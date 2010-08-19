RavX Beta X carbon bottle cage

Image 1 of 5 Ravx's Beta X bottle cages tip the scales at just 26 grams without bolts (Image credit: Greg Johnson/Future Publishing) Image 2 of 5 Beta X comes in nine different colour schemes, including one all white cage and eight other two-toned patterns (Image credit: Greg Johnson/Future Publishing) Image 3 of 5 The Beta X comes in three of these solid colour on carbon looks - with blue and white also available (Image credit: Greg Johnson/Future Publishing) Image 4 of 5 The small lip at the top of the Beta X cage keeps the bottle in place without interfering with the placement of removal of the bottle (Image credit: Greg Johnson/Future Publishing) Image 5 of 5 The Beta X has a very slender design so it doesn't stand out too much (Image credit: Greg Johnson/Future Publishing)

American company RavX isn’t among the most well-known manufacturers when it comes to bottle cages, yet its Beta X model competes handsomely in the full-carbon bottle cage market.

With an actual weight of 26 grams, the Beta X’s weight is comparable to that of Blackburn’s Design Camber and the Arundel Mandible Bottle Cage. At around £36, nobody would accuse the Beta X of being cheap, but its average for the genre.

The Beta X performed flawlessly throughout our test. While slender in design, the cage provided a firm grip on full 750ml bottles, preventing unwanted vibration noises or the loss of precious drinks containers.

In fact this tester broke his elbow in a medium-speed crash while using the cages, but didn’t lose a single bottle throughout the test. Bones might let you down, but the Beta X didn’t fail us.

Where the Beta X sets itself apart from many offerings is in the style department. While many manufacturers have opted for the full-carbon look, Ravx has produced a range of nine two-tone colour schemes. These include a mix of either red, blue or white on carbon or two shades of the same colour like yellow, pink and grey – so you can integrate the cage into your rig’s colour scheme.