2023 Tour Down Under - Subscribe to support our coverage

Australian fans cheer on the riders at the 2020 Tour Down Under

The 2023 Santos Tour Down Under is back after a two-year absence and so professional cycling’s WorldTour series will once again begin in Adelaide in January, with many of professional cycling’s best riders starting the new season in the warmth of the Australian summer.

This year’s Tour Down Under is the 23rd edition of the men’s race, with the women’s race also part of the WorldTour for the first time.

The racing begins on Saturday January 14 but riders will arrive in Australia early, creating a unique pre-race atmosphere as the 2023 season begins.

You may have noticed the new Cyclingnews digital subscription, where after viewing five articles per month for free, you will see a prompt to take out a digital subscription.

A digital subscription includes full access to our comprehensive coverage of men’s and women’s cycling, our race reports, news, special features, exclusive interviews and analysis. Cyclingnews offers global coverage of professional cycling like no one else.

After the Tour Down Under and the Australian summer of cycling, we will have full coverage of the 2023 season, including the other early-season races, the cyclocross World Championships, the spring Classics, the Giro d’Italia and onto the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes in July.

To those who have joined as members to enjoy all our content, we thank you for supporting our coverage of the sport. Your contributions help support our ever-growing on-race coverage of every aspect of professional cycling.

For details of our digital subscription offers and frequently asked questions, please visit Why does Cyclingnews have a paywall?

{kiosq_button}

The 2023 Santos Tour Down Under

Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 of the 2020 Tour Down Under ahead of Irish road race champion Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Cyclingnews was created in 1995 and we have covered every edition of the Tour Down Under since it was first held in 1999 when now race director Stuart O’Grady won the inaugural edition.

The Tour Down Under has traditionally marked the start of the WorldTour, with only the COVID-19 pandemic and travelling restrictions cancelling the race in 2021 and 2022. Smaller national level events were held in the last years but the biggest teams and many of the sport’s biggest riders will return for the 2023 race in January.

Grand Tour winners Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates have all confirmed they will ride this year’s Tour Down Under, each with strong squads from their respective Israel Premier Tech, Ineos Grenadiers and BikeExchange-Jayco teams.

More big-name riders will be announced soon, with WorldTour status ensuring the 18 best men’s teams and the 15 best women’s teams will be on the start line.

There will also be a strong Australian presence, with Caleb Ewan hoping to win his tenth stage at the Tour Down Under while riding for an Australia national team selection.

The 2023 Tour Down Under begins with a warm-up evening criterium on Saturday January 14, putting on a show for the crowds in central Adelaide and helping riders test their form and shake out their legs before the stage racing begins.

The women’s Tour Down Under includes three stages between January 17-19, while the men’s Tour Down Under includes a prologue time trial and five stages.

The women’s race starts with a 110.4km stage from Glenelg to Aldinga near Willunga. Stage 2 climbs into the Adelaide hills between Birdwood and Uraidla, while stage 3 is for the climbers and will surely decide the overall winner. The 93.2km stage includes 1773m of ascending, including Corkscrew Road, one of Adelaide’s toughest and iconic ascents.

A stage finish atop Willunga Hill has traditionally decided the overall winner of the men’s Tour Down Under but in 2023, the race will finish on Mount Lofty, a new summit finish in the Adelaide Hills.

The race begins with another innovation, a 5.5km prologue time around Adelaide's Riverbank. Every second won or lost against the clock could be vital later in the race.

The road race stages visit the Barossa vineyards of South Australia, visit the spectacular coast roads near Brighton and Victor Harbor, and climb into the hills via Norton Summit, Checkers Hill and Corkscrew Road on stage 3.

Stage 4 visits Port Willunga, with a spring finish likely, before the final stage climbs the stunning backroads yet again, with four loops of a 25km circuit with Mount Lofty as the centrepiece. The overall race winners will be crowned on the peak, with the Adelaide city skyline offering the backdrop.

The Cyclingnews coverage of the 2023 Tour Down Under

Cyclingnews’ Simone Giuliani and Stephen Farrand will be in Adelaide to cover both the men’s and women’s Tour Down Under.

We will have live coverage of each stage with detailed updates, full race reports, photo galleries, exclusive interviews, race analysis and all the new 2023 bike tech, as teams show off their new equipment and racing colours.

Cyclingnews has reported on professional cycling for over 25 years, covering the glory and drama of racing but also the doping scandals and generational changes. Our journalism is respected in the sport and around the world.

We have worked hard and invested to help the development of women’s cycling in recent years as women fought for equality, better coverage and the Tour de France Femmes.

Cyclingnews is committed to bringing our readers the best coverage of the sport in 2023 and the years to come. With hope to have your support for the ride.

{kiosq_button}