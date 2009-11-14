Pedro's Vise Whip

Pedro's clever Vise Whip may be more expensive than standard chain whips but once you use one you'll never go back – and for shop mechanics who swap cassettes on a daily basis, it's a must-have.
The adjustable steel jaws wrap around a cog and, like the everyday vice whip upon which it's based, they lock on tightly and securely with no chance of slippage (shop mechanics: think of the last time you slammed your knuckles into the benchtop).
The Vise Whip has a more substantial handle than a regular chain whip, too, which can be particularly useful for stubborn lockrings (even though it's a tad short).
The jaws are adjustable to fit cogs from 11-23T but we set it for a 13T sprocket since nearly every cassette has one and never needed to change it.
The jaws aren't wide enough to fit around 1/8in track cogs but aside from that, there isn't a single fault we can think of.
