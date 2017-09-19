Trending

2017 UCI Road World Championships men's time trial start times

Lutsenko leads off, defending champion Martin last out

Chris Froome (Team Sky) dominates against the clock

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin was just shy of victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
World time trial champion Tony Martin crashed in the wet conditions

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Game face from Rohan Dennis in the start house

(Image credit: Cycling Australia)
Victor Campenaerts (LottoNl-Jumbo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tony Martin (Germany) will bring up the rear in the elite men's time trial at the UCI Road World Championships, but as in the other fields, the winning time may be one the defending champion cannot match, with the testing ascent of Mount Fløyen set to challenge the peloton.

The 31km route begins with a route similar to the junior women's short lap, with riders heading off down the Festplassen toward Lake Tveitevannet and then returning to the Bergen city centre, leaving out the difficult Birkelundsbakken ascent that punished the elite women and U23 and junior men's fields. They will pass over a section of cobblestones and head out for a second lap.

The riders then head up the Vetrlidsallmenningen for the second time to prepare to leave the circuit to ascend the 3.4-kilometre climb of Mount Fløyen.

It is here that the most important decision of the race will be made: do the riders swap their aerodynamic but heavier time trial machines for lightweight climbing bikes?

The UCI has allowed bike swaps and will roll out a 20m-long stretch of carpet to allow riders to change if they wish without slipping on the pavement.

The unusual course could swing the favour away from traditional time trial specialists like Martin, Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain), Tour de France stage winner Maciej Bodnar (Poland) and maybe even Rohan Dennis (Australia) and into the hands of Grand Tour riders like Chris Froome (Great Britain), who heads off third to last.

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands) will be chasing Froome all the way, keen to make good on his status of race favourite, and he will have good measures along the way from teammate Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands), who starts earlier.

Elite Men's Start List

65Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan)13:05:00
64Jasha Sutterlin (Germany)13:06:30
63Ahmad Badreddin Wais (Syrian Arab Republic)13:08:00
62Awais Khan (Pakistan)13:09:30
61Gabriel Tan (Singapore)13:11:00
60Eugert Zhupa (Albania)13:12:30
59Robert Britton (Canada)13:14:00
58Riccardo Zoidl (Austria)13:15:30
57Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)13:17:00
56Kostyantyn Rybaruk (Ukraine)13:18:30
55Laurens De Plus (Belgium)13:20:00
54Andreas Vangstad (Norway)13:50:00
53Rui Costa (Portugal)13:51:30
52Reto Hollenstein (Switzerland)13:53:00
51Joseph Rosskopf (United States Of America)13:54:30
50Alexander Evtushenko (Russian Federation)13:56:00
49Mateusz Taciak (Poland)13:57:30
48Jan Tratnik (Slovenia)13:59:00
47Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spain)14:00:30
46Tao Geoghegan Hart (Great Britain)14:02:00
45Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kazakhstan)14:03:30
44Nikias Arndt (Germany)14:05:00
43Nazir Jaser (Syrian Arab Republic)14:35:00
42Arsalan Anjum Muhammad (Pakistan)14:36:30
41Yi Peng Teoh (Singapore)14:38:00
40Jermaine Burrowes (Guyana)14:39:30
39Uri Martins Sandoval (Mexico)14:41:00
38Redi Halilaj (Albania)14:42:30
37King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)14:44:00
36Elchin Asadov (Azerbaijan)14:45:30
35Valens Ndayisenga (Rwanda)14:47:00
34Yves Lampaert (Belgium)14:48:30
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Lithuania)14:50:00
32Serghei Tvetcov (Romania)15:20:00
31Eduardo Sepulveda (Argentina)15:21:30
30Meron Teshome (Eritrea)15:23:00
29Hamish Bond (New Zealand)15:24:30
28Hugo Houle (Canada)15:26:00
27Willem Jakobus Smit (South Africa)15:27:30
26Lukas Postlberger (Austria)15:29:00
25Martin Toft Madsen (Denmark)15:30:30
24Andrey Grivko (Ukraine)15:32:00
23Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands)15:33:30
22Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Colombia)15:35:00
21Nicolas Roche (Ireland)16:05:00
20Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan)16:06:30
19Jan Barta (Czech Republic)16:08:00
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway)16:09:30
17Victor Campenaerts (Belgium)16:11:00
16Nelson Oliveira (Portugal)16:12:30
15Alexis Gougeard (France)16:14:00
14Gianni Moscon (Italy)16:15:30
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Sweden)16:17:00
12Stefan Kung (Switzerland)16:18:30
11Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus)16:20:00
10Tejay Van Garderen (United States Of America)16:50:00
9Ilnur Zakarin (Russian Federation)16:51:30
8Bob Jungels (Luxembourg)16:53:00
7Maciej Bodnar (Poland)16:54:30
6Primoz Roglic (Slovenia)16:56:00
5Rohan Dennis (Australia)16:57:30
4Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain)16:59:00
3Chris Froome (Great Britain)17:00:30
2Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands)17:02:00
1Tony Martin (Germany)17:03:30

 