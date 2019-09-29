Annemiek van Vleuten's World Championship winning Scott Foil RC
The bike that Van Vleuten rode to world championship victory in a 104km solo breakaway
Despite an outstanding 104km solo ride to victory in the Road World Championships, following her lengthy press obligations, Annemiek Van Vleuten even had the legs to ride back to the Dutch federation hotel, resplendent in rainbows, with her new gold medal around her neck.
While Van Vleuten was congratulated by her Dutch federation staff and teammates, Cyclingnews spent five minutes with the race-winning bike, the Scott Foil RC – an aero road bike designed for long breakaway days. It's as if she knew.
While the weather remained largely dry, the day's hard-fought victory was apparent, with the tyres and chainrings still wearing the coating of grit and grime from Yorkshire's grippy roads.
The bike is the same Scott Foil RC Van Vleuten has ridden throughout her 2019 season for the Mitchelton-Scott women's team, and, as is commonplace throughout the Women's World Tour team, is complete with Shimano Dura-Ace wheels and Di2 groupset, complete with Shimano Dura-Ace power meter.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC
Annemiek van Vleuten's Scott Foil RC full bike specifications
- Frameset: Scott Foil RC
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110R
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100, 11-28
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C60 rear, C40 front
- Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero
- Handlebars: Syncros Creston-SL Carbon
- Handlebar tape: Syncros
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
- Saddle: Pro Turnix
- Seat post: Syncros
- Bottle cages: Elite Leggero carbon
