Image 1 of 26 Felt has increased the stiffness of the latest AR-series bikes for 2010, making them more in keeping with the F-series line (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 26 The included Felt Aero Road 1 clinchers are essentially rebadged Zipp Flashpoint FP40s Though somewhat heavy, they're quite stiff and maintain speed very well (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 26 The Dura-Ace rear derailleur is affixed to a replaceable hanger (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 26 The fully guided internal derailleur cables exit down low where the air is already 'dirty' (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 26 The Shimano Dura-Ace crank rotates on a set of standard thread-in cups (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 26 Shimano's latest Dura-Ace brake calipers are the new kings of stopping power and control (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 26 Shimano Dura-Ace STI Dual Control levers provide reliably consistent shift performance (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 26 The carbon-wrapped stem nicely complements the aesthetic of the Ritchey carbon bars but the stock stem lengths seem oddly short to us (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 26 Felt passes over its own ultralight carbon bar in favor of Ritchey's WCS Carbon Evolution model (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 26 Naturally, the aero post gets its own proprietary binder as well (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 26 The carbon post utilizes an aero profile as well and is capped with Felt's own 11 saddle (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 26 The fork blades flare in depth just before terminating at the tips (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 26 The matching Felt 11a fork features aero leg profiles and a crown that blends well with the trailing down tube (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 26 The fully guided derailleur lines are easy to route but the bends leading into the top tube are tight (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 26 Rather than use a tapered front end, Felt opts for a straight 1 1/8" setup in order to maintain a narrower profile (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 26 Felt says the AR's shape was crafted in the wind tunnel with the aid of computational fluid dynamics software (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 26 The top tube is dead-level so as to present as little area to the oncoming air as possible (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 26 The chain stays and seat stays are molded together with the carbon dropouts for a truly seamless piece (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 26 The broad and tall chain stays look small only in comparison to the huge main tubes - compare them to the crankarms for a better idea as to their real size (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 26 Slender aero stays give the AR a surprisingly smooth and refined ride (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 26 All of the extra carbon fiber surfaces do add up to more heft on the scale relative to the F-series, but it's a modest gain and the aero benefits might offset the extra weight depending on the course (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 26 The seat tube cutout shields the rear wheel from the wind while also allowing full access to the rear brake mounting bolt (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 26 There's an enormous amount of material here and it's put to good use - under power the AR is so close to the F-series as to be nearly indistinguishable (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 26 The down tube on the striking AR is very tall in profile but also impressively narrow (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 26 The narrow down tube flares dramatically just before meeting the bottom bracket (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 26 Down tube shaping is highly reminiscent of Felt's slippery DA (Image credit: James Huang)

Felt's latest AR2 again blends aerodynamic features from their DA line into more versatile F-Series geometry but changes to carbon fibre blends and layups now make it a more legitimate all-around contender than before.

Ride and handling: Stiffer and lighter yet more comfortable too

Last year's AR frames were eye-catchingly aerodynamic and reasonably light but not particularly responsive – put your foot hard into the gas and you could feel the frame flex a bit and the overall sensation just wasn't all that lively or inspiring. But for 2010, engineers brought frame stiffness up to comparable F-Series levels (supposedly within one percent in bench testing) and it's a noticeable – and substantial – improvement.

Gone is the mushiness under power and vague handling, and in its place is a much sharper and eager-feeling machine. Accelerations from a standstill are quicker and more explosive than before and there's a more direct feel through the drivetrain even while just maintaining a steady clip. Sprinters will nevertheless find the AR2 to be not quite as rigid as some ultra-stout superbikes out there but the AR2 is still excellent overall, especially considering the down tube's ultra-narrow profile.

Interestingly, ride quality is also improved with this latest generation. Whereas the old AR was somewhat wooden at times and occasionally harsh, this one offers a smoother ride over broken tarmac and a generally more refined feel. Chainstay and seatstay shapes haven't changed much, if at all, from the previous generation – the former is still big and fat through its length, and the latter is still spindly and gracefully curved – but whatever tuning has been down to the underlying carbon structure has yielded more good flex and less bad flex.

Handling has benefitted from the stiffer chassis as well though, in a subtler manner. With less twist between the head tube and seat tube, turn-in is slightly sharper but generally more confidence inspiring than in the past at high speed, even without the benefit of a tapered front end.

Overall geometry is a touch odd, however, though easily corrected in this case. Felt fit the AR2 with surprisingly short stems across the size range with the one on our 54cm sample measuring a stubby 90mm. Though the overall fit is acceptable enough (we'd guess that many users will need to swap to something longer), the short stem yields twitchy handling in spite of the frame's neutral 73/73.5° head/seat tube angles and decidedly normal 70mm bottom bracket drop. At more moderate speeds it's not much of an issue but we definitely wished for more stability during bare-knuckle descents.

Frame: Weight vs aerodynamics

The AR2's extensive frame surface area naturally brings more mass along with it, with our bare 54cm sample weighing in at 1,190g plus 370g for the accompanying fork – about 250g more than a comparable F-series chassis. DA-inspired frame shaping includes the deep-section down tube and seat tube – both with matching wheel cutouts – aero-profile fork blades, seatstays and matching carbon fibre seatpost, the smoothly transitioned fork crown, and the bulky-looking seat cluster.

Though still pretty light, that 1,190g figure is hardly going to set any pure climber's heart aflutter but Felt contend that the AR's superior aerodynamics will net more significant time savings at the finish line. According to engineer Tim Lane, the AR will save about eight seconds per 10km relative to Felt's own F-series range at 48km/h (30mph) and the aero advantage is actually so substantial that it'd have to pack on over 1.5kg (3.3lb) to even the playing field (each gramme of drag supposedly offsets 21g of mass) – a good thing considering our complete bike weighs a competitive (but far from groundbreaking) 7.34kg (16.18lb) without pedals.

Can you actually feel the AR2's reduced drag? Are you instantly going to start killing it on your local group rides? No, at least not for the vast majority of riders who aren't regularly attuned to their wattage outputs for a given speed. But if you believe Felt's claims, it's free speed nonetheless and now that there's no associated stiffness or ride quality penalty, the argument against the aero option is substantially weakened. On a more subjective note, it's hard to deny the AR's sleek appearance. Look good, feel good, do good… or something like that.

Equipment: High-end parts plus some interesting wheels

The £4,499.99 cost of entry for the AR2 naturally buys you some top-end kit, including Shimano Dura-Ace 7900 levers, derailleurs, cranks and brakes but an Ultegra chain and 105 cassette – not a big deal in terms of overall function but those subs will definitely rub some buyers the wrong way. Nevertheless, it all works seamlessly together.

Braking is superb with heaps of power and fingertip modulation, and shifts are reliably precise – in spite of the internal cable routing that may reduce aerodynamic drag but adds a bit of friction in return on account of the tight bends and long sections of housing. Gearing is notably flatlander-specific, however, with standard-sized chainrings up front and a quad-searing 11-23T cassette.

Cockpit components are similarly straightforward with a Ritchey WCS Carbon Evolution anatomic bar and Felt house-brand saddle, carbon-wrapped stem and aero-profile carbon post – no issues from any of the above, just as it should be.

Wheels are more interesting, essentially comprising previous-generation Zipp Flashpoint hubs and bladed stainless steel spokes matched to newer 40mm-deep Zipp carbon and aluminium clincher rims. They're just a touch on the heavy side but in keeping with the theme, hold their speed very well compared to box-section wheels and are notably solid beneath you. The matching Vittoria Diamante Pro Light tyres help smooth out the ride, but previous experience has shown them to be somewhat prone to cuts.