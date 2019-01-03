Australian National Champs: Elite women time trial start list
Provisional start list as of January 3, 2019
Start list
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Time
|1
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
|12:43:00
|2
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
|12:44:00
|3
|Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
|12:45:00
|4
|Kendell Hodges (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
|12:46:00
|5
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
|12:47:00
|6
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
|12:48:00
|7
|Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki
|12:49:00
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12:50:00
|9
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|12:51:00
|10
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12:52:00
|11
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12:53:00
|12
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12:54:00
|13
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12:55:00
|14
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12:56:00
|15
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12:57:00
|16
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12:58:00
|17
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12:59:00
