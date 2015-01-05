Australian National Road Championships - Women's Criterium start list
Official starters as of January 5, 2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|201
|Gracie Elvin (ACT)
|203
|Sarah Roy (NSW)
|207
|Ruth Corset (QLD)
|208
|Chloe Hosking (ACT)
|209
|Lauren Kitchen (NSW)
|211
|Amanda Spratt (NSW)
|212
|Kimberley Wells (ACT)
|213
|Lizzie Williams (VIC)
|216
|Peta Mullens (VIC)
|217
|Jessie Maclean (ACT)
|219
|Carlee Taylor (SA)
|220
|Rebecca Locke (VIC)
|221
|Joanne Hogan (VIC)
|223
|Tessa Fabry (VIC)
|224
|Lisa Jacobs (VIC)
|225
|Brittany Lindores (QLD)
|228
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
|229
|Naomi Williams (VIC)
|230
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC)
|240
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC)
|244
|Kristy Glover (VIC)
|247
|Erin Kinnealy (WA)
|248
|Jessica Lane (VIC)
|250
|Stephanie Lord (NSW)
|253
|Marissa Madden (NSW)
|254
|Chloe McIntosh (VIC)
|255
|Carley McKay (VIC)
|259
|Nicole Moerig (QLD)
|260
|Laurelea Moss (QLD)
|261
|Minda Murray (VIC)
|263
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC)
|269
|Emma Viotto (ACT)
|270
|Rachel Ward (VIC)
|453
|Rebecca Mackey (WA)
|455
|Jessica Mundy (SA)
|456
|Lauretta Hanson (VIC)
|457
|Shannon Malseed (VIC)
|459
|Tayla Evans (VIC)
|460
|Julia Kalotas (WA)
|462
|Gina Ricardo (NSW)
|465
|Victoria Snibson (VIC)
|467
|Maddison Vit (QLD)
