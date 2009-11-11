Road to recovery

Taylor Phinney goes under the knife but finds time to put together a Halloween photo album
Hey all,
After a long season and an operation, this month has been all about recovery. With my health coming back slowly, I am looking forward to a great off-season, and an even better 2010 racing season. For this month I decided to mix things up a little bit and instead of giving you my usual blog I've created a photo album.
The following pictures, or as I like to call them, works of art, are somewhat of a photo album of my Tonsillechtomy and the Halloween contest I held while bed-ridden. Contest? What contest? Well, while recovering in bed I asked my Twitter followers to send in pictures of themselves in their Halloween costumes. These are some of the highlights.
Enjoy and thanks to everyone who sent me a get well message.
Taylor
