2016 UCI Road World Championships - Junior Women start list
October 10 start list and times for the 40 riders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Pirrone (Italy)
|9:30:00
|2
|Nicolene Marais (South Africa)
|9:31:30
|3
|Yue Chang (China)
|9:33:00
|4
|Karin Penko (Slovenia)
|9:34:30
|5
|Sara Martin (Spain)
|9:36:00
|6
|Mikayla Harvey (New Zealand)
|9:37:30
|7
|Adela Safarova (Czech Republic)
|9:39:00
|8
|Yulin Aguila (Mexico)
|9:40:30
|9
|Kanyarat Kesthonglang (Thailand)
|9:42:00
|10
|Aurela Nerlo (Poland)
|9:43:30
|11
|Franziska Brausse (Germany)
|9:45:00
|12
|Erin Attwell (Canada)
|9:46:30
|13
|Johanne Marcher (Denmark)
|9:48:00
|14
|Chloe Moran (Australia)
|9:49:30
|15
|Tatiana Duenas (Colombia)
|9:51:00
|16
|Maaike Boogaard (Netherlands)
|9:52:30
|17
|Skylar Schneider (United States)
|9:54:00
|18
|Alessia Vigilia (Italy)
|9:55:30
|19
|Clara Copponi (France)
|9:57:00
|20
|Lynette Benson (South Africa)
|9:58:30
|21
|Jiahuan Yang (China)
|10:00:00
|22
|Katja Kerpan (Slovenia)
|10:01:30
|23
|Miriam Gardachal Bozal (Spain)
|10:03:00
|24
|Madeleine Park (New Zealand)
|10:04:30
|25
|Andrea Ramirez (Mexico)
|10:06:00
|26
|Misuzu Shimoyama (Japan)
|10:07:30
|27
|Chaniporn Batriya (Thailand)
|10:09:00
|28
|Karina Kasenova (Russia)
|10:10:30
|29
|Anne-Sophie Harsch (Luxembourg)
|10:12:00
|30
|Lena Mettraux (Switzerland)
|10:13:30
|31
|Susanne Andersen (Norway)
|10:15:00
|32
|Wiktoria Pikulik (Poland)
|10:16:30
|33
|Christa Riffel (Germany)
|10:18:00
|34
|Laurie Jussaume (Canada)
|10:19:30
|35
|Simone Eg (Denmark)
|10:21:00
|36
|Madeleine Fasnacht (Australia)
|10:22:30
|37
|Karlijn Swinkels (Netherlands)
|10:24:00
|38
|Hannah Arensman (United States)
|10:25:30
|39
|Lisa Morzenti (Italy)
|10:27:00
|40
|Juliette Labous (France)
|10:28:30
