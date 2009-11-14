Trending

Pedro's Vise Whip

Clever chain whip

The Pedro's Vise Whip is several times more expensive than conventional chain whips but once you use one, you'll likely never go back

(Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com)
When properly adjusted and clamped on a cog, there is no chance of the Vise Whip slipping off

(Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com)
The rounded handle is easy on your hands but it might not be long enough for extremely tight lockrings

(Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com)
A pair of round blocks within each jaw grab on to the cogs securely. And yes, the tool was designed by VeloNews technical writer Lennard Zinn

(Image credit: Emily Wren/www.emilywren.com)

Pedro's clever Vise Whip may be more expensive than standard chain whips but once you use one you'll never go back – and for shop mechanics who swap cassettes on a daily basis, it's a must-have. 

The adjustable steel jaws wrap around a cog and, like the everyday vice whip upon which it's based, they lock on tightly and securely with no chance of slippage (shop mechanics: think of the last time you slammed your knuckles into the benchtop).

The Vise Whip has a more substantial handle than a regular chain whip, too, which can be particularly useful for stubborn lockrings (even though it's a tad short).   

The jaws are adjustable to fit cogs from 11-23T but we set it for a 13T sprocket since nearly every cassette has one and never needed to change it.

The jaws aren't wide enough to fit around 1/8in track cogs but aside from that, there isn't a single fault we can think of.