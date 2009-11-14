Image 1 of 4 The Pedro's Vise Whip is several times more expensive than conventional chain whips but once you use one, you'll likely never go back (Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com) Image 2 of 4 When properly adjusted and clamped on a cog, there is no chance of the Vise Whip slipping off (Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com) Image 3 of 4 The rounded handle is easy on your hands but it might not be long enough for extremely tight lockrings (Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com) Image 4 of 4 A pair of round blocks within each jaw grab on to the cogs securely. And yes, the tool was designed by VeloNews technical writer Lennard Zinn (Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com)

Pedro's clever Vise Whip may be more expensive than standard chain whips but once you use one you'll never go back – and for shop mechanics who swap cassettes on a daily basis, it's a must-have.

The adjustable steel jaws wrap around a cog and, like the everyday vice whip upon which it's based, they lock on tightly and securely with no chance of slippage (shop mechanics: think of the last time you slammed your knuckles into the benchtop).

The Vise Whip has a more substantial handle than a regular chain whip, too, which can be particularly useful for stubborn lockrings (even though it's a tad short).

The jaws are adjustable to fit cogs from 11-23T but we set it for a 13T sprocket since nearly every cassette has one and never needed to change it.

The jaws aren't wide enough to fit around 1/8in track cogs but aside from that, there isn't a single fault we can think of.