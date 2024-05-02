Ridley launches three new versions of its Grifn all road bike

Ridley has expanded its Grifn all-road range by adding three brand-new models with several different road and gravel build options.

The new Grifn models are the Grifn RS; a lighter and faster Grifn model. The Grifn A; an alloy Grifn model which will also be available as a frameset, and finally the E-Grifn the brand's first sporty e-bike that will come equipped with a Mahle X20 motor. Breakdowns of each model can be found below. Cyclingnews was at the launch of the bikes in Spain and has first ride reviews of the Grifn RS and E-Grifn ready for you to read.

Cyclingnews originally covered the launch of the Grifn back in December 2022. Since the bike launched, Ridley says the model has been well received, becoming a success for the brand. As a result, it has seen fit to develop and release three new versions of the Grifn to suit a broader audience.

The Grifn geometry and DNA remain but three brand new models will slot into the range. The new Grifn RS provides a faster, racier platform by using lighter and stiffer carbon fibre and reducing the overall weight, as well as adding an aero-influenced fork. The Grifn A provides an affordable aluminium option, and the E-Grifn takes the Grifn and gives it an e-bike boost thanks to a Mahle drive system. All bikes will be available in road and gravel configurations.

The brand says the all-road geometry sits in between an out-and-out gravel bike and a road bike. As an example, the Grifn has faster and more aggressive geometry than the Ridley Kanzo adventure bike but has slacker angles, a lower bottom bracket and longer wheelbase than pure road bikes.

Like a lot of other Ridley machines, customers will be able to customise and order Grifn models using the brand's online configurator which allows for custom paint

and spec options. Ridley has also added two new XXXS (650B) and XXS sizes to the range. Grifn frames use Sram's UDH derailleur hangers and are compatible with mechanical and electronic groupsets. There are also multiple mounting points as well as fender or mudguard mounts.

Grifn RS

Tech Specs: Grifn RS Pricing: €4,999 - €7,999

Size options: XXXS-XL

Road models: Three + frameset

Gravel models: Three + frameset

Tyre size options: 32-42mm

Ridley says the Grifn RS is 'an elite series carbon version of the Grifn'. Targeting riders with a competitive mindset. Lighter and stiffer carbon fibres have shaved 140 grams from the frame weight compared to the Grifn. Along with dropped seatstays and a D-shaped seatpost it also features the front fork crown diffuser that can be found on the Falcn RS road bike. At 36kph the Grifn RS is said to create 5% less resistance than the Grifn.



The Grifn RS has tyre clearance for up to 42mm tyres; an increase of 2mm over the old model. Ridley says that this is generally enough to tackle a range of gravel riding. The Grifn RS will also be offered with a Classified Powershift hub option as standard an option that is utilised by the Classified Ridley gravel team.

A feature unique to the Grifn RS in the model line is the removable front derailleur clamp allowing riders to swap between a 2x or 1x (46T) chainset or use a plate to blank the mount off. Riders can also choose to run the Wolf Tooth Lone Wolf aero chain guide, developed for WolfTooth for Ridley.

There are several frame mounting points and fenders can also be installed on the frame, a pair of top tube mounts also have a neat cover for when they aren't being used. The Grifn RS also features internal dynamo light routing and CeramicSpeed SLT headset bearings.

The Grifn RS will be available as a frameset for €4,999 or in three road and three gravel versions. Complete Grifn RS bikes will be available with electronic Shimano and Sram groupsets, DT Swiss / Forza wheelsets and Forza / Deda componentry. Road models will feature 105, Ultegra or Sram Force groupsets, whilst the gravel models will have Sram Rival, Force or Shimano GRX800 di2.

E-Grifn

Tech Specs: E-Grifn Pricing: €5,499 - €7,999

E-system: Mahle X20

Size options: XXXS-XL

Road models: Three

Gravel models: Four

Tyre size options: 32-42mm

Ridley has also launched an electric version of the Grifn. The new E-Grifn will be available in road or gravel guises.

The E-Grifn is built around a Mahle X20 drive unit which Ridley says has been custom-tuned and gives them the powerful yet natural ride feel they require for the Grifn. The Mahle X20 is a rear hub motor-mounted system with a total system weight of 3.2kg and a drive unit weight of 1.39kg. Mahle claims this makes it the lightest drive system on the market and as a result means it's possible to spec sub 10kg e-bikes with the system. Mahle also makes the case for hub-mounted systems not being as aggressive on bicycle drivetrain components, requiring less maintenance than mid-drive systems.



The X20 system provides 55Nm of torque, with a claimed 35dB noise rating. The X20 system is also said to create no drag when riding over the e-system speed limit. The motor, located in the rear wheel hub, is cable-free and is removed in exactly the same way as a regular rear wheel. A BB-mounted torque sensor also means you have a built-in power meter.

Ridley has specced the largest capacity IX350 Mahle battery for the E-Grifn, which provides a claimed 140km range. An additional water bottle cage-mounted range extender battery will also be available. Mahle also claims it's possible to achieve an 80% battery charge in under 2 hours.



The system uses a top tube located head unit which uses Bluetooth and Ant+ connectivity to pair with the Mahle smart app. The Head unit shows the battery level and selected mode and features an ambient light sensor to control the led light indicators. Remote eShifters can also be mounted in a variety of positions on the handlebars to toggle between four smart assist modes.



There will be four gravel E-Grifn models available and three road E-Grifn models. Road models will start at €5,499 and feature 105 and Ultegra 2x12 groupsets, Forza wheels and Forza components. Gravel E-Grifn models will feature Shimano GRX600 and 800 groupsets, as well as Apex and Rival XPLR groupsets, Forza wheels and a mix of Forza and Deda componentry.

Grifn A

Tech Specs: Grifn A Pricing: €999 - frameset / €1,999 - €2,299

Size options: XXXS-XL

Road models: One + Frameset option

Gravel models: Two + Frameset option

Tyre size options: 32-40mm (1x only)

Ridley has also launched the aluminium framed Grifn A to offer a model at a more affordable price point. The Grifn A is constructed from a 6061-T6 aluminium alloy and features a full carbon fork and steerer.

Th Grifn A will provide clearance for up to 38mm tyres, or 40mm with a 1x drivetrain. The geometry is identical across all Grifn models, which Ridley says will offer the same riding experience on all terrains.

The Grifn A has the same frame mount points, dynamo routing, internal cockpit routing and universal UDH derailleur hanger as the rest of the range. The frame features semi-integrated cable routing, with the derailleur housing from the bottom bracket to the rear derailleur being external.

The Grifn A will be available as a frameset for €999, a Shimano 105 road option for €2,099 or Shimano GRX 400 and 600 equipped gravel options for €1,999 and €2,299 respectively. Bikes will feature a mix of Forza, Shimano, Ritchey and Deda wheelsets and components.