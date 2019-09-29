Annemiek van Vleuten's World Championship winning Scott Foil RC

Image 1 of 12 Annemiek van Vleuten rode the short journey back to the hotel in her new rainbow jersey (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 2 of 12 The world road championship winning bike, the Scott Foil RC (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 12 The bike's front end is slammed, and uses Syncros components (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 12 Van Vleuten's name and Dutch flag adorn the seat stays (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 5 of 12 Atop the stem sits a handwritten cue sheet (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 6 of 12 The bike features Shimano Dura-Ace components (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 12 She used a 54-42 chainring combination with an 11-28 cassette (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 12 She also used Shimano's satellite sprint shifters (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 12 A couple of lightweight components were used, too. Here are some Tune DC-130 quick release skewers that weigh 33g a pair (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 12 And Elite Leggero bottle cages that tip the scales at 15g each (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 12 Van Vleuten's saddle is a well-used Pro Turnix with carbon rails (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 12 Grip was provided by Pirelli and their P-Zero tyres (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Despite an outstanding 104km solo ride to victory in the Road World Championships, following her lengthy press obligations, Annemiek Van Vleuten even had the legs to ride back to the Dutch federation hotel, resplendent in rainbows, with her new gold medal around her neck.

While Van Vleuten was congratulated by her Dutch federation staff and teammates, Cyclingnews spent five minutes with the race-winning bike, the Scott Foil RC – an aero road bike designed for long breakaway days. It's as if she knew.

While the weather remained largely dry, the day's hard-fought victory was apparent, with the tyres and chainrings still wearing the coating of grit and grime from Yorkshire's grippy roads.

The bike is the same Scott Foil RC Van Vleuten has ridden throughout her 2019 season for the Mitchelton-Scott women's team, and, as is commonplace throughout the Women's World Tour team, is complete with Shimano Dura-Ace wheels and Di2 groupset, complete with Shimano Dura-Ace power meter.

Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC full bike specifications