Vitus ZX1 EVO CRS review

A well-specced aero road bike that doubles up as one of the better value-for-money propositions in the segment

The ZX1 has been a part of the Vitus catalogue since 1991 and, according to the brand, was one of the first proponents of the full carbon monocoque frame. Over the years, it has morphed into the brand’s aero offering and today sees the launch of the 2021 model ZX1 CRS EVO, which has been completely redesigned to go even faster in the wind tunnel. Vitus has also tweaked the geometry to bring it more in line with its lightweight frame, the EVO.

Sold directly to the public through Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, in recent years, the Vitus brand has represented good value for money and the new ZX1 certainly looks like part - but how does it measure up against the best aero road bikes?

Design and aesthetics

The ZX1 offers some encouragement on the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

From the moment you lay eyes on the new ZX1, there is no doubt that it this an aero bike and every tube is shaped to slice through the wind. With the bike cutting such an aero silhouette, it should come as no surprise that Vitus spent quite a bit of time in the wind tunnel tuning the new frame to be faster than its predecessor. However, it presents its findings in a slightly different manner.

Instead of saying it’s this much faster over a certain distance, Vitus tells us the new ZX1 exhibits up to 45 per cent less drag than the previous frame when built as a complete bike. The brand doesn’t specify whether this is at a specific yaw angle or an average of each yaw angle tested.

Of course, without access to a wind tunnel, we also have no way to confirm or deny this claim but, based solely on comparing the tube shapes of this bike vs the old model, its slippery form is hard to dispute.

Vitus has smoothed the fork crown to down tube transition to smooth airflow (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

The new frame swaps to entirely hidden cables on every model, with the higher-spec models, using a Vision one-piece cockpit and the ZX1 EVO CRS pictured here using an FSA SMR ACR stem Prime Primavera Carbon bars to route the cables from the levers into the frame. In my opinion, the latter is the better of the two options for the sake of ease of adjustability.

The updated geometry is a mirror image of the EVO climbing frame, including the size-specific fork, which sees the fork rake at 45-degrees in S and XS sizes, and 51-degrees in M through XL to maintain a similar trail figure and keep the handling characteristics more consistent across frame sizes. The medium test sample sees a 551mm top tube, 145mm head tube, 410mm chainstays, 547mm stack, and 387mm reach.

With an Ultegra mechanical groupset and Reynolds AR 58/62 DB wheels finished with 25mm Schwalbe Pro One tyres and the Prime/FSA cockpit, the Vitus ZX-1 EVO CRS tipped our scales at 8.25kg — without pedals or bottle cages.

Ride experience

Image 1 of 4 The front end is super clean (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 4 FSA's ACR stem routes the cables into the frame (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 4 The Ultegra R8000 dual control levers aren't quite a svelte as their Di2 counterparts (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 4 I don't know if the Primavera bars are actually aero, but they are comfy (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

With burly tube profiles, it should come as no surprise that the new ZX1 is stiff — really stiff. The previous version exhibited an inkling of flex through the front end when weighted that could make the steering feel a little vague; that is no longer the case.

The steering is accurate whether you’re wrenching on the bars in a sprint or pushing your tyres into the tarmac with everything you have trying to maintain a grip on a high-speed corner. The same can be said for the bottom bracket, which is incredibly stiff and makes for responsive acceleration.

The knock-on effect of all this unyielding carbon is that the frame feels a little harsh on rougher road surfaces. It’s not rattle-your-fillings-loose harsh but you’re most definitely aware of what the road is doing underneath you — in a race bike, this is not necessarily a bad thing. After three or four hours, the Vitus ZX1 won’t leave you feeling as fresh as something such as the new Trek Emonda or Giant Propel.

Image 1 of 2 The seatpost wedge is hidden and required no carbon paste (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 2 The Vitus saddle did not agree with my rear end and I wish Vitus would have opted for a two bolt seat clamp (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

With an aero flat-backed seat post, Vitus has placed its own Ti Rail saddle on top. It did not get along with my derriere and I had to swap it after my first ride. Vitus has also opted for one of those annoying clamshell-style saddle clamps that are a nightmare to use and doesn't play nicely with oval carbon saddle rails.

With a sharp 72.4-degree head angle, the ZX-1 follows every steering input with enthusiasm. A slight shift at the bars or with your hips and the Vitus will happily oblige, but the wheelbase at nearly a metre (991mm, size M) adds stability and confidence for quite a balanced ride quality.

Rolling on the Reynolds AR 58/62 carbon wheels, the Vitus wants to keep moving once you hit cruising speed. Every build from the entry-level Shimano 105 model all the way up to the SRAM Red eTap AXS version comes with this particular wheelset. (The wheels weigh 1,730g sans rotors, cassette and tyres). Beyond the slightly different rim heights, the front wheel width is 19mm (internal), 28mm (external) and the rear 21mm (internal) and 21mm (external). This is designed to augment the difference in rim and is said to make the front wheel a little more aero and the back a bit stiffer.

The AR58/62 wheels do a great job of maintaining momentum (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

They are tubeless-ready and come out of the box taped and with valves. The bike came fully set up with tubeless tyres - and sealant. However, after my initial build, the rear wheel lost a lot of air overnight. When I pulled the tyre off to investigate, I discovered the tubeless tape was wrinkled and needed to be replaced. Said wheel also came out of true on more than one occasion through my test period.

Minor issue aside and following a bit of TLC, the Reynolds wheels were a treat to ride; they are well behaved in crosswinds for their depth. They can be a little on the twitchy side but steering is predictable for the most part.

The ZX-1 Evo CRS build that Vitus sent out to test sees a Shimano Ultegra R8000 11-speed groupset, complete with hydraulic disc brakes and a 160mm/140mm rotor combo. The front is a 52/36T crankset paired to a SunRace 11-32T cassette. This gearing combo provides heaps of range; however, the SunRace cassette simply doesn’t shift as cleanly as its Ultegra counterpart, though it is significantly cheaper.

The SunRace cassette saves a bit of money but also comes at the cost of crisp shifting (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Verdict

The new Vitus ZX1 EVO CRS has brought the brand’s aero offering up to date in terms of technology and aerodynamics. There is no question this a race bike through and through, and for someone who is trying to create a little drag as possible without having to sell a kidney in the process, it represents fantastic value for money. The ride quality is a little stiff but this is an aero race bike after all, and that additional information coming through the frame is important, providing insight into the road surface.

Priced at $3,899.99 / £3,099.99 / AU $5,499.99, the Reynolds wheels alone would make up almost half the price should you buy them as an after-market upgrade.