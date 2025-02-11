'A dream I didn't even know I had' - Unbound Gravel winner Rosa Klöser on the unlikely path from commuter to WorldTour rider

By
published

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider talks late arrival to cycling, plans for 2025 and dreams of racing Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix

Rosa Klöser at training camp with her new Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto teammates
Rosa Klöser at training camp with her new Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto teammates (Image credit: saskiadugon_/Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

Five years can bring a world of change, especially in sports. In women's cycling alone, the period between 2019-2024 has seen the birth of the Tour de France Femmes, which is now the biggest race on the calendar, increase in professionalism and salaries growing towards the €1 million mark, and a whole new generation of riders emerge. 

But for one rider, Rosa Klöser, the past five years have seen her take an unlikely path from riding the Copenhagen commute during her PhD in Green Shipping through to victory at gravel racing's biggest event - Unbound Gravel 200, and now into UCI Women's WorldTour. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

More about womens cycling
VALKENBURG BELGIUM AUGUST 14 Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow leader jersey prior to the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 4 a 1227km stage from Valkenburg to Liege UCIWWT on August 14 2024 in Valkenburg Belgium Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

'No feelings of revenge' – Demi Vollering moves on from SD Worx drama, rejuvenated for FDJ-Suez debut
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak

Former World Champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak announces retirement
Classified powershift hub system thru axle

Is solar tech the future? Classified Patent suggests solar-powered groupsets, components and electronic brakes

See more latest