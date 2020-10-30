Fitbit’s no longer a step-counting wristband, it’s now got an entire range of wearable tech that can give a massive boost to your health and fitness goals. But with such a huge selection of Fitbit smart watches and fitness trackers available, it can be a mind-boggling task to choose the right one for you. Whether you prioritize tracking fitness goals, monitoring your stress levels and sleep patterns, or following workouts to up your training, there’s a Fitbit to suit every occasion, so it’s important to choose one that includes all the features you need to meet your goals.

So we’ve rounded up our pick of the best Fitbit fitness trackers, to help you choose the right one for you.

Best for health tracking (Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Sense Monitor stress levels, follow preloaded workouts and guided breathing exercises If you’re monitoring your health, whether it’s motivated by fitness goals or medical reasons, the Fitbit Sense is by far the brand’s best health tracker. It provides more in-depth data than other models in the range and comes with a few bells and whistles. With the Fitbit Sense you can monitor your stress levels and mindfulness using an electrodermal activity sensor, along with your heart health via ECG, body temperature, blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep health. But it’s not just about health monitoring. The Fitbit Sense also includes VO2 Max data, GPS, guided breathing exercises and workout modes. Plus, it will sync with third party apps like Strava to record your ride data.



Best for fitness tracking (Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Charge 4 Get all the data you need, including VO2 Max, estimated oxygen variability, and resting heart rate If you want to track your fitness but don’t need as much data as the Sense gives, then the Charge 4 is definitely the next best thing, in fact it’s possibly the most powerful fitness tracker around. Its built-in GPS provides accurate tracking of rides and runs, while the SpO2 sensor and heart rate monitor combine forces to provide all the data you need on blood oxygen levels, VO2 Max, and resting heart rate. It will also track your sleeping patterns, with sleep stages, insights, score, and estimated oxygen variability. For triathletes or general swimming enthusiasts, the Charge 4 is 5ATM water-resistant, plus it will track calorie expenditure, heart rate and duration data for 20 pre-loaded sports, including HIIT sessions and yoga.



Best smartwatch (Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Versa 3 Most of the health tracking, plus music streaming, Fitbit Pay, and Amazon Alexa The Sense may be Fitbit’s new flagship smartwatch but the Versa 3 is the ideal choice for anyone who doesn't need stress tracking or ECG monitoring. It does include GPS for accurate outdoor activity tracking, as well as the reliable and accurate PurePulse 2.0 heart rate sensor and SpO2 sensor for estimated blood oxygen, but otherwise the features included are the same that you’ll find across the majority of the Fitbit range: sleep tracking, steps, and heart rate. However what makes the Fitbit Versa 3 stand out as a smartwatch is its inclusion of Alexa. At the push of a button you can summon the voice assistant to set alarms and timers, check the weather, and more. Plus you can store and stream music, access Fitbit Pay, track menstrual health and receive notifications from your phone directly to your wrist.



Honorable mention (Image credit: Fitbit) Fitbit Versa Lite A lighter, slimmer version of the Versa 3 If the Versa 3 has all the features you want but looks and feels too chunky on your wrist, you’ll be glad to know that the Versa Lite is a slimmer and lighter version of Fitbit’s best smartwatch. Use it to track your everyday activity with 24/7 heart rate and sleep stage monitoring. Estimated battery life is up to four days, though this does vary with use, and access your apps, smartphone notifications, calendar and more. There are 15 exercise modes to take advantage of, and record your workouts with precise real-time data, plus you can use it to log periods and symptoms using the female health tracker. Most of all, wear it comfortably without feeling weighed down.

