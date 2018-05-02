Cory Williams vlog: Another podium in Dana Point Grand Prix
Elevate-KHS rider third behind teammate Law
This week's Bell Lap video blog from Elevate-KHS rider Cory Williams focuses on the Dana Point Grand Prix, where teammate Scott Law claimed a hard-fought sprint win over Justin Williams, with Cory Williams taking third.
The team dominates the final laps, but have to shut down some interlopers in the lead-out train and chase down a late attack. The video highlights the strategy used to accomplish this task and take the race win.
