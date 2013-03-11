Advertorial: Cycle through the Pyrenees

A clear day in the Pyrenees but there is no rest on the Tourmalet (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Active4Adventures and GARMIN designed this amazing itinerary made for those of you looking for adventure and out of the ordinary biking experience. This is the perfect tour ever. It starts and end in two UNESCO World Heritage sites, St Guilhem-le-Desert and Carcassonne. It's all about breathtaking landscapes, unique gastronomy, and abundant historical sites in this beautiful part of Languedoc-Roussillon region.

Located in the most southern part of France on the Mediterranean coast, the region of Languedoc is an area rich with scenic landscapes and a beautiful climate. It borders the Mediterranean Sea to the east and the Pyrenees Mountains to the south, and Provence to the northeast, the region provides visitors a lovely contrast of terrain to explore and countless activities in which to partake. There are rivers and lakes, with amazing thermal springs, ancient abbeys and cathedrals, castles and fortresses and so much more to explore, not to mention the incredible coastline with its gorgeous beaches for those seeking beauty and relaxation. There truly is something for everyone in Languedoc. Among the many things to do and see here, here are five particularly compelling reasons to cycle Languedoc, 5 amazing UNESCO World Heritage sites that Active4Adventures and Garmin linked in an exclusive itinerary.

You will start your tour in Saint Guilhem le Desert, a beautiful French village with one of the most amazing cloister in the world. The Metropolitan Museum in NY shows a replica of this architectural master piece. From there you will ride on the pilgrimage routes to Santiago de Compostela in Spain, the resting place of St James (UNESCO World Heritage site). From St Guilhem-le-Desert to Moureze, famous for its beautiful dolomitic Cirque de Moureze, you will travel through rural and quiet countryside with several stops possible in charming villages along the way before reaching the enchanting village of Moureze, an area reminiscent of the famous Italian Dolomites. Don't overlook the wineries in this area as this is one of the most important wine producing region in the world.

The Causse and Cévennes will be the next step of this unique adventure. In this exceptional natural setting, the shepherds and flocks of the South of France, have carved out "cultural, organic and living" landscapes.

The roads will lead you to the Canal du Midi. Pierre-Paul Riquet was responsible for opening the Canal du Midi, waterway between the Mediterranean and the Atlantic in the 17th century. Unesco calls it "one of the modern era’s most extraordinary achievements.” And finally you will arrive in the City of Carcassonne. Carcassonne leaves you speechless the first time you see it. Its huge medieval defense system, the perfect restoration by Viollet le Duc, the castle, Gothic cathedral and narrow streets fill you with admiration.

… and yes, all this in one week!

Also to make sure that you'll find your fantastic hotels and restaurants, a Garmin GPS will show you the way during this self guided holiday, and Active4Adventures guides will always be at your disposal.

Self guided… not just a map!