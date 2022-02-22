American brand Wahoo Fitness is on the offensive, having launched a slew of new models over the past two years in a move to consolidate its position in the rapidly growing best turbo trainer and indoor cycling space. Having recently acquired Speedplay, its pedal portfolio is naturally brimming too, but the idea behind that acquisition was always about developing a power pedal, the Wahoo Powrlink Zero, which happens to coincide and play an important role with the announcement of the product pictured here.

The Wahoo Kickr Rollr is not an entirely new category but aims to deliver an easy-to-set-up solution for those who demand convenience, smart trainer functionality and real-world feel. We've spent some time assessing it ahead of the launch and have all the details.

Image 1 of 5 At the rear where two prominent matte-silver rollers take up residence in what is essentially the drive unit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 5 A 4.7kg (10.5lbs) flywheel not too dissimilar to the unit found in the Wahoo Kickr Snap is located on side of the roller system (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 5 Kickr Rollr signage can be found on each leg of the Safety Tyre Gripper frame (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 5 A front-on view of the wheel slotted into the holders. There's room for tyres up to 2.1-inches in width (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 5 The flywheel housing gets Wahoo's directional arrow motif around the outside (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design and aesthetics

Wahoo is brilliant when it comes to the continuity of its corporate identity, and the Kickr Rollr isn't any different. The aesthetics are refined yet understated with black being the main theme. The Kickr Rollr comes in two separate pieces that connect via a quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp. The main difference between the Kickr Rollr and traditional rollers, not to mention the Elite Nero, is the Safety Tyre Gripper frame, which secures the bike in place without the need for balancing. The Safety Tyre Gripper can accommodate tyres of up to 2.1-inch (53mm).

The business end, however, is undoubtedly at the rear where two prominent matte-silver rollers take up residence in what is essentially the drive unit. Not only do the rollers provide some form of contrast to the overall package, they're weighted by a 4.7kg (10.5lbs) flywheel not too dissimilar to the unit found in the Wahoo Kickr Snap. As such, it gets the same directional arrow motif around the outside, 'Crank it Up' lettering on the flywheel face, as well as the ANT+ and Bluetooth indicator lights. The entire drive unit assembly is bookended by black, Wahoo-branded covers, with the only Kickr Rollr references found on the bottom section of the Safety Gripper frame and next to the flywheel, both of which are finished in the company's trademark cyan colour swatch.

Image 1 of 5 The entire drive unit assembly is bookended by black, Wahoo-branded covers (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 5 A closer look at the adjuster of Safety Tyre Gripper unit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 5 It tightens firmly to keep the front end planted and brings stability to the package (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 5 As the name suggests, the Safety Tyre Gripper connects with the tyre, not the wheel (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 5 The rollers needs to be positioned via the wheelbase adjuster to properly cradle the wheel (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specifications

Save for the optional Wahoo Powrlink Zero pedals (available as a bundle deal), the Kickr Rollr comes with everything you need out of the box - and it's a pretty sizeable box at that. The entire assembly process is self-explanatory and can be set up in a matter of minutes - just make sure you've got everything placed on a level floor as aligning the front section with the quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp end can be tricky.

The unit is powered by a power brick and cord that is compatible with all editions of the Wahoo Kickr, Kickr Core and Kickr Snap (but not the Kickr bike). As it's not a direct-drive unit, there's no need for installing a cassette or worrying about QR or thru-axle adaptors - it's merely plug and play and, depending on the type of bike, the wheelbase can be extended or retracted to suit; it's all very intuitive.

It's a very sturdy unit with an even weight distribution to ensure stability, even when sprinting out of the saddle. In terms of product weight, the entire unit tips the scales at 22.5kg (actual). We suggest disassembling it for transport purposes to avoid injury or damage - regardless of whether you're taking it to and from events or moving it around the house.

The Kickr Rollr is ANT+, Bluetooth, Zwift and RGT Cycling compatible and able to simulate gradients of up to 10%. Wahoo does not provide any accuracy levels for the rollers alone, advising a secondary device/power meter to track power levels.

Image 1 of 3 Wahoo does not provide any accuracy levels for the rollers alone, advising a secondary device/power meter to track power levels (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 3 The wheelbase can be extended or contracted... (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 3 ...via a quick-release adjustable wheelbase clamp (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Riding experience

In terms of functionality, the Wahoo Kickr Rollr needs to be powered by the mains in order to unlock its true breadths of talent. To get a truly immersive feel when paired with indoor cycling apps such as Zwift, it's advisable to turn up the trainer difficulty to 100% - this will provide the most realistic changes in resistance. Any less - and we're talking 50% trainer difficulty or below here - gradient changes are almost impossible to discern.

The ride feel is excellent - very smooth and realistic for a roller platform, but I do still suggest playing with tyre pressure to get most natural feedback from the unit. It does have a tendency to bite and then release purchase when the tyres are either too hard or not properly positioned on the rollers, so initial setup is important. It's also important to make sure the front wheel is firmly positioned and secured within the Safety Tyre Gripper.

So how exactly does everything work? Well, unlike direct-drive turbo trainers, anything using a wheel-on or roller setup is going to be found wanting when it comes to accuracy levels. Wahoo knows this and, as a result, doesn't quote any claimed maximum deviation values. It’s almost impossible to model power accurately with a free-moving rear end on a roller-type trainer platform.

When asked about the accuracy of the rollers Wahoo replied with the following statement: "Rider position, rider weight, rider height, tyre pressure and type of tyre are not easily predictable when factored into the power model. When shifting your position from the top of the hoods to the drops could alter the power measured at the rollers by 20+ watts."

The Kickr Rollr will automatically connect to nearby power meters via ANT+ or Bluetooth. This can be monitored by checking LED indicator lights on the flywheel casing. Solid red or blue means connected, a slow blink means it is searching for a signal while a fast blink signifies a connection is in progress.

To ensure the best possible experience and accuracy across the board when using platforms such as Zwift, it's suggested that you pair the Kickr Rollr as a controllable and your secondary power meter as the power source and cadence sensor. This lets the Kickr Rollr take care of resistance while your power meter looks after data harvesting and cadence duties.

Image 1 of 3 A side-on shot of the front wheel firmly positioned into the cradle (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 3 The front wheel cradle is wide enough to accommodate a spread of tyres sizes (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 3 At 22.5kg, the Kickr Rollr is a sturdy unit that won't move around under powerful sprints (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Early verdict

The Wahoo Kickr Rollr is not going to appeal to everyone and that might affect its popularity and initial uptake in what has become a flooded market. For those with dedicated pain caves and fixed smart trainer setups, the Kickr Rollr does bring another dynamic to the equation as it can be easily transport it from one room to another - it's ideal for active recovery days or when you merely want to spin out the legs while still enjoying resistance changes offered by platforms such as Zwift. It can also double up as a warm-up tool at events such as time trials, road races or hill climbs.

Yes, a simple set of rollers not to mention the Elite Nero will service some of those needs but neither of these options include the Safety Tyre Gripper, which removes balancing from the equation. The Kickr Rollr will find favour with the Wahoo connoisseur, or rider who finds themselves between beginner and expert level. While not up to the standard to race in the ZRL Premier Division, it will still work as a Zwift or RGT racing tool, provided you pair the system with an external power meter for accuracy. Wahoo suggests the Powrlink Zero pedals.

At £699.99 / $799.99, the Wahoo Roller comes in at a pretty attractive price but it's worth considering you will still require a power meter if accuracy matters to you. Wahoo is offering it as a bundle option which adds single-sided Powrlink Zero pedals for £1,199.99 / $1,399.99.

More testing awaits but initial feelings are positive. Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for the complete review of the Wahoo Kickr Rollr.

Tech Specs: Wahoo Kickr Rollr