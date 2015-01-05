Australian National Road Championships - U23 men's road race start list
Official starters as of January 5, 2015
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|301
|Robert Power (WA)
|302
|Harry Carpenter (SA)
|303
|Miles Scotson (SA)
|304
|Jack Haig (VIC)
|305
|Alexander Edmondson (SA)
|306
|Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
|307
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
|308
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC)
|309
|Ben O'Connor (WA)
|310
|Callum Scotson (SA)
|311
|Jai Hindley (WA)
|312
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC)
|313
|Daniel Fitter (QLD)
|315
|David Edwards (QLD)
|316
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA)
|317
|Chris Hamilton (VIC)
|318
|Angus Lyons (VIC)
|319
|Jackson Mawby (WA)
|320
|Mathew Ross (VIC)
|321
|William Andersson (NSW)
|322
|Taylor Anstee (VIC)
|323
|Harrison Bailey (NSW)
|324
|Declan Baker (NSW)
|325
|Nicholas Bien (VIC)
|327
|Anthony Bogiatzis (ACT)
|328
|Nathan Booth (ACT)
|329
|Stefan Bos (VIC)
|330
|Scott Bowden (TAS)
|331
|Aidan Bowe (VIC)
|332
|Ben Bradley (TAS)
|333
|Simon Burchell (VIC)
|334
|Camden Bush (VIC)
|335
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC)
|336
|Ben Carman (QLD)
|337
|Harrison Carter (NSW)
|338
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
|339
|Carsten Chapman (NSW)
|340
|Tom Chapman (SA)
|341
|Alexander Clements (TAS)
|342
|Ben Comfort (ACT)
|343
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC)
|344
|Alistair Crameri (VIC)
|345
|Jack Cummings (VIC)
|346
|James Cummings (VIC)
|347
|Wilbur Derham (VIC)
|348
|Peter Dunlop (QLD)
|349
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|350
|Paul Edelstein (NSW)
|351
|Gerald Evans (TAS)
|352
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|353
|David Fumpson (SA)
|354
|Justin Gassner (SA)
|355
|Scott Gigante (VIC)
|356
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
|357
|Benjamin Green (NSW)
|358
|Laurent Groom (NSW)
|359
|Alex Grunke (QLD)
|360
|Chris Harper (SA)
|361
|Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
|362
|Joseph Higginson (SA)
|363
|Samuel Hill (NSW)
|364
|Zander Hitchcock (VIC)
|365
|Lachlan Holliday (VIC)
|367
|Zane Hunter (VIC)
|368
|Tom Kaesler (SA)
|369
|Guy Kalma (WA)
|370
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
|371
|Mark Kelly (VIC)
|372
|Ryan Kennedy (SA)
|373
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
|374
|Jake Klajnblat (VIC)
|375
|Samuel Lane (VIC)
|376
|Matthew Lane (VIC)
|377
|Jacob Langham (TAS)
|378
|Jack Lavis (ACT)
|379
|Jason Lea (VIC)
|380
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC)
|381
|Adam Lloyd (NSW)
|382
|Wade Longworth (WA)
|383
|Jason Lowndes (VIC)
|384
|Dave Manton (NSW)
|385
|Ben Marshall (ACT)
|386
|Oliver Martin (TAS)
|387
|Leslie Masters (QLD)
|388
|Nicholas Mattock (WA)
|389
|Robert McCarthy (SA)
|390
|Nathan McLaren (VIC)
|391
|Charly McMillan (VIC)
|392
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
|393
|Cyrus Monk (VIC)
|394
|Drew Morey (VIC)
|395
|Conor Murtagh (VIC)
|396
|Harrison Musgrave (TAS)
|397
|Dylan Newbery (QLD)
|399
|Freddy Ovett (VIC)
|400
|James Pane (VIC)
|401
|Luke Parker (VIC)
|402
|Alexander Porter (SA)
|403
|Aden Reynolds (NSW)
|404
|Michael Rice (ACT)
|405
|Reece Robinson (NSW)
|406
|Todd Satchell (VIC)
|407
|Daniel Scheiner (NSW)
|408
|Nicholas Schultz (QLD)
|409
|Timothy Sellar (WA)
|410
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
|411
|Matthew Slee (QLD)
|412
|Jordan Stannus (VIC)
|413
|Jonathan Stephens (SA)
|414
|Michael Stringer (VIC)
|415
|Jake Stuart (NSW)
|416
|Dylan Sunderland (NSW)
|417
|George Tansley (SA)
|418
|Riley Terrens (VIC)
|419
|Ryan Thomas (NSW)
|420
|Scott Thompson (NSW)
|421
|Kyle Thompson (VIC)
|422
|Ayden Toovey (NSW)
|423
|Ned Volk (VIC)
|424
|Alexander Walker (SA)
|425
|Tristan Ward (NSW)
|426
|Connor White (NSW)
|427
|Liam White (VIC)
|428
|Sean Whitfield (ACT)
|429
|Harrison Wiles (NSW)
|430
|Luke Williams (NSW)
|431
|Darcy Woolley (VIC)
|432
|Theodore Yates (WA)
