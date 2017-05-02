100th Giro d'Italia classifications demystified

Image 1 of 5 Michele Scarponi celebrates success at the 2016 Giro d'Italia with Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 The 2017 Maglia Ciclamino for the Giro d'Italia points classification (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 5 The maglia rosa at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Palazzo del Ghiaccio in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Bernard Hinault poses with the Giro d'Italia trophy (Image credit: RCS Media Group ) Image 5 of 5 The maglia rosa at the 2017 Giro d'Italia presentation - Palazzo del Ghiaccio in Milan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Most seasoned cycling fans have a grasp on the major Tour de France competitions, but the classifications of the Giro d'Italia can leave even the most veteran commentators scratching their heads. With a dozen separate classifications, it's easy to get confused. Cyclingnews explains how each competition works and more!

To wear any special jersey in the Giro d'Italia is a great honour: if a rider takes the lead in one of the jersey classifications, they get to stand proudly on the podium, receive the flowers and trophies and the applause of the tifosi. But more importantly the riders who lead either the overall classification or points, mountains or best young rider competition at the end of the stage get to wear a distinctively coloured jersey on the next stage as they defend their position and plenty of television time.

Maglia Rosa (Overall Jersey)

Maglia Rosa is the most sought after jersey in the Giro d'Italia. Signifying the leader in the general classification, the jersey colour is the signature shade of the sponsoring newspaper, La Gazzetta dello Sport, whose pages are printed on pink paper.

The jersey is awarded after each stage to the rider with lowest cumulative time. There are time bonuses in the Giro d'Italia - the winner of each stage gains

If the top riders are tied exactly on time (for instance, in the absence of a prior time trial), then the jersey is decided by the riders' position in the stage finish. Should riders be tied on time on the final stage (highly unlikely!), the GC will be determined by the fractions of seconds in the individual time trials. If it is still a tie, the lowest sum of stage finishes throughout the Giro will break the time, and should that fail, the position on the final stage will be the definitive factor.

If a rider holds the lead in another classification other than the overall, he must wear the pink jersey. His other jersey will go to the second placed rider in that classification.

Maglia Ciclamino (Sprinter's Jersey)

The Maglia Ciclamino returns to the Giro d'Italia after a six year switch to a red jersey for the points classification. Similar to the Tour de France green jersey, the cyclamen (not purple) shirt is the domain of the sprinters, and is determined by points earned on the finishing line of each day's stage. The rider with the most consistent finishes throughout the race is awarded with the final maglia ciclamino.

The classification is weighted toward the sprinters this year, and flat stages will earn more points than mountainous ones. The stages are broken down into five categories with more points on both stage finishes and intermediate sprints for flatter days.

A category (stages 3, 7, 12, 13): Finish - 50, 35, 25, 18, 14, 12, 10, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Intermediate sprint - 20, 12, 8, 6, 4, 3, 2, 1pt.

B category (stages 1, 2, 5 and 6): Finish - 50, 35, 25, 18, 14, 12, 10, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Intermediate sprint - 20, 12, 8, 6, 4, 3, 2, 1pt.

C category (stages 8, 14, 15, 17): Finish 25, 18, 12, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, to 1pt. Intermediate sprint - 10, 6, 3, 2, 1pt.

D category (stages 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 19, 20): Finish 15, 12, 9, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1pt. Intermediate sprint - 8, 4, 1pt.

E categories (time trial stages 10, 21): No points.

In case of a tie on points after a stage, the number of stage wins determines who will wear the jersey. If riders are still tied, then the rider with the most wins in intermediate sprints will take the jersey. If riders are tied at the end of the Giro on points, the rider with the lowest accumulated time will win the jersey.

Maglia Azzurra (Climber's Jersey)

Unlike the Tour de France, the climber's jersey in the Tour of Italy doesn't have polka dots. Instead, it's solid Italian Azzurra blue, having changed from green in 2012. The climber's jersey is determined by points accumulated at the top of each classified climb along the route.

Longer and steeper mountains earn a rider more points, and the rider having the most accumulated points is awarded the jersey at the end of each stage. Category 4 climbs have three places (3, 2, 1), category 3 also have four (7, 4, 2, 1), category 2 have six scoring places (15, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1), category 1 have eight (35, 18, 12, 9, 6, 4, 2, 1) and finally the highest point in the Giro, or 'Cima Coppi' (this year the Passo dello Stelvio) has nine (45, 30, 20, 14, 10, 6, 4, 2, 1). Mountain top finishes are awarded 15, 10, 6, 4 and 2 points.

Category 4 climbs: Multeddu (stage 1), Trinità d’Agultu (1), San Pantaleo (1), Capo Boi (3), Andronico-Sant’Alfio (5), Fuscaldo-Bv. sp.20 (6), Bosco delle Pianelle (7), Coppa Santa Tecla, (8) and Muro di Ca’ del Poggio (20).

Category 3 climbs: Nuoro (2), Barritteri (6), Passo della Calla (11), Passo del Carnaio (11), Valico Appenninico (12), Selvino (15), Giovo (17), Passo di Pinei/Panidersattel (18) and Passo di Monte Croce Comelico/Kreuzbergpass (19).

Category 2 climbs: Passo Femmina Morta (4), Monte Sant’Angelo (8), Passo della Consuma (11), Monte Fumaiolo (11), Colla di Casaglia (12), Miragolo San Salvatore (15), Aprica (17), Passo del Tonale (17), Passo Valparola (18), Passo Gardena/Grödnerjoch (18) and Sella Chianzutan (19).

Category 1 climbs: Etna (4), Blockhaus (9), Santuario di Oropa (14), Passo del Mortirolo (16), Umbrailpass/Giogo di Santa Maria (16), Passo Pordoi (18), Pontives (18), Piancavallo (19), Monte Grappa (20) and Foza (20).

Cima Coppi: Passo dello Stelvio (stage 16).

In the event of a tie, the jersey is given to the rider with the most wins on category 1 climbs. If still tied, then it goes down to wins on category 2, then category 3.

Maglia Bianca (Young rider's jersey)

This is the one competition where the Tour and the Giro share the same color for the same classification. The white jersey, or Maglia Bianca, is given to the rider under the age of 25 who is highest in the overall classification at the end of each stage. Riders born since January 1, 1992 are eligible for this competition.

Intermediate sprint classification

Regardless of stage category, riders get 10, 6, 3, 2, 1 for first through fifth in the intermediate sprint on each non-time trial stage, added across stages to determine the intermediate sprint ranking. Tie breaker is position on GC.

Breakaway prize

Simply the most kilometers spent off the front of the peloton. The kilometers only count if the breakaway is 10 riders or fewer, and are away for 5km or more during a stage. Radio Tour are responsible for certifying the calculations. Time breaker is the highest placing on GC.

Fighting spirit

The "fighting spirit" classification is an objective measure of points gained in stage finishes (6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1), intermediate sprints (5, 4, 3, 2, 1), and mountain sprints (Cat. 1 or Cima Coppi: 4, 3, 2, 1. Cat 2: 3, 2, 1. Cat 3: 2, 1. Cat 4: 1.)

Best downhill rider

Read here.

Winning Team and Super Team

The Winning Team stage classification is calculated by adding the times of the three best placed rider from each team. Tie breakers on the general classification are determined by how high the team has placed on each previous stage. If the team drops below three riders remaining in the race, they will be eliminated from the team rankings altogether.

Super Team is a little different to the timed team classification, in that it awards points to the top 15 riders on the stage (regardless of stage category). The spread is: 50, 35, 25, 18, 14, 12, 10, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Intermediate sprints count, too: 8, 5, 3, 2, 1 for the first five, regardless of stage category. Points by riders on the same team are added up, then teams are ranked.

Fair Play

Finally, there is the Fair Play classification for teams. This is one where the more points the team has, the lower they are on the classification. It is scored using six criteria: A warning earns 0.50 points; a fine is worth one point for every 10 Swiss francs; a time penalty is worth two points per second; a declassification of a rider or team car is worth 100 points; a disqualification/explusion is worth 1000 points; and a positive doping control is worth 2000 points. Penalties can be as mild as a warning for hanging onto the team car, a penalty for drafting on the cars, relegation for 'irregular sprinting' or as severe as expulsion for punching a spectator.

Time cuts

Because stages have varying degrees of difficulty, the Giro d'Italia organisation has based the cuts on the overall average speed of the stage as well as the type of parcours. The stages were divided into five categories:





7% if the average speed is less than or equal to 40 km/h.

8% if the average speed is between 40 and 45km/h

10% if the average speed is over 45 km/h

B category (stages 1, 2, 5 and 6), the winner’s time plus:

9% if the average speed is less than or equal to 37 km/h

10% of the average speed is between 37 and 41km/h

11% if the average speed is over 41 km/h

C category (stages 8, 14, 15, 17), the winner’s time plus:

11% if the average speed is less than or equal to 35 km/h

12% if the average speed is between 35 km and 39 km/h

13% if the average speed is over 39 km/h

D category for stages over 150 km (stages 4, 11, 16, 19, 20), the winner’s time plus:

16% if the average speed is less than or equal to 30 km/h

17% if the average speed between 30 km/h and 34 km/h

18% if the average speed is over 34 km/h;

D category for stages not exceeding 150 km (stages 9, 18), the winner’s time plus:

18% if the average speed is less than or equal to 30 km/h

20% if the average speed between 30 km/h and 34 km/h

21% if the average speed is over 34 km/h.

E category (time trials), the winner’s time plus 30%.

The organisation is also allowed to increase the time cut in the case of exceptional weather conditions, accidents or any recognized incident up to a maximum of 25% of the winner's time.

Prize lists

The overall winner takes home more in accolades than he does in cash: 'only' €115,668 goes to the man on the top step in Milan - a pittance compared with most major professional sporting competitions. However, this year there is a special bonus for winning the 100th Giro: €90,000 for the winner, €50,000 for second place and €20,000 for third, with €1500 each for the rest of the riders in the top 10.

About two-thirds of the total prize purse comes in daily stage prizes - over half a million euros! Cash primes are awarded at each intermediate sprint, mountain sprint, and for stage finishes down to 20th place - starting at €11,010. The overall leader gets € 1,000 per day for the pink jersey, the other three jerseys are awarded € 500 per day, and there is money for the most combative rider, the 'breakaway' rider as well as two team prizes each and every day.

So the fight isn't just for the overall win in Milan - it's a daily battle to bring home the bacon and to make the sponsors happy for all the special attention.

Stage finishes 1 11010 2 5508 3 2753 4 1377 5 1102 6 826 7 826 8 551 9 551 10 276 11 276 12 276 13 276 14 276 15 276 16 276 17 276 18 276 19 276 20 276

Final General Classification 1 115668 2 58412 3 28801 4 14516 5 11654 6 8588 7 8588 8 5725 9 5725 10 2863 11 2863 12 2863 13 2863 14 2863 15 2863 16 2863 17 2863 18 2863 19 2863 20 2863

100th Giro d'Italia Bonus For Gc 1 90000 2 50000 3 20000 4 1500 5 1500 6 1500 7 1500 8 1500 9 1500 10 1500

Daily Maglia Rosa 1 1000

Daily Classification By Points Prizes 1 800 2 500 3 200

Daily Maglia Ciclamino 1 500

Final Points Classification Prizes 1 10000 2 8000 3 6000 4 4000 5 3000

Daily Mountains Classification Prizes 1 700 2 400 3 200

Daily Maglia Azzurra 1 500

Final Mountains Classification Prizes 1 5000 2 4000 3 3000 4 2000 5 1000

Daily Maglia Bianca 1 500

Final Classification Prizes 1 10000 2 8000 3 6000 4 4000 5 2000

Intermediate Sprint Daily Prizes 1 500 2 400 3 300 4 200 5 100

Intermediate Sprint Final Prizes 1 8000 2 6000 3 4000 4 2000 5 1000

Daily Breakaway 1 250

Final Breakaway Classification Prize 1 5000

Daily Fighting Spirit 1 300

Final Fighting Spirit Prize 1 4000

Best Downhill Rider Prize 1 500

Final Best Downhill Rider Prizes 1 5000 2 3000 3 2000

Winning Team Daily Prizes 1 500 2 300 3 100

Winning Team Final Prizes 1 5000 2 4000 3 3000 4 2000 5 1000

Super Team Daily Prizes 1 500 2 300 3 100