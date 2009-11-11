Trending

Road to recovery

Taylor Phinney goes under the knife but finds time to put together a Halloween photo album

Image 1 of 8

KISS: These guys really out did themselves! Look at those costumes! And the shoes! My goodness! I used to be a big KISS fan so I was impressed...

KISS: These guys really out did themselves! Look at those costumes! And the shoes! My goodness! I used to be a big KISS fan so I was impressed...
(Image credit: Taylor Phinney)
Image 2 of 8

Witch: This was the first entry and by far one of the cutest costumes! Great picture!

Witch: This was the first entry and by far one of the cutest costumes! Great picture!
(Image credit: Taylor Phinney)
Image 3 of 8

Saucer Boy (aka Shane McConkey): Shane was a great freestyle skier who died this year (being from Colorado, I love skiing), so I had to honor him when I saw this awesome costume!

Saucer Boy (aka Shane McConkey): Shane was a great freestyle skier who died this year (being from Colorado, I love skiing), so I had to honor him when I saw this awesome costume!
(Image credit: Taylor Phinney)
Image 4 of 8

This is me and Doc Major after the surgery... I definitely do NOT remember taking this picture. I'm impressed that I was standing, it took a lot of anesthesia to get me down!

This is me and Doc Major after the surgery... I definitely do NOT remember taking this picture. I'm impressed that I was standing, it took a lot of anesthesia to get me down!
(Image credit: Taylor Phinney)
Image 5 of 8

Robot Family: Now THIS is team work. I love the little one in front... Great picture!

Robot Family: Now THIS is team work. I love the little one in front... Great picture!
(Image credit: Taylor Phinney)
Image 6 of 8

Thomas the Tank Engine: I'll always have a soft spot for Thomas the Tank Engine, I was a HUGE fan as a little kid... (and still am, secretly)

Thomas the Tank Engine: I'll always have a soft spot for Thomas the Tank Engine, I was a HUGE fan as a little kid... (and still am, secretly)
(Image credit: Taylor Phinney)
Image 7 of 8

The drive to Utah is about 7 hrs... Depending on whether I'm driving, or if my Mom is! I took this pic with my iPhone, pretty nice huh?

The drive to Utah is about 7 hrs... Depending on whether I'm driving, or if my Mom is! I took this pic with my iPhone, pretty nice huh?
(Image credit: Taylor Phinney)
Image 8 of 8

Messing around pre-surgery... West Side! Gotta love the foot covers! And that hat... So hot.

Messing around pre-surgery... West Side! Gotta love the foot covers! And that hat... So hot.
(Image credit: Taylor Phinney)

Hey all,

After a long season and an operation, this month has been all about recovery. With my health coming back slowly, I am looking forward to a great off-season, and an even better 2010 racing season. For this month I decided to mix things up a little bit and instead of giving you my usual blog I've created a photo album.

The following pictures, or as I like to call them, works of art,  are somewhat of a photo album of my Tonsillechtomy and the Halloween contest I held while bed-ridden. Contest? What contest? Well, while recovering in bed I asked my Twitter followers to send in pictures of themselves in their Halloween costumes. These are some of the highlights. 

Enjoy and thanks to everyone who sent me a get well message.

Taylor