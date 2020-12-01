Topeak Mini PT30 multi-tool review

Considered as one of the major proponents of the best bike multi-tools sphere, Topeak’s mastery of mini tools as hit new miniaturisation levels with the tiny-but-totally-comprehensive Mini PT30.

Performance

With a conventional tool roster of 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm Allen keys, 10mm Allen socket, T10, T15, and T25 Torx wrenches, 15g/14g/Mavic M7 and Shimano 4.5mm spoke wrenches, chain tool, and Phillips & flathead screwdrivers, the PT30 will take pretty much any mechanical in its stride. The tools are all really good, accurately-sized stainless steel pieces too but where it gets really impressive are the cunning extras.

Image 1 of 3 Fully enclosed, the PT30 measures just 7.5 x 4 x 2cm (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 2 of 3 The included chain tool works in a clever, innovative way (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 3 of 3 There's also an included neoprene case to keep the tool clean and your pockets protected (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

The T15 includes a rasp surface to do double duty as a tire reamer, there’s a tubeless tyre plug inserting tool and even a super stubby knife/saw for trimming the plug - so that’s tubeless tyre fixing sorted. The blade locks into place too so while it’s super short it’s genuinely useful for trimming zip ties or other slicing and whittling duties.

The chain tool needs to be unbolted (you wind out the rivet driving pin) before using but not only does it have a master link holder built into the handle (you supply your own links) but you also get a detachable hook to hold the chain together while you work on it. The chain link cover also works as a disc brake pad spacer but our favourite bit has to be the master link release bolt. Slide your double-backed chain into the chain tool handle with your stubborn master link at the top and a small captured bolt in the tool frame pushes a sliding metal tab that squeezes the link together and releases it. That’s something we’ve never seen before and shows why Topeak deserves its reputation as true innovators rather than just headline chasing gimmick gear producers.

While the tools are very stiff to start with, loosening the cage bolts fractionally makes the tool more useable and you even get a neoprene pouch to keep it clean. The only thing it doesn’t have is leverage for big jobs like loosening pedals and a bottle opener for celebrating how brilliant it is.

Verdict

Genuinely brilliant miniature toolbox with bonus tubeless irons and master link management genius.

Tech specs: Topeak Mini PT30 multi-tool