Cory Williams vlog: Another podium in Dana Point Grand Prix

Elevate-KHS rider third behind teammate Law

Scott Law and Cory Williams celebrate at the Dana Point Grand Prix

(Image credit: Danny Munson)

This week's Bell Lap video blog from Elevate-KHS rider Cory Williams focuses on the Dana Point Grand Prix, where teammate Scott Law claimed a hard-fought sprint win over Justin Williams, with Cory Williams taking third.

The team dominates the final laps, but have to shut down some interlopers in the lead-out train and chase down a late attack. The video highlights the strategy used to accomplish this task and take the race win.