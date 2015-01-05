Trending

Australian National Road Championships - U23 men's road race start list

Official starters as of January 5, 2015

 

U23 men's road race start list
#Rider Name (Country) Team
301Robert Power (WA)
302Harry Carpenter (SA)
303Miles Scotson (SA)
304Jack Haig (VIC)
305Alexander Edmondson (SA)
306Oscar Stevenson (VIC)
307Jack Beckinsale (NSW)
308Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC)
309Ben O'Connor (WA)
310Callum Scotson (SA)
311Jai Hindley (WA)
312Alistair Donohoe (VIC)
313Daniel Fitter (QLD)
315David Edwards (QLD)
316Lachlan Glasspool (SA)
317Chris Hamilton (VIC)
318Angus Lyons (VIC)
319Jackson Mawby (WA)
320Mathew Ross (VIC)
321William Andersson (NSW)
322Taylor Anstee (VIC)
323Harrison Bailey (NSW)
324Declan Baker (NSW)
325Nicholas Bien (VIC)
327Anthony Bogiatzis (ACT)
328Nathan Booth (ACT)
329Stefan Bos (VIC)
330Scott Bowden (TAS)
331Aidan Bowe (VIC)
332Ben Bradley (TAS)
333Simon Burchell (VIC)
334Camden Bush (VIC)
335Jeremy Cameron (VIC)
336Ben Carman (QLD)
337Harrison Carter (NSW)
338Ryan Cavanagh (QLD)
339Carsten Chapman (NSW)
340Tom Chapman (SA)
341Alexander Clements (TAS)
342Ben Comfort (ACT)
343Mitchell Cooper (VIC)
344Alistair Crameri (VIC)
345Jack Cummings (VIC)
346James Cummings (VIC)
347Wilbur Derham (VIC)
348Peter Dunlop (QLD)
349Jay Dutton (NSW)
350Paul Edelstein (NSW)
351Gerald Evans (TAS)
352Jesse Ewart (NSW)
353David Fumpson (SA)
354Justin Gassner (SA)
355Scott Gigante (VIC)
356Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA)
357Benjamin Green (NSW)
358Laurent Groom (NSW)
359Alex Grunke (QLD)
360Chris Harper (SA)
361Bradley Heffernan (NSW)
362Joseph Higginson (SA)
363Samuel Hill (NSW)
364Zander Hitchcock (VIC)
365Lachlan Holliday (VIC)
367Zane Hunter (VIC)
368Tom Kaesler (SA)
369Guy Kalma (WA)
370Nicholas Katsonis (VIC)
371Mark Kelly (VIC)
372Ryan Kennedy (SA)
373Jesse Kerrison (QLD)
374Jake Klajnblat (VIC)
375Samuel Lane (VIC)
376Matthew Lane (VIC)
377Jacob Langham (TAS)
378Jack Lavis (ACT)
379Jason Lea (VIC)
380Dylan Lindsey (VIC)
381Adam Lloyd (NSW)
382Wade Longworth (WA)
383Jason Lowndes (VIC)
384Dave Manton (NSW)
385Ben Marshall (ACT)
386Oliver Martin (TAS)
387Leslie Masters (QLD)
388Nicholas Mattock (WA)
389Robert McCarthy (SA)
390Nathan McLaren (VIC)
391Charly McMillan (VIC)
392Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT)
393Cyrus Monk (VIC)
394Drew Morey (VIC)
395Conor Murtagh (VIC)
396Harrison Musgrave (TAS)
397Dylan Newbery (QLD)
399Freddy Ovett (VIC)
400James Pane (VIC)
401Luke Parker (VIC)
402Alexander Porter (SA)
403Aden Reynolds (NSW)
404Michael Rice (ACT)
405Reece Robinson (NSW)
406Todd Satchell (VIC)
407Daniel Scheiner (NSW)
408Nicholas Schultz (QLD)
409Timothy Sellar (WA)
410Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
411Matthew Slee (QLD)
412Jordan Stannus (VIC)
413Jonathan Stephens (SA)
414Michael Stringer (VIC)
415Jake Stuart (NSW)
416Dylan Sunderland (NSW)
417George Tansley (SA)
418Riley Terrens (VIC)
419Ryan Thomas (NSW)
420Scott Thompson (NSW)
421Kyle Thompson (VIC)
422Ayden Toovey (NSW)
423Ned Volk (VIC)
424Alexander Walker (SA)
425Tristan Ward (NSW)
426Connor White (NSW)
427Liam White (VIC)
428Sean Whitfield (ACT)
429Harrison Wiles (NSW)
430Luke Williams (NSW)
431Darcy Woolley (VIC)
432Theodore Yates (WA)