Australian National Champs: Elite women time trial start list

Provisional start list as of January 3, 2019

Katrin Garfoot riding to her third straight national time trial title

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Start list

#Rider Name (Country) TeamTime
1Justine Barrow (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki12:43:00
2Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki12:44:00
3Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki12:45:00
4Kendell Hodges (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki12:46:00
5Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki12:47:00
6Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki12:48:00
7Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD KOM powered by Suzuki12:49:00
8Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope12:50:00
9Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope12:51:00
10Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12:52:00
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12:53:00
12Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12:54:00
13Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12:55:00
14Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12:56:00
15Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12:57:00
16Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12:58:00
17Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12:59:00