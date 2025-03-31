Arnaud De Lie out of Tour of Flanders as spring struggles continue

By published

'He is not in his normal state at the moment' says Lotto sports manager Kurt Van de Wouwer

DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 26 LR Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny and Ludovic Robeet of Belgium and Team Cofidis compete during the 49th Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 Mens Elite a 1956km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 26 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Belgian champion Arnaud De Lie in action at the Classic Brugge-De Panne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotto have pulled Arnaud De Lie out of the upcoming Dwars door Vlaanderen and Tour of Flanders after the Belgian sprinter was unable to find his best form this spring Classics season.

The 23-year-old started 2025 well with a win at the Etoile des Bessèges but has looked out of sorts in several one-day races this month. 

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

