an elated Kasia Niewiadoma

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Then it was podium celebrations for Niewiadoma (first), Persico (second) and Vollering (third)

(Image credit: Les Morales @lesmophoto)

Silver medallist Silvia Persico, world champion Kasia Niewiadoma, and bronze medallist Demi Vollering

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The men's peloton get their race underway on Sunday

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Team USA prepare ahead of the race

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

A chase group traverses a gravel sector during the race

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The dirt and the effort of the day showed on the rider's faces

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Eventual winner Matej Mohorič leads the way at the head of the race

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Battling across the gravel in Veneto required a huge amount of effort

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The dust kicked up from the gravel roads coloured every rider's jersey and face

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Fans lined the route to support the racers over the rough gravel sectors

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The leaders out in front on the road to the finish

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Veteran racer Alejandro Valverde was in action back among the pros

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Great Britain's Connor Swift leads the way en route to his podium place

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Belgian Wout van Aert endured a tough day out, suffering from mechanical troubles

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Riders battled on the course in ones and twos

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Mohoric prevailed in the end with a solo ride

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Florian Vermeersch took second place for Belgium

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Swift rounded out the podium in third place

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

The podium trio celebrate their accomplishments after the race

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

There was time after the finish for fans to get a photo with their idols, too

(Image credit: SWPix.com)

Mohoric, the new world champion, sprays the champagne

