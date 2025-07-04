A third dimension of wheel performance: Swiss Side's new HADRON³

Swiss Side HADRON 3 wheels
(Image credit: Swiss Side)

July is a hallowed month for us cyclists. The Tour de France graces our televisions and provides a healthy mix of entertainment, drama, and above all, inspiration for us all to get out and ride. As a cycling fan, it won’t have escaped your notice in recent years that aerodynamics has become the biggest slice of the pie that teams and amateurs alike focus on in an attempt to get faster. In years gone by, this resulted in some equipment that was extremely fast, but a little unruly; a little hard to handle.

In recent seasons, we’ve seen a real sea change, with a holistic design focus bringing products to market with a focus on real-world performance, not just numbers cooked up in a science laboratory.

