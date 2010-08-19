RavX Beta X carbon bottle cage

American company RavX isn’t among the most well-known manufacturers when it comes to bottle cages, yet its Beta X model competes handsomely in the full-carbon bottle cage market.
With an actual weight of 26 grams, the Beta X’s weight is comparable to that of Blackburn’s Design Camber and the Arundel Mandible Bottle Cage. At around £36, nobody would accuse the Beta X of being cheap, but its average for the genre.
The Beta X performed flawlessly throughout our test. While slender in design, the cage provided a firm grip on full 750ml bottles, preventing unwanted vibration noises or the loss of precious drinks containers.
In fact this tester broke his elbow in a medium-speed crash while using the cages, but didn’t lose a single bottle throughout the test. Bones might let you down, but the Beta X didn’t fail us.
Where the Beta X sets itself apart from many offerings is in the style department. While many manufacturers have opted for the full-carbon look, Ravx has produced a range of nine two-tone colour schemes. These include a mix of either red, blue or white on carbon or two shades of the same colour like yellow, pink and grey – so you can integrate the cage into your rig’s colour scheme.
