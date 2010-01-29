Capo Limited Edition Roubaix bib tight

Image 1 of 5 The Capo Limited Edition Roubaix bib tights are fantastically warm with an excellent fit for a windfront piece and a comfortable chamois. (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 2 of 5 Zippers at the ankles and front torso make it easier to get the tights on and off (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 3 of 5 The WindTex panels are fairly stretchy but there's still a bit of bunching around the back of the knees (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 4 of 5 Curiously, the Capo Limited Edition Roubaix bib tights are wholly lacking in reflectivitiy so restrict use to daylight conditions only (Image credit: Marty Caivano) Image 5 of 5 WindTex panels are reserved only for the front and side of the tights in order to maintain breathability. The high-cut torso adds warmth (Image credit: Marty Caivano)

Capo's Limited Edition Roubaix bib tights tick all the boxes for a heavy-duty set of winter road tights.

Fleecy Thermo Roubaix fabric is used throughout the entire garment – including on the generously high-cut torso and bib straps – to retain plenty of body heat and lend a cosy feel against bare skin, while supplementary helpings of windproof WindTex Dream panels run down the front of the lower legs, across the knees, and around the thighs for extra protection against stinging Arctic air. A Teflon surface treatment sloughs off road spray, too.

The overall quality of fit is high as well, being impressively skintight and mostly free of irritating folds and creases that typically accompany tights with wind-resistant materials thanks to the more flexible non-wind resistant materials used throughout the entire backside of the legs. The fit is further enhanced around the front of the hips by wrapping the WindTex panels around to the outer sides of the thighs though this also carries with it the byproduct of less protection in a critical area. It's only noticeable when it's very, very cold but unfortunately that's also when you'll most want the coverage.

Try as it might, Capo can only eke out so much stretch from the WindTex Dream panels and in seeking out that form fit, riders with bigger thighs might find the garment a bit of a tough squeeze to get into. Track sprinters, beware. Of course, those WindTex panels aren't as breathable as non-windproof materials, either, so these should be reserved for truly cold winter road rides as more spring-like temperatures can quickly feel far too warm.

Nighttime riders should also make note that there is a complete lack of reflective material here meaning lights are an absolute must if you anticipate being on the road towards dusk.

Otherwise, there's little to complain about. Zippers at the ankles and front torso make it much easier to get the tights on and off, the included Cytech stretch seamless chamois is superb, and the material has held up well to multiple machine washings and dryings. At US$259 the Capo Limited Edition Roubaix bib tights are definitely at the upper end of the pricing scale but at least you get what you pay for.