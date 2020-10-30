Best GoPro cameras

GoPro cameras offer a wealth of features beyond simply being a small, waterproof and crash-proof camera that can be mounted to anything. With all these extra features, choosing the best one for cycling is now a lot more complicated.

Not simply video, GoPro cameras come with photo and time-lapse features as well as live streaming and GPS, so that whether you are on a family holiday or shooting a tv show, you have everything required to capture amazing moments. However, a cyclist's needs from a GoPro is likely to be different to that of deep-sea divers or holiday adventurers. While depth rating is likely to be low on the priority list, things such as battery life, low-light picture quality and fitment simplicity will hold more weight in the decision-making process.

To help you choose which GoPro to buy, we’ve rounded up the reasons why we love them.

Best overall (Image credit: GoPro) GoPro Hero 9 Black A truly versatile action camera fit for cyclists GoPro is the biggest name when it comes to action cameras, and the GoPro Hero 9 Black is its best action camera ever. It's one of very few action cameras capable of shooting 5K footage, which will be great for the more action-packed videographers looking for stunning imagery, but it will also benefit anyone simply looking for the best quality footage when mitigating against dangerous drivers. The front screen offers vloggers a new dimension, and the improved battery life will add another 20 minutes or so to your ride. The Hero 9 is the pinnacle of what action cameras can do, so if you're looking for the absolute best action camera available, then this is your pick, but the fact of the matter is that if you can make do with 4K and a lack of a front screen, then the Hero 8 still packs a huge punch, and likely with a discount.



Runner-up (Image credit: GoPro) GoPro Hero 8 Black The feature-rich, range topping option is still at the forefront of what is possible Packed with features, the Hero 8 is still at the forefront of what is possible from an action camera whether capturing action sports or vlogging. Video quality has been upped thanks to Hypersmooth 2.0 and TimeWarp 2.0 as well as higher bitrates and 1080p live streaming. Photo quality has also seen a boost with an improved HDR mode. While the form factor is almost visually identical to the previous three models, there have been some huge updates with the introduction of GoPro Mods. To meet the increasing demands of vloggers and home filmmakers GoPro's Mod features allow you to boost the capabilities of the standard camera. The most important Mod is a multi-directional mic with an additional 3.5mm external mic port for much better audio. The mic Mod features two cold shoe accessory mounts which can be used to attach a flip-up display for self-framing when talking to the camera or a 200 lumen LED light for dark conditions.



Hypersmooth (Image credit: GoPro) GoPro Hero 7 Black The Hero 7 may no longer be the top dog action camera but it still packs a punch When GoPro launched the Hero 6 Black it received a mixed reception and cast doubts on GoPro's future at the top of the action camera market. GoPro's response was the Hero 7 Black and the naysayers were silenced. The headline feature of the Hero 7 Black is Hypersmooth, previous GoPro models have featured image stabilisation but the Hero 7 Black is the first GoPro that performs well enough to ditch the gimbal. Not only this but Hypersmooth is even available when recording 4k footage at 60fps. The Hero 7 Black also boasts TimeWarp stabilised time lapses, 12mp HDR photos and live streaming features. This is all controlled by a high-quality touch screen that uses swipe gestures to navigate modes and settings quickly.

Simple to use (Image credit: GoPro) GoPro Hero 7 Silver An action camera suitable for those looking to create stunning footage with a less complex interface For most, the professional features of the Hero 7 Black will be overkill, this is where the GoPro Hero 7 Silver comes in. Stripped of features such as Hypersmooth, ProTune and the myriad of recording modes that feature on the higher tier model, the slimmed-down Hero 7 Silver still produces beautiful stabilised 4k footage at 30fps and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) photos. The Hero 7 Silver offers the same rugged waterproof exterior and intuitive touch user interface as GoPro’s flagship model. The classic GoPro front status screen has been dropped instead relying on the rear touch screen, a range of beeps and LED flashes to let you know when it is recording.

Budget option (Image credit: GoPro) GoPro Hero 6 Black A few years old but still feature rich and capable of great footage No longer at the top of GoPro’s range, the older GoPro Hero 6 Black may get a second life as a budget professional model if prices continue to fall. Combine Protune with its fantastic 4k/60fps video, low light capability and image stabilisation the Hero 6 Black can still produce high-quality video content whether you are sharing clips with friends or making documentaries. The GoPro Hero 7 Black is certainly a significant upgrade over the Hero 6 Black and currently, it is hard not to justify spending a little extra for the Hero 7 Black and its HyperSmooth image stabilisation, Timewarp and SuperPhoto features. But if pricing continues to drop and you are looking for an alternative to the Hero 7 Silver then the Hero 6 Black is worth considering.