Trending

Australian National Road Championships - Women's Criterium start list

Official starters as of January 5, 2015

 

Women's criterium start list
#Rider Name (Country) Team
201Gracie Elvin (ACT)
203Sarah Roy (NSW)
207Ruth Corset (QLD)
208Chloe Hosking (ACT)
209Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
211Amanda Spratt (NSW)
212Kimberley Wells (ACT)
213Lizzie Williams (VIC)
216Peta Mullens (VIC)
217Jessie Maclean (ACT)
219Carlee Taylor (SA)
220Rebecca Locke (VIC)
221Joanne Hogan (VIC)
223Tessa Fabry (VIC)
224Lisa Jacobs (VIC)
225Brittany Lindores (QLD)
228Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
229Naomi Williams (VIC)
230Kendelle Hodges (VIC)
240Elizabeth Doueal (VIC)
244Kristy Glover (VIC)
247Erin Kinnealy (WA)
248Jessica Lane (VIC)
250Stephanie Lord (NSW)
253Marissa Madden (NSW)
254Chloe McIntosh (VIC)
255Carley McKay (VIC)
259Nicole Moerig (QLD)
260Laurelea Moss (QLD)
261Minda Murray (VIC)
263Prudence Rothwell (VIC)
269Emma Viotto (ACT)
270Rachel Ward (VIC)
453Rebecca Mackey (WA)
455Jessica Mundy (SA)
456Lauretta Hanson (VIC)
457Shannon Malseed (VIC)
459Tayla Evans (VIC)
460Julia Kalotas (WA)
462Gina Ricardo (NSW)
465Victoria Snibson (VIC)
467Maddison Vit (QLD)