2016 UCI Road World Championships - Junior Women start list

October 10 start list and times for the 40 riders

The junior women's time trial podium of Emma White (USA), Chloe Dygert (USA) and Anna-Leeza Hull (Australia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Pirrone (Italy)9:30:00
2Nicolene Marais (South Africa)9:31:30
3Yue Chang (China)9:33:00
4Karin Penko (Slovenia)9:34:30
5Sara Martin (Spain)9:36:00
6Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand)9:37:30
7Adela Safarova (Czech Republic)9:39:00
8Yulin Aguila (Mexico)9:40:30
9Kanyarat Kesthonglang (Thailand)9:42:00
10Aurela Nerlo (Poland)9:43:30
11Franziska Brausse (Germany)9:45:00
12Erin Attwell (Canada)9:46:30
13Johanne Marcher (Denmark)9:48:00
14Chloe Moran (Australia)9:49:30
15Tatiana Duenas (Colombia)9:51:00
16Maaike Boogaard (Netherlands)9:52:30
17Skylar Schneider (United States)9:54:00
18Alessia Vigilia (Italy)9:55:30
19Clara Copponi (France)9:57:00
20Lynette Benson (South Africa)9:58:30
21Jiahuan Yang (China)10:00:00
22Katja Kerpan (Slovenia)10:01:30
23Miriam Gardachal Bozal (Spain)10:03:00
24Madeleine Park (New Zealand)10:04:30
25Andrea Ramirez (Mexico)10:06:00
26Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)10:07:30
27Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)10:09:00
28Karina Kasenova (Russia)10:10:30
29Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)10:12:00
30Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)10:13:30
31Susanne Andersen (Norway)10:15:00
32Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)10:16:30
33Christa Riffel (Germany)10:18:00
34Laurie Jussaume (Canada)10:19:30
35Simone Eg (Denmark)10:21:00
36Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia)10:22:30
37Karlijn Swinkels (Netherlands)10:24:00
38Hannah Arensman (United States)10:25:30
39Lisa Morzenti (Italy)10:27:00
40Juliette Labous (France)10:28:30