Ridley launches three new versions of its Grifn all road bike

By Tom Wieckowski
published

The Belgian brand adds an alloy, an electric, and a faster model to the lineup

Ridley Grifn RS
(Image credit: Ridley)

Ridley has expanded its Grifn all-road range by adding three brand-new models with several different road and gravel build options.

The new Grifn models are the Grifn RS; a lighter and faster Grifn model. The Grifn A; an alloy Grifn model which will also be available as a frameset, and finally the E-Grifn the brand's first sporty e-bike that will come equipped with a Mahle X20 motor. Breakdowns of each model can be found below. Cyclingnews was at the launch of the bikes in Spain and has first ride reviews of the Grifn RS and E-Grifn ready for you to read. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Ridley Grifn Stack and Reach numbers
Size Stack Reach
XXXS - 650B 485370
XXS524375
XS540375
S563383
M587391
L614403
XL403412

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.